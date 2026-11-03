Brendan Fraser and Andrew Scott’s WWII Thriller ‘Pressure’ Sets Netflix Release

Focus Features’ gripping World War II drama Pressure, led by Oscar winner Brendan Fraser and BAFTA winner Andrew Scott, is officially preparing to make the jump to Netflix. Following its theatrical run earlier this year and its initial SVOD debut on Peacock, Netflix has confirmed that the high-stakes historical thriller will arrive on the service in the US on November 30th, 2026.

Directed and edited by Anthony Maras (Hotel Mumbai), who co-wrote the script with Olivier Award-winner David Haig, Pressure is an adaptation of Haig’s lauded 2014 stage play of the same name. Hitting US theaters on May 29th, 2026—just ahead of the annual D-Day remembrance—the Working Title and StudioCanal production earned widespread praise from critics for turning the seemingly uncinematic business of weather forecasting into a nail-biting, single-setting war room thriller.

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Set across the tense 72 hours leading up to the Allied invasion of Normandy in June 1944, Pressure follows Scottish chief meteorological officer Group Captain James Stagg (played by Andrew Scott) and Supreme Allied Commander General Dwight D. Eisenhower (played by Brendan Fraser). Haunted by the catastrophic failure of the pre-D-Day rehearsal Exercise Tiger weeks earlier, Eisenhower summons Stagg to help make an impossible decision. With the fate of the free world hanging in the balance and conflicting forecasts on the table, the pair must clash over whether to launch the largest and most dangerous seaborne invasion in history or risk losing the war altogether.

Alongside the powerhouse pairing of Scott and Fraser, the film boasts a stacked supporting ensemble that includes Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) as Eisenhower’s aide Kay Summersby, Chris Messina (Air) as rival American meteorologist Colonel Irving Krick, and Damian Lewis (Band of Brothers) as Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery. Con O’Neill, Jojo Macari, Tamsin Topolski, and Alexander Hanson also star.

When is Pressure coming to Netflix US and how does the window work?

As we’ve been tracking in our ongoing guide to Universal Pictures movies coming to Netflix in 2026 and beyond, the live-action slates for Universal and its specialty label Focus Features now follow a fast-tracked 18-month Pay-1 window after moving over from Prime Video earlier this year.

Under this partial first-window licensing deal, Focus Features titles do not land on Netflix immediately after their theatrical and PVOD runs. Instead, they head to NBCUniversal’s own streaming service, Peacock, for an exclusive four-month window first. Following that blueprint, Pressure made its initial SVOD debut on Peacock on July 24th, 2026.

Right on schedule following that four-month stint, Pressure will transition over to Netflix US on November 30th, 2026. Once the film arrives on Netflix, it will remain on the platform for a 10-month run—taking it through late September 2027—before rotating back to Peacock for the final four months of its Pay-1 window.

Pressure is one of three major Universal and Focus Features titles heading to Netflix US before the end of the month. First up is Curry Barker’s $400 million viral horror phenomenon, with Obsession confirming its Netflix release date for November 17th. Then, arriving alongside Pressure on November 30th is Illumination’s billion-dollar animated blockbuster sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Please note that this release date applies exclusively to Netflix US. Other international regions, particularly across Europe where StudioCanal handled distribution, will follow separate regional licensing windows over the coming years. Netflix UK is expected to get the movie through its first window deal with StudioCanal in due course.

Will you be checking out Pressure when it arrives on Netflix at the end of November? Let us know in the comments down below.