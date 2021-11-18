‘Murder Mystery 2’ on Netflix: Hawaii Film Dates & What We Know So Far

After the incredible success of Murder Mystery, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Netflix has commissioned a sequel for the Adam Sandler comedy. With filming set to begin in Hawaii in January 2022, we’ve still got a long wait ahead of us before Murder Mystery 2 drops on Netflix. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about the upcoming sequel, including the plot, cast news, productions updates, and the Netflix release date.

Murder Mystery 2 is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy movie, and the sequel to Netflix’s incredibly successful 2019 comedy, Murder Mystery. Jeremy Garelick replaces Kyle Newacheck as the director of the project, but James Vanderbilt has returned to write the sequel.

Murder Mystery is one of Netflix’s most successful Originals ever, thanks to amassing an audience of over 83 million households. If Murder Mystery 2 was to replicate even half the success of its predecessor we’d suspect Netflix will be incredibly happy.

What is the production status of Murder Mystery 2?

Official Production Status: Hawaii Unit Filming Scheduled (Last Updated: 18/11/2021)

Thanks to the information listed in issue 1273 of Production Weekly, we now have a filming date for the Hawaiian unit of Murder Mystery 2. Filming is currently scheduled to take place in Honolulu, Hawaii from January 10th, 2022 to February 5th, 2022.

At the time of writing, no filming dates have been confirmed for Paris, France. With the ongoing issue of the global pandemic, any film dates in Europe will be tentative at best until the production can go ahead safely for the cast and crew.

Like the first film, production will be handled by Adam Sandler’s own production, Happy Madison Productions.

What is the plot of Murder Mystery 2?

At the time of writing, no plot details have been revealed for Murder Mystery 2. We expect to learn a brief synopsis of the plot once filming begins in January 2022.

Who are the cast members of Murder Mystery 2?

So far only Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have been confirmed to be returning to reprise their roles of Nick and Audrey Spitz.

We suspect we’ll learn more casting news within the next several weeks. However, we may not receive a cast update until filming is underway.

Sandler has had an extensive and lucrative relationship with Netflix. Out of the eleven collaborations between Netflix and his production company, Happy Madison Productions, Sandler will have starred in a total of nine films by the time Murder Mystery 2 drops on Netflix.

If you include Uncut Gems, which is a Netflix Original outside of the US, then Sandler will have starred in ten Original films for Netflix.

When can we expect to see Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix?

With filming currently scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2022, we’d be incredibly lucky to see the feature arrive on Netflix before the end of 2022. A more realistic release date would be Q1 2023.

However, we can’t rule out the possibility of a late 2022 release date as the film could feature in Netflix’s Christmas/Winter line-up.

Are you looking forward to the release of Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!