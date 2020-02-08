Locke and Key Season 1 Netflix Soundtrack List

Locke and Key season 1 is now out on Netflix and if you’re looking for a complete track listing of every song featured in the soundtrack for the series, you’ve come to the right place.

Torin Borrowdale serves as the main composer for the series. His previous credits includes both movies and TV series including some Netflix projects. He’s worked on Dragons: Race to the Edge, Searching, Run and The Fare.

The soundtrack for Locke and Key is a diverse bunch of movie which reflects the various locations and events throughout.

The series, in case you’re not familiar, is about a group of siblings finding keys that unlock hidden secrets in their family home. A second season is thought to be in active development.

Complete Soundtrack for Locke and Key Season 1

Episode 1 – Welcome to Matheson

Wasted Nun – Cherry Glazerr

Time of the Season – The Zombies

Fight For Me – GAWVI featuring Lecrae

Flake – Fidlar

City Looks Pretty – Courtney Barnett

Good, Fell Good – Dirty Monster

Episode 2 – Trapper/Keeper

Exit – Foals

Leaving After Midnight – Hummingbird Hotel

Alors on danse – Stromae

Big Love – She Wants Revenge

Episode 3 – Head Games

I’m Gone – Anna Elizabeth Laube

Bodys – Car Seat Headrest

Speak Loud – Trills

Run (Inverness Remix) – Brandyn Burnette & Iverness

Episode 4 – The Keeper of the Keys

Don’t Kill My Vibe – Sigrid

Lost My Mind – Dillon Francis & Alis

Behave – Festive People

Episode 5 – Family Tree

Give You Up – Dido

Episode 6 – The Black Door

Brown Paper Bag – Yoshi Flower

Glo Up – LATASHÁ

This Is Ridiculous – Twirl

Walking on Water – Leagues

Episode 7 – Dissection

Light It Up – ZHU featuring TOKiMONSTA

You’re Somebody Else – Flora Cash

Episode 8 – Ray of F**king Sunshine

How It Feels – Ages and Ages

Episode 9 – Echoes

Lay Back (bad tuner remix) – CLAVVS & Bad Tuner

you should see me in a crown – Billie Eilish

Episode 10 – Crown of Shadows

Devil – Vive la Void

Locke and Key Soundtrack Spotify Playlist

For those who want to take the Locke and Key soundtrack around with you, we’ve compiled a playlist for the first season of Locke and Key.

Special thanks to our friends at What-Song for providing some of the song track listings.