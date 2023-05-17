Coming Soon to Netflix

Netflix Unveils Summer 2023 Slate of Kids Movies & Series

Highlights include Nimona, The Monkey King, My Little Pony and Pokémon.

Netflix

The Summer has arrived! Netflix has just unveiled a slate of new kids and family movies and series coming over the next few months. Looking for a quick summary of what’s coming up? We’ve got you covered.

Alongside the slate, we also got new descriptions, images, renewal announcements, and more. We’ll include links to main previews for select shows and movies so you can learn more, and we’ll continue publishing new stories over the next few days.

In case you missed it last week, Netflix unveiled its Summer 2023 slate for new movies and new documentaries.

New Kids/Family Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in May 2023

  • XO, Kitty (Season 1) – Live-action series – May 18th
  • Kitti Katz (Season 1) – Animated series – May 18th
    • Renewed for a season 2
  • Astérix & Obélix: The Middle KingdomLive-action feature film – May 19th in select regions
  • The Creature Cases (Chapter 3) – Animated series – May 22nd
  • Barbecue Showdown (Season 2) – Reality series – May 26th

New Kids/Family Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in June 2023

nimona new first look summer 2023

NIMONA – Cr: Netflix © 2023

  • Nimona – Animated featured film – June TBD
    • Teaser to release on May 18th
  • LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising (Season 1)Animated series – June 1st in select regions.
  • My Little Pony: Bridlewoodstock (Chapter 4) – Animated series – June 6th
  • Our Planet II – Documentary series – June 14th
not quite narwhal netflix series

Not Quite Narwhal. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

  • Not Quite Narwhal (Season 1) – Animated series – June 19th
  • Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 3)Animated series – June 23rd
  • Is It Cake, Too? (Season 2) – Reality series – June 30th

New Kids/Family Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in July 2023

The Dragon Prince S5 Netflix Summer Slate Announce

Picture: Netflix

  • The Dragon Prince (Season 5)Animated series – July TBD
  • Wake Up, Carlo! (aka Acorda, Carlo!) (Season 1) – Animated series – July 6th
  • Sonic Prime (Season 2)Animated series – July 13th
  • Supa Team 4 (Season 1) – Animated series –  July 20th
  • Dew Drop Diaries (Season 1) – Animated series – July 24th
  • Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The MovieAnimated feature film – July 28th in select regions

New Kids/Family Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in August 2023

  • Heartstopper (Season 2)Live-action series – August 3rd
  • Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 8) – Animated series – August 7th
  • Mech Cadets (Season 1) – Animated series – August 10th
DAD113 002 0090 fr1037 FINAL

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2. (L to R) Rob Riggle as Glorox, Jecobi Swain as Sean, Priah Gerguson as Lisa, and Yvonne Orji as Tess in My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2. Cr. NETFLIX © 2023

  • My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 2)Animated series – August 17th
  • The Monkey KingAnimated feature film – August 18th
  • You Are So Not Invited to My Bat MitzvahLive-action movie – August 25th
  • Princess Power (Season 2) – Animated series – August 28th

New Kids/Family Movies and Series Coming to Netflix Summer TBD

  • Karate Sheep (Season 2) – Animated series
  • The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge – Reality series.
  • The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals – Reality series
StoryBots Answer Time S2 E5 00 13 44 21 n

StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 – NETFLIX © 2023

  • Storybots: Answer Time (Season 2) – Animated series

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix this Summer? Let us know in the comments down below.

