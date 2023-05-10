‘Nimona’ Coming to Netflix in June 2023 and What We Know So Far

Netflix has acquired Nimona, a long-developed adaptation of ND Stevenson’s best-selling graphic novel. The project was in development at 20th Century Fox and then Disney before being canceled and eventually revived at Netflix, which will finally release in the summer of 2023.

Netflix’s Nimona is being directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane (Spies in Disguise) with the producing aid of DNEG and Annapurna Pictures, whose credits include Vice, Phantom Thread, Booksmart, Missing Link, and more. Marc Haimes is adapting the screenplay for Nimona, who also worked on Netflix’s Lost Ollie.

Roy Lee, Karen Ryan, and Julie Zackary are producing, with Robert L. Baird, Megan Ellison, and Andrew Millstein serving as executive producers.

Here’s what else we know about Netflix’s Nimona:

History of Nimona’s Development

Up until it’s NetflixNimona has had a bumpy production history as it was previously developed for Fox, and later Disney starting in 2015. The project was originally produced by Blue Sky Studios, a part of the animation division of then 20th Century Fox.

It was initially intended for a 2020 release which was then pushed to a 2022 release. Production was already underway when Disney acquired Fox, and in February 2021 it was announced that Disney, which already has Pixar and Walt Disney Animation, would shutter Blue Sky.

That led to lots of speculation about the future of Nimona, and at the time, employees working on the project said the movie “will likely never see the light of day.” Shortly after, news came that production on Nimona would be halted, and the film would not be released.

There had been rumblings of a Nimona resurrection for months, and in early February 2022, Netflix filed a copyright for the word “Nimona.”

Then a month later, Nimona was announced to have landed at Netflix, and production for the movie restarted in early 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reacting to the news of Netflix picking up the movie, ND Stevenson said on Twitter:

“Nimona’s always been a spunky little story that just wouldn’t stop. She’s a fighter…but she’s also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE…coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix”

Here’s a first look shared by Netflix:

Furthermore, here’s a test footage reel from Nimona shared by io9:

What’s the plot of Nimona?

As mentioned above, Nimona is an adaptation of ND Stevenson’s best-selling graphic novel of the same name, which was published as a webcomic from 2012 and then finally released as a graphic novel book in 2015. Here’s the official synopsis for the graphic novel:

“Nimona is an impulsive young shapeshifter with a knack for villainy. Lord Ballister Blackheart is a villain with a vendetta. As sidekick and supervillain, Nimona and Lord Blackheart are about to wreak some serious havoc. Their mission: prove to the kingdom that Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin and his buddies at the Institution of Law Enforcement and Heroics aren’t the heroes everyone thinks they are. But as small acts of mischief escalate into a vicious battle, Lord Blackheart realizes that Nimona’s powers are as murky and mysterious as her past. And her unpredictable wild side might be more dangerous than he is willing to admit.”

The official Netflix synopsis for Nimona reads:

“A Knight is framed for a crime he didn’t commit and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona, a shape-shifting teen who might also be a monster he’s sworn to kill. Set in a techno-medieval world unlike anything animation has tackled before, this is a story about the labels we assign to people and the shapeshifter who refuses to be defined by anyone.”

Who is cast in Nimona?

The three principal voice cast members for Netflix’s Nimona are Chloe Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass, Tom & Jerry), Riz Ahmed (Rogue One, Sound of Metal, Venom), and Eugene Lee Yang (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). Moretz will voice Nimona, with Ahmed set as Ballister Boldheart and Yang as Ambrosius Goldenloin.

Rounding out the cast includes:

Frances Conroy as The Director

as The Director Lorraine Toussaint as Queen Valerin

as Queen Valerin Beck Bennett as Sir Thoddeus Sureblade

as Sir Thoddeus Sureblade Indya Moore as Alamzapam Davis

as Alamzapam Davis RuPaul Charles as Nate Knight

as Nate Knight Sarah Sherman as Coriander Cavendish

as Coriander Cavendish Julio Torres as Diego the Squire

Who’s behind the animation for Nimona?

DNEG Animation is behind the animation for Nimona. Their credits include Stranger Things, Dune, Shadow & Bone, Godzilla vs Kong, Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and more. Here’s a trailer for Ron’s Gone Wrong animated by DNEG:

What’s the Netflix release date for Nimona?

Netflix has confirmed that Nimona will be released on the streamer sometime in 2023, which was reiterated by a report by USA Today in January 2023. As part of the Summer 2023 movie lineup announcement, Netflix confirmed that the movie would release sometime in June 2023.

Cinephiles lucky enough to attend the 2023 Annecy Festival in June 2023 can watch Nimona earlier than everyone else, with its worldwide debut taking place there.

Sweet, there's a new Nimona image! Coming to @netflixanimated / @netflix this summer, starring Riz Ahmed and Chloë Grace Moretz, directed by @itsnickbruno and @troyquane, based on the graphic novel by @gingerhazing — IT WILL BE METAL. pic.twitter.com/WLLdZFEFqZ — Pamela Ribon (@pamelaribon) January 4, 2023

What is the movie runtime?

The movie’s runtime is reportedly 101 minutes.

Are you looking forward to the animated movie coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.