Netflix Unveils Summer 2023 Slate of Kids Movies & Series

The Summer has arrived! Netflix has just unveiled a slate of new kids and family movies and series coming over the next few months. Looking for a quick summary of what’s coming up? We’ve got you covered.
Alongside the slate, we also got new descriptions, images, renewal announcements, and more. We’ll include links to main previews for select shows and movies so you can learn more, and we’ll continue publishing new stories over the next few days.
In case you missed it last week, Netflix unveiled its Summer 2023 slate for new movies and new documentaries.
New Kids/Family Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in May 2023
- XO, Kitty (Season 1) – Live-action series – May 18th
- Kitti Katz (Season 1) – Animated series – May 18th
- Renewed for a season 2
- Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom – Live-action feature film – May 19th in select regions
- The Creature Cases (Chapter 3) – Animated series – May 22nd
- Barbecue Showdown (Season 2) – Reality series – May 26th
New Kids/Family Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in June 2023
- Nimona – Animated featured film – June TBD
- Teaser to release on May 18th
- LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising (Season 1) – Animated series – June 1st in select regions.
- My Little Pony: Bridlewoodstock (Chapter 4) – Animated series – June 6th
- Our Planet II – Documentary series – June 14th
- Not Quite Narwhal (Season 1) – Animated series – June 19th
- Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 3) – Animated series – June 23rd
- Is It Cake, Too? (Season 2) – Reality series – June 30th
New Kids/Family Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in July 2023
- The Dragon Prince (Season 5) – Animated series – July TBD
- Wake Up, Carlo! (aka Acorda, Carlo!) (Season 1) – Animated series – July 6th
- Sonic Prime (Season 2) – Animated series – July 13th
- Supa Team 4 (Season 1) – Animated series – July 20th
- Dew Drop Diaries (Season 1) – Animated series – July 24th
- Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie – Animated feature film – July 28th in select regions
New Kids/Family Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in August 2023
- Heartstopper (Season 2) – Live-action series – August 3rd
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 8) – Animated series – August 7th
- Mech Cadets (Season 1) – Animated series – August 10th
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 2) – Animated series – August 17th
- The Monkey King – Animated feature film – August 18th
- You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah – Live-action movie – August 25th
- Princess Power (Season 2) – Animated series – August 28th
New Kids/Family Movies and Series Coming to Netflix Summer TBD
- Karate Sheep (Season 2) – Animated series
- The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge – Reality series.
- The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals – Reality series
- Storybots: Answer Time (Season 2) – Animated series
What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix this Summer? Let us know in the comments down below.