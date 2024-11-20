‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix; Beginning Production in 2025

Wednesday star Emma Myers has a brand new show on Netflix that made waves following its addition to Netflix in select territories in late July. As first announced by Deadline, the show has officially been renewed for a season 2 and will hit Netflix again globally except for some regions like the UK in the near future.

Netflix officially announced it had boarded the project in April 2024 and distributed the series following its premiere on BBC Three in the United Kingdom and some other local distributors. The BBC is the ultimate owner of the show, with ZDFneo and Netflix listed as having the title as a co-production with Moonage Pictures producing. Netflix notably doesn’t have the rights to the show in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. While the show could come to Netflix in these regions down the line (many titles of this nature do), for the meanwhile, they’re away from Netflix.

The renewal came on November 20th with Emma Myers confirmed to be returning in the lead role of Pip Fitz-Amobi opposite Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh. Season 2 will be adapted and written by Holly Jackson and Poppy Cogan

The official synopsis for season 2, adapting the second book Good Girl, Bad Blood and set to consist of six episodes at 45 minutes each, reads:

“After solving the Andie Bell case Pip‘s world has been transformed by her actions, and not always for the better. Pip is determined to fix the fallout – and stay away from any more investigations. But as Max Hastings’ trial approaches, key witness Jamie Reynolds suddenly disappears and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him. This new mystery will take Pip to unexpected places as she struggles with the idea of justice, straying even further from the ‘good girl’ she once was.”

“I am BEYOND thrilled that we can continue Pip’s story and, this time, I’m writing on the show! We owe everything to the dedicated fans, and I can’t wait to reunite with my AGGGTM family!” said screenwriter and executive producer Holly Jackson in a press release. Poppy Cogan added, “I’m delighted to be back in Little Kilton with Pip and friends for season two, and to have the opportunity to bring another of Holly’s gripping stories to the screen.”

The team behind the show said in various interviews ahead of the renewal that they were keen to continue the books if given the opportunity. In conversations with numerous outlets, the author of the books, Holly Jackson, stated that they’ve gone about seeding plotlines for future seasons in season 1. Citing that they crammed as much in as they could within their six episodes, Jackson told Deadline, “Because we’re writing the TV show with all three books out and we know everything that happened, it means we get to do a lot more seeding off potential future stuff,” adding, “we did get to do some fun mentions of things that will happen later.”

Asked point blank by Variety at the end of July, Jackson said, “I don’t know yet and then I don’t know that when I know how long I’ll have to keep it secret for before it’s publicly announced. But I hope the gap between me finding out and everyone else being able to find out is not too big because I hate keeping secrets!” Star Emma Myers has similarly expressed excitement for the show’s future, telling Teen Vogue: “I would love to see the entire trilogy pan out. I love the books. I love the story. So depending on if everybody likes it, hopefully, we get to do another season.” Likewise, the Wednesday star told DigitalSpy, “If everybody likes the first season, I would love to finish the rest of the books.”

How well did A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder perform on Netflix?

Unfortunately, we don’t have viewership numbers from the BBC in the United Kingdom (the show didn’t feature in the BARB top 50 throughout its run), but we do have some Netflix data, thanks to the Netflix top 10s and FlixPatrol. The show ultimately spent three weeks in the global top 10s, picking up 90 million viewing hours, which equates to 19.5M views.

Week in Top 10 Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Weekly Rank 1 July 28th, 2024 to August 4th, 2024 34,000,000 (New) 7,400,000 1 2 August 4th, 2024 to August 11th, 2024 38,900,000 (+14%) 8,400,000 1 3 August 11th, 2024 to August 18th, 2024 17,100,000 (-56%) 3,700,000 6

In its first week on Netflix (July 29 – August 4, 2024), the series rocketed to the top of the Netflix Top 10s with 7.4M views in its opening four days on the service. If we compare that to other British shows, the show performs pretty well even though it wasn’t available globally.

FlixPatrol numbers suggest the show is performing well globally, too. In early August, it remained present in over 85 countries’ daily top 10 charts and was the number one show in 74.

Are you looking forward to A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder returning to Netflix for a season 2? Let us know in the comments.