Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘The Girls I’ve Been’ Netflix Thriller: Everything We Know So Far

Milly Bobby Brown is one extremely busy actress, especially for Netflix. Starring in what will be her fifth Original for the streaming service, she will take on the lead role of Nora O’Malley in the adaptation of Tessa Sharpe’s The Girl’s I’ve Been. We’re still many months away from filming, however, we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about The Girl’s I’ve Been, including casting news, production updates, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

The Girls I’ve Been is an upcoming Netflix Original thriller based on the novel of the same name by author Tess Sharpe. Actress Milly Bobby Brown will star in the lead role of the movie, and will also executive produce through her production studio PCMA Productions. She will be accompanied by Ozark actor Jason Bateman who is an executive producer through his own production Aggregate Films.

What is the plot of The Girls I’ve Been?

Nora O’Malley has worn the faces of many girls, from a sister to an ex, and to a secret girlfriend, she is the daughter of a con artist, who targets criminal men for a living. By growing up as her mother’s protege, Nora has learned some exceptional skills that she will need to use to get herself and her friends out of some dangerous trouble.

What is the production status of The Girls I’ve Been?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 29/11/2021)

Since the end of July 2020, the project has been in pre-production status. At the time of writing a director hasn’t been assigned to the movie, however, the delay in production may be due in part to the busy film schedule of Milly Bobby Brown.

Ever since the project was announced Milly Bobby Brown has been busy filming for Stranger Things season 4 and for Enola Holmes 2. It must also be noted that the actress will also be starring and producing in Damsel, a fantasy movie for Netflix.

Despite the fact that Damsel was announced some months after The Girls I’ve Been, it appears the former is a way ahead of the latter in terms of pre-production as Damsel already has a director in place, alongside a cinematographer and other key crew members.

It’s unclear when filming will take place for The Girls I’ve Been, but we expect filming will happen sometime in 2022

Who are the cast members of The Girls I’ve Been?

So far the only confirmed cast member is Milly Bobby Brown, which means the actress will have been attached to a total of five different Netflix Originals since her Netflix debut in July 2016.

When is The Girls I’ve Been Netflix release date?

Given the project is still in pre-production, and filming isn’t starting anytime soon, we’ll likely be waiting until 2023.

Are you looking forward to watching The Girl’s I’ve Been on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!