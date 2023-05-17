Netflix Unveils Summer 2023 Slate of Kids Movies & Series

The Summer has arrived! Netflix has just unveiled a slate of new kids and family movies and series coming over the next few months. Looking for a quick summary of what’s coming up? We’ve got you covered.

Alongside the slate, we also got new descriptions, images, renewal announcements, and more. We’ll include links to main previews for select shows and movies so you can learn more, and we’ll continue publishing new stories over the next few days.

In case you missed it last week, Netflix unveiled its Summer 2023 slate for new movies and new documentaries.

New Kids/Family Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in May 2023

XO, Kitty (Season 1) – Live-action series – May 18th

Kitti Katz (Season 1) – Animated series – May 18th Renewed for a season 2

– Animated series – May 18th Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom – Live-action feature film – May 19th in select regions

– Live-action feature film – May 19th in select regions The Creature Cases (Chapter 3) – Animated series – May 22nd

– Animated series – May 22nd Barbecue Showdown (Season 2) – Reality series – May 26th

New Kids/Family Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in June 2023

Nimona – Animated featured film – June TBD Teaser to release on May 18th

– Animated featured film – June TBD LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising (Season 1) – Animated series – June 1st in select regions.

– Animated series – June 1st in select regions. My Little Pony: Bridlewoodstock (Chapter 4) – Animated series – June 6th

– Animated series – June 6th Our Planet II – Documentary series – June 14th

Not Quite Narwhal (Season 1) – Animated series – June 19th

– Animated series – June 19th Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 3) – Animated series – June 23rd

– Animated series – June 23rd Is It Cake, Too? (Season 2) – Reality series – June 30th

New Kids/Family Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in July 2023

The Dragon Prince (Season 5) – Animated series – July TBD

– Animated series – July TBD Wake Up, Carlo! (aka Acorda, Carlo!) (Season 1) – Animated series – July 6th

– Animated series – July 6th Sonic Prime (Season 2) – Animated series – July 13th

– Animated series – July 13th Supa Team 4 (Season 1) – Animated series – July 20th

– Animated series – July 20th Dew Drop Diaries (Season 1) – Animated series – July 24th

– Animated series – July 24th Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie – Animated feature film – July 28th in select regions

New Kids/Family Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in August 2023

Heartstopper (Season 2) – Live-action series – August 3rd

– Live-action series – August 3rd Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 8) – Animated series – August 7th

– Animated series – August 7th Mech Cadets (Season 1) – Animated series – August 10th

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 2) – Animated series – August 17th

– Animated series – August 17th The Monkey King – Animated feature film – August 18th

– Animated feature film – August 18th You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah – Live-action movie – August 25th

– Live-action movie – August 25th Princess Power (Season 2) – Animated series – August 28th

New Kids/Family Movies and Series Coming to Netflix Summer TBD

Karate Sheep (Season 2) – Animated series

(Season 2) – Animated series The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge – Reality series.

– Reality series. The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals – Reality series

Storybots: Answer Time (Season 2) – Animated series

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix this Summer? Let us know in the comments down below.