More First Looks and Trailer Released for Tyler Perry’s ‘Straw’ Ahead of Netfix Release

Tyler Perry Summer is soon arriving on Netflix, along with three new projects in the coming months. Netflix has just revealed even more first looks and information for the upcoming drama Straw, which is scheduled to premiere in early June. Here’s what you need to know.

As a reminder, the project was first unveiled back in June 2024 with a cast including Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, Sinbad, Rockmond Dunbar, Ashley Versher, Mike Merrill, and Glynn Turman. In late April, we got the official release date for the new movie and the first picture released at Next on Netflix in January. Now, however, the lid has been fully lifted on the upcoming film.

Last week, Entertainment Weekly scored the first look at the new series and spoke with Taraji P. Henson about her experience filming the movie in just four days. “It wasn’t hard for me to reach back to those memories,” Henson told EW, reflecting on how her own experience as a single mother informed her portrayal of Janiyah. “She’s a single mother trying to make the best of the cards that she’s been dealt… I’ve been there before,” she told the outlet.

The actress revealed she had stopped filming Fight Night to work on the new movie and praised Tyler Perry for how fast he works and that it was a good thing given the subject matter. “The subject matter is a bit dark, so I was happy to only live in this character’s world for four days… that energy is transferable,” Henson said.

It’s going to be a busy few months on Netflix for Tyler Perry fans – or as we should call it – Tyler Perry summer! She The People has been confirmed for a split release in both May and August with the next Madea entry, Madea’s Destination Wedding, scheduled for July. Those are in addition to other upcoming projects like Doing Life and Beauty in Black season 2.

In addition to the above, Netflix held a premiere for the new film last night in New York City with Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, and Teyana Taylor in attendance, in addition to guests Mara Brock Akil, Gayle King, Michelle Buteau, and Tamron Hall.

Tyler Perry writes, directs, and serves a producer on the movie alongside Tony L. Strickland and Angi Bones

Straw premieres on Netflix globally on June 6th, 2025. Using the link provided, you can add the movie to your Netflix list.