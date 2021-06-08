‘The Bureau of Magical Things’ Coming to Netflix in July 2021

One of the first licensed titles for Netflix US has been revealed with the Australian fantasy series The Bureau of Magical Things scheduled to release on July 1st. Here’s what you need to know.

First airing back in July 2018 on the Australian TV network Eleven, The Bureau of Magical Things eventually made its way stateside via Nickelodeon (although got moved to TeenNick halfway through airing) but now will be heading to Netflix in full on July 1st, 2021.

Only Netflix US is currently set to receive the show although other regions could be included further down the line.

Season 1 consists of 20 episodes and tells the story of a young girl thrust into the magical world after she discovers she has powers. In this new magical world, a threat emerges and it’s down to her to unite the fairies, elves, and humans together.

Kimie Tsukakoshi, Elizabeth Cullen and Julian Cullen, Mia Milnes, Rainbow Wedell, and Jamie Carter star.

The show currently boasts a 6.7/10 on IMDb and the show itself comes from the same production company as Mako Mermaids, the Netflix Original kids series.

If you want to see what else is currently lined up for Netflix US in July 2021, check out our ever updating preview for the month’s movie and TV lineup.

The good news is that a second season is on the way too and while the distribution initially is expected to be with Nickelodeon again, that’s not to say that Netflix doesn’t get the show added further down the line.

It joins Netflix as the streamer bulks up its children and family lineup with key licenses from Nickelodeon over the past year and building up its own slate of Originals too.

We’ll keep you posted as and when we learn more of when season 2 of The Bureau of Magical Things will be on Netflix but in the meantime, let us know if you’re excited for the new show in the comments down below.