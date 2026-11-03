Filming Begins on Netflix’s Spanish Disaster Movie ‘Chapapote’

Filming is underway off the Galician Coast on Netflix’s brand-new Spanish drama, Chapapote. It will star Tamar Novas, Carlos Blanco, María Vázquez, Fer Fraga, and Antonio Durán “Morris,” and is centered on the disastrous Prestige oil spill in 2002. Here’s everything we know so far about Chapapote on Netflix.

Chapapote is an upcoming Spanish Netflix Original film directed and co-written by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo (Collision Course), based on an original idea by Ramón Campos (The Asunta Case). The pair co-wrote the screenplay, with Campos serving as an executive producer through Bambú Producciones.

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Rafa García (Love Gets a Room) is confirmed as the director of photography, Miguel Sanz (Collision Course) as editor, and Federico Jusid as composer of the original score (A Thousand Blows).

What is the plot of Chapapote?

Netflix has provided a detailed synopsis:

The year is 2002. The oil tanker Prestige breaks in two off the Galician coast, and an oil slick covers its beaches. All of them, that is, except one: the beach in the small town of Agarimo. What should be great news for its residents ends up becoming a problem. Although the oil spill hasn’t reached their beach, they can’t go out fishing, they receive no aid, and none of the thousands of volunteers pouring into neighboring towns come their way. With businesses empty and the future looking bleaker by the day, the people of Agarimo come up with an idea that is as outlandish as it is desperate: if the oil spill won’t reach their beach, perhaps they’ll have to bring it there themselves.

Who are the cast members of Chapapote?

Netflix has confirmed that the film will star Tamar Novas, Carlos Blanco, María Vázquez, Fer Fraga, and a “special appearance” from Antonio Durán “Morris”.

Tamar Novas has appeared extensively on Netflix, including 8 originals: High Seas, The Mess You Leave Behind, Gangs of Galicia, Nowhere, Elisa & Marcela, and 1000 Miles from Christmas.

The rest of the cast have also appeared on Netflix: Carlos Blanco in The Asunta Casa, María Vázquez in The Gardener, Fer Fraga in Murder in Galicia, and Antonio Durán in Old Dog, New Tricks.

What is the production status of Chapapote?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming is officially underway on Chapapote! While Netflix hasn’t confirmed the location in its announcement, filming is taking place on the Galician Coast and in the municipality of Ares in Northwest Spain.

When will Netflix release Chapapote ?

The streaming service has not provided a release date yet. With filming underway, we can expect Netflix to release Chapapote sometime in the second half of 2027.

Are you looking forward to watching Chapapote on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!