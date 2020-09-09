‘Lucifer’ Season 6: Netflix Production Status & Everything We Know So Far

It’s early days on Lucifer season 6 with season 5 part 1 due out on August 21st, 2020, and part 2 probably not due until at least early to mid-2021. With that said, we can cover what we do know about season 6 including who’s going to be involved with the sixth and final season and recap the long road to seasons 6 renewal.

In case you haven’t already, check out our Lucifer season 5 preview which we think is the biggest and best on the internet with a full timeline of what happened in development for that show and all the new guests and storylines we can expect. With season 5 part 1 now on Netflix, our attentions turn to part 2 that’s due to begin filming at the end of September 2020.

Here’s the rundown of everything we know about season 6 of Lucifer so far:

Lucifer Season 6 Netflix Renewal Status

Official renewal status: Renewed

Originally, of course, season 6 of Lucifer was never going to happen.

Netflix’s revival of the series from season 4 onwards was meant to end with season 5. That’s partly why the show was split into two halves and given an extended season.

However, fans prevailed and once again got the show renewed.

When Netflix gave season 5 the final season order, naturally fans weren’t happy that Netflix regave life to Lucifer but to only take it away two seasons later. It led to your usual campaigns such as petitions (with the best performing petition securing over 100K signatures).

Rumors, however, began in early 2020 that Netflix had reversed its decision and began seeking to renew season 6 but only once it had got everyone signed on.

It was late February 2020 when Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson had signed on for a further sixth season.

In April 2020, after more talks, the second revival looked less likely as Tom Ellis’s contract negotiations fell through however they were fixed and Tom Ellis was signed back on in May 2020.

The first we heard of Netflix reversing course was back in February 2020 when TVLine had learned that Netflix was back in talks with Warner Brothers Television to extend the show.

On June 23rd, 2020 – we officially got word that season 6 was set to happen but that it would be the “final FINAL” season.

Who’s involved with Lucifer season 6?

As we mentioned above, Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson who serve as the co-showrunners are both onboard to see Lucifer season 6 through.

It wasn’t until early July until DB Woodside confirmed he’d be returning a Tweet saying:

Happy to announce that I will be returning to Lucifer for season 6. Additionally, I will be directing an episode for our final season. ❤️This is a beautiful cast. We stand by each other. We fight for one another. So… let’s get to work. ✊🏾#AngelTrainingBegins@LuciferNetflix — DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) July 5, 2020

Tom Ellis was ecstatic about his returning replying: “Utterly delighted and excited to get back alongside you both in front of and behind the camera.”

Also attached for season 6 so far are:

Lauren German as Chloe

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Maze

Rachael Harris as Linda Martin

Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez

Kevin Alejandro as Dan Espinoza

Scarlett Estevez as Trixie Espinoza

D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel

Lucifer season 6 will consist of 10 episodes

After an article from TVLine reporting that Lucifer season 6 would only consist of 8 episodes, it was later debunked by DB Woodside who confirmed that season 6 would consist of 10 episodes in total.

That escalated quickly. 😂 Y’all are hilarious. 10! It will be 10 amazing episodes! Now let me get off twitter before my phone starts blowing up! ❤️😘 https://t.co/b0E40UlfMo — DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) September 8, 2020

If the writer’s account follows a similar pattern to season 5, we’ll likely see scripts posted over the course of the next few months revealing the episode titles, writers’ names, and directors.

When will season 6 of Lucifer start filming?

Official production status: Pre-production (Last updated: 09/09/2020)

As of August 2020, filming for season 5 part B has yet to fully complete. As we reported earlier in the year, that’s currently due to restart in October 2020 although that’s now set to happen on September 24th, 2020.

Assuming this doesn’t get pushed back, Tom Ellis has stated that he’s expecting season 5b and season 6 to film back-to-back.

As for when we can expect season 6 of Lucifer streaming on Netflix? Our guess is as good as yours. Let’s assume part 2 could air in mid-2021, we could then see season 6 either in very late 2021 or 2022.

There you have it, everything we know so far about Lucifer season 6 coming to Netflix over the next few years. Let us know in the comments if you’re excited.