Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada in December 2021

It’s going to be another busy month of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada as we slowly approach December. There are already over 65 titles scheduled to leave within the first few days of the month, so expect another month of departures. Below we’ll be keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in December 2021.

We’ve also been keeping track of all the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in November 2021.

November was a busy month for titles leaving, and December is looking the same way already. There’s a large selection of movies leaving the Canada library, and one of the biggest losses will be the removal of the Academy Award-winning crime-western No Country for Old Men.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on December 1st, 2021

1000 Rupee Note (2014)

The 5th Wave (2016)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Across Grace Alley (2013)

Annie (2014)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Being Frank (2019)

Chal Bhaag (2014)

Christmas Wonderland (2018)

City of Joy (1992)

Courageous (2011)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart 2 (2014)

Don’t Let Go (2019)

The Dressmaker (2015)

Easy Rider (1969)

Faraar (2015)

Godzilla (1998)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Interrogation (2015)

Juliet, Naked (2018)

The Legend of Secret Pass (2010)

Line Walker (2016)

The Little Mermaid (2018)

Love Off the Cuff (2017)

Man Down (2017)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

The Nut Job (2014)

Roll With Me (2017)

Set Off (2008)

Shelby American (2019)

Traffik (2018)

Triumph in the Skies (2015)

The Violin Player (2016)

Walking Tall (2004)

Wandering Stars (2019)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Why Me? (2015)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on December 2nd, 2021

47 Ronin (2013)

Beowulf (2007)

Bromance (1 Season)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Collateral (2004)

Dhia Sofea (2015)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Hardball (2001)

Haunted House (1 Season)

In Good Company (2004)

Lara Croft Tom Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003)

Lara Croft Tom Raider (2001)

Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Padamu Aku Bersujud (2015)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Psycho (1998)

Psycho (1960)

Refresh Man (2016)

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Soul Eater (1 Season)

Temple (2017)

The Truth (2020)

TURN: Washington’s Spies (2017)

Unfriended (2014)

Van Helsing (2004)

The Visit (2015)

Wild Kratts (2016)

The Wolfman (2010)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on December 3rd, 2021

Off Camera (3 Seasons)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on December 4th, 2021

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

I Can Only Imagine (2018)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on December 6th, 2021

Everybody Knows (2019)

No Game No Life: Zero (2017)

Shadow (2018)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on December 9th, 2021

The Cuba Libre Story (2015)

Which movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada in December 2021? Let us know in the comments below!