‘Lonely Planet’ Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

First announced in April 2022, Netflix is developing Lonely Planet: a love story film set in Morocco and starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth. The movie is currently in production as of May 2022 but little is still known about the plot. Here’s the latest on the upcoming romance movie.

The director and writer of Netflix’s Lonely Planet is Susannah Grant, who was nominated for an Oscar for her Erin Brockovich script. Her other credits include Unbelievable, The 5th Wave, 28 Days, and more.

Grant is also producing alongside Sarah Timberman and Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions, with VP Studio Film Kira Goldberg serving as creative lead for Netflix. The film continues the creative partnership between Netflix and 3dot, which has thus far produced the streamer’s upcoming thriller series, Anatomy of a Scandal. 3dot entered into a multi-year, first-look film deal with Netflix in 2019, with adaptations of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestseller The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

What’s the plot of Lonely Planet?

Lonely Planet is billed as a love story set in Morocco. Sadly, that’s all we know as specifics of the plot are being kept under wraps.

Who is cast in Lonely Planet?

The lead stars of Netflix’s Lonely Planet are Oscar winner Laura Dern (Marriage Story, Jurassic Park) and Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games). Dern will be seen later this year in Jurassic World Dominion reprising her iconic role as Ellie Sattler alongside other legacy characters played by Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. Hemsworth was last seen in Isn’t It Romantic, The Duel, Independence Day: Resurgence.

In May 2022, Deadline revealed that Diana Silvers & Younès Boucif had joined the cast.

Silvers is probably best known for her recent stint on Netflix’s now-canceled comedy series Space Force. Boucif most recently headlined the French Netflix Original comedy series Standing Up.

What’s the production status of Lonely Planet?

Netflix’s Lonely Planet is in production according to an update in May 2022.

What’s the Netflix release date of Lonely Planet?