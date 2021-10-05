Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada in November 2021

It’s going to be another busy month of removals from the Netlfix Canada library, however, it won’t be a record-breaker like October. Below we’ll be keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in November 2021.

We’ve also been keeping track of all the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in October 2021.

Compared to October we’ll see significantly fewer removals from the Netflix Canada library, although we are already seeing the removal of some excellent titles that we know will be missed. In particular, we’ll be sad to see the extremely popular sports anime Haikyu!! leave the streaming service.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on November 1st, 2021:

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015)

21 (2008)

21 Thunder (1 Season)

A Belle for Christmas (2014)

A Grand Night In: The Story of Aardman (2015)

A Perfect Christmas List (2014)

Ajji (2017)

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Argo (2012)

Asees (2018)

Bad Santa (2003)

Best of the Best (1989)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

The Bittersweet (2017)

Broadcasting Christmas (2016)

Catch & Release (2006)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

CLANNAD (2 Seasons)

Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story (2018)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

Disobedience (2017)

Due Date (2010)

Gaddar: the Traitor (2015)

Haikyu!! (2 Seasons)

In My Country (2018)

Jugaad (2017)

Just You (1 Season)

Little Monsters (1989)

Love Around (1 Season)

Love Family (1 Season)

Love Me or Leave Me (1 Season)

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! (2 Seasons)

Maid-Sama! (1 Season)

The Matrix (1999)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Mundeyan Ton Bachke Rahin (2014)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree (2016)

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You (2016)

Papillon (2017)

Penelope (2006)

The Public (2018)

Reckoning (1 Season)

Rocky (1976)

Ronin (1998)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Spanish Affair 2 (2015)

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin (2017)

Vaya (2016)

War (2007)

Yeh Hai Bakrapur (2014)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on November 3rd, 2021:

Oh Yuck! (1 Season)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on November 4th, 2021:

Akulah Balqis (1 Season)

Which movies and TV shows are you going to miss most on Netflix Canada in November 2021? Let us know in the comments below!