‘Lucifer’ Season 5 Part 2 December 2020 Release Date Ruled Out

A December 2020 release date for the second half of Lucifer season 5 has been categorically ruled out by one of the showrunners for Netflix’s Lucifer.

The news comes a day after the showrunners confirmed that filming for season 6 has started (although production on the final season began last week) also confirming that season 5 part 2 has concluded filming.

This led to many fans increasing their speculation as to when season 5 part 2 will release on Netflix which has never been given a broad date.

Tom Ellis has speculated previously that the series could land in the first couple months of 2021 but with the news that production has wrapped, some believe we may be getting a Christmas treat.

Responding to the speculation, Joe Henderson (who serves as the co-showrunner alongside Ildy Modrovich) said: “I mean, it’s finished SHOOTING. We still have plenty to do before it’s ready for Netflix! (I don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up about timeline)”

He then went onto rule out a December 2020 Neflix release date stating that despite filming concluding there’s still a lot to do to wrap up the series.

Among the things left to do on the series, for example, could be VFX to be applied to the final episodes, regionalizing the series (subtitles and dubs) as well as prepping marketing are all things that need to be concluded before shipping a series on Netflix.

I genuinely don't know how long it'll take yet, but I think everyone should prepare for it taking longer than they'd like — post is a lot of work and takes time! (definitely not December) — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) October 6, 2020

Our best guess is that the series will be coming to Netflix in Q1-Q2 2021 with season 6 possibly being shipped in late 2021 but 2022 seems more likely.

We’ll keep you up-to-date with all things Lucifer right here at What’s on Netflix as and when we hear it.