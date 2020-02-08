What's on Netflix > Netflix News > Locke and Key Season 1 Netflix Soundtrack List

Locke and Key Season 1 Netflix Soundtrack List

by @kasey__moore on February 8, 2020, 8:27 am EST

Pin

Locke and Key – Picture: Netflix

Locke and Key season 1 is now out on Netflix and if you’re looking for a complete track listing of every song featured in the soundtrack for the series, you’ve come to the right place.

Torin Borrowdale serves as the main composer for the series. His previous credits includes both movies and TV series including some Netflix projects. He’s worked on Dragons: Race to the Edge, Searching, Run and The Fare.

The soundtrack for Locke and Key is a diverse bunch of movie which reflects the various locations and events throughout.

The series, in case you’re not familiar, is about a group of siblings finding keys that unlock hidden secrets in their family home. A second season is thought to be in active development.

Complete Soundtrack for Locke and Key Season 1

Episode 1 – Welcome to Matheson

  • Wasted Nun – Cherry Glazerr
  • Time of the Season – The Zombies
  • Fight For Me – GAWVI featuring Lecrae
  • Flake – Fidlar
  • City Looks Pretty – Courtney Barnett
  • Good, Fell Good – Dirty Monster

Episode 2 – Trapper/Keeper

  • Exit – Foals
  • Leaving After Midnight – Hummingbird Hotel
  • Alors on danse – Stromae
  • Big Love – She Wants Revenge

Episode 3 – Head Games

  • I’m Gone – Anna Elizabeth Laube
  • Bodys – Car Seat Headrest
  • Speak Loud – Trills
  • Run (Inverness Remix) – Brandyn Burnette & Iverness

Episode 4 – The Keeper of the Keys

  • Don’t Kill My Vibe – Sigrid
  • Lost My Mind – Dillon Francis & Alis
  • Behave – Festive People

Episode 5 – Family Tree

  • Give You Up – Dido

Episode 6 – The Black Door

  • Brown Paper Bag – Yoshi Flower
  • Glo Up – LATASHÁ
  • This Is Ridiculous – Twirl
  • Walking on Water – Leagues

Episode 7 – Dissection

  • Light It Up –  ZHU featuring TOKiMONSTA
  • You’re Somebody Else – Flora Cash

Episode 8 – Ray of F**king Sunshine

  • How It Feels – Ages and Ages

Episode 9 – Echoes

  • Lay Back (bad tuner remix) – CLAVVS & Bad Tuner
  • you should see me in a crown – Billie Eilish

Episode 10 – Crown of Shadows

  • Devil – Vive la Void

Locke and Key Soundtrack Spotify Playlist

For those who want to take the Locke and Key soundtrack around with you, we’ve compiled a playlist for the first season of Locke and Key.

Special thanks to our friends at What-Song for providing some of the song track listings.

More on Locke & Key

More from Netflix News