‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Adds More Supporting Cast Members, New Director and Episode Titles Revealed

2025 is here, which means the second season of Netflix’s hit show Wednesday is returning later this year after having wrapped filming in Ireland a few weeks ago. We already know a heck of a lot about the next season of Wednesday, including most of the new cast. Still, over the Christmas break, we’ve discovered more supporting, featured, or minor characters you’ll see in the next batch of episodes due out later this year.

Many new and returning cast members are already known, but here we’ll reveal several more actors who join Jenna Ortega and the rest in the new season of Wednesday. Netflix has already begun its marketing efforts for the new season (which has yet to get a release date), with it included in a new 2025 sizzle reel that premiered on Netflix’s NFL Games on Christmas Day. As a reminder, you can find our full preview for Wednesday season 2 here.

New cast members of Wednesday Season 2

We’ve learned Liv Spencer (KAOS, Knightfall) joins Wednesday Season 2 as a character named Varicose.

Neri Zaccardelli joins as a character named Stassa. Andrew Macklin (Doctor Who) joins as Gregg Mulligan. Kerry Shale (The Sandman) joins as Gabe Packard. Megan Elle Day (First Dates Ireland) joins as Jennifer Tessbaum for episodes 3 and 4.

Additionally, Derek Miller joins season 2 as Dwayne and Clare Gavin joins in an unknown role.

We can confirm that Gracy Goldman will return for season 2 as Gabrielle Barclay in 4 episodes following her guest lead appearance in season 1.

Here’s everyone else who joined Wednesday Season 2:

Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire) will play the new principal.

(The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire) will play the new principal. Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie) is expected to play Capri, a new music teacher.

(Scoop, I Hate Suzie) is expected to play Capri, a new music teacher. Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule) is expected to play Annie.

(Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule) is expected to play Annie. Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid’s Tale) will be playing the role of Karloff.

(Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid’s Tale) will be playing the role of Karloff. Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue)

(Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue) Christopher Lloyd (Addams Family, Back to the Future)

(Addams Family, Back to the Future) Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous) will play Grandmama in season 2 with the character originally played by Blossom Rock in the original Addams Family television series.

(Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous) will play Grandmama in season 2 with the character originally played by Blossom Rock in the original Addams Family television series. Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash) will play Dr. Fairburn

(Westworld, Crash) will play Dr. Fairburn Frances O’Connor (The Missing, The Twelve)

(The Missing, The Twelve) Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know)

(The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know) Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream) will play Joanna, who is expected to feature in four episodes and is described as quirky and unassuming.

(The Princess Diaries, Scream) will play Joanna, who is expected to feature in four episodes and is described as quirky and unassuming. Joonas Suotamo

Philip Philmar (The Witcher) as Augustus Stonehearst

(The Witcher) as Augustus Stonehearst Shaq B. Grant

Jackie Pulford

Tedroy Newell

First Four Wednesday Season 2 Episode Titles Revealed

When Netflix first debuted a picture of the script, the streamer revealed that season 2 will be continuing a pattern established with season 1 in that each title includes the word Woe. Episode 1’s premiere for season 2 is titled “Here We Woe Again”.

While we don’t have all the episode titles, we got our hands on the first four episodes for season 2 and their titles (albeit not for now).

If These Woes Could Talk

The Devil You Woe

The Great Outwoes

As already revealed, the first batch of episodes are written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (episode 1), Matt Lambert (episode 2), Valentina Garza (episode 3), and Lauren Otero (episode 4) per the WGA.

Who’s sharing directing duties with Tim Burton?

Finally, we’ve known for some time that Tim Burton would share directing duties in season 2. The person Burton is sharing with is Paco Cabezas, who will direct multiple episodes of the new season. Previous credits include The Umbrella Academy, In From the Cold, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Into the Badlands, and The Alienist.

Note: This article contains additional contributions by Kasey Moore.

Are you excited for Wednesday Season 2 coming later this year? Let us know in the comments below!