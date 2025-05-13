More ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Episode Titles Drop Ahead of TUDUM Appearance

Wednesday fans have been fed well lately. After an incredibly long wait, last month, we unexpectedly got a huge dump of news: the all-important release date(s) and brand new first looks. Those first looks gave us some insight into what we can expect, and today, we’ve got three more new episode titles that give us an inkling as to what’s coming up this season.

We first revealed the first batch of episode titles at the beginning of this year, alongside a tidbit about new supporting cast members for the season and the new director sharing duties with Tim Burton. As a reminder, those episode titles that kept the tradition of including the word Woe in each title were as follows:

Here We Woe Again (Confirmed to be episode 1)

(Confirmed to be episode 1) If These Woes Could Talk

The Devil You Woe

The Great Outwoes

And now, the following three episode titles (in alphabetical order):

Hide and Woe Seek

This Means Woe

Woe Thyself

What can we discern from these new episode titles? We tapped Micol on X (@astridsinclair_), who has been an avid follower of all things Wednesday for quite some time, for their well-informed theories on what they could mean.

“Hide and Woe Seek definitely is to do with Tyler, considering they’re always hinting in the captions about “hyde” and running,” Micol told us, giving one of two theories for the episode title. “So I’m guessing it could be the episode where, in the teaser, we can see Hyde and Wednesday face to face? Or it has nothing to do with Tyler and could be about Karloff escaping the psychiatric hospital.”

“This Means Woe is clearly a rearrangement of This Is War, so maybe the last episode where there’s a battle like last season,” they told us about that next episode title.

The one that has them stumped is Woe Thyself, although we guess that it’s a play on Know Thyself, a philosophical maxim. It means “Understand who you truly are, your nature, your motivations, your limits.”

They predicted that Woe Thyself would be episode 5, Hide and Woe Seek would be episode 6, and This Means Woe would be episode 7.

They also pointed us to a now-deleted Reddit thread where a leaker teased themes for episodes all the way back in May 2024 with emojis. The emojis for each episode from the leaked Reddit thread were as follows:

Home Sad ️Tent in the woods Grandma Heartbreak Red Alert Dynamite Chess

Wednesday Will Feature at TUDUM 2025

Finally, you may have heard that Wednesday is confirmed to be part of the lineup for the live-stream show on Netflix on May 31st, which Netflix is dubbing Netflix TUDUM 2025. The event streams exclusively on Netflix from 8 PM ET or 5 PM PT (early morning for those in Europe!). No word on what exactly will be shown for Wednesday season 2 just yet, although they’ve promised exclusive news and first looks.

Just recently, they confirmed the star lineup, and a number of Wednesday cast members will be in attendance. Jenna Ortega, Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) are among the lineup who will be there in person. Emma Myers is not currently listed, although that shouldn’t be too surprising given she’s currently deep into production on the new season of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. Fingers crossed for a last-minute surprise, though!

Are you excited for Wednesday season 2? What are your theories for the new titles? Let us know in the comments down below.

Wednesday season 2 releases in two batches: episodes 1 to 4 will drop on August 6th, and the second batch of episodes taking us through to episode 8 will land on September 3rd, 2025.