Netflix Bags UK Streaming Rights for Rupert Grint Series ‘Snatch’

Starting March 6th, Netflix UK will be one of the streaming homes of Snatch, the relatively short-lived British comedy-drama series starring Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), Luke Pasqualino (Battlestar Gallactica: Blood & Chrome), Lucien Laviscourt (The Bye Bye Man), Marc Warren (Wanted), Stephanie Leonidas (American Gothic), and Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton).

Based on the Guy Ritchie movie of the same name released in 2000, the series ran for two seasons in 2017 and 2018, with 20 episodes. The show follows young scammers who inadvertently find themselves with a truck loaded with stolen gold bullion and up to their neck in the underworld of crime. Little Island Productions and Sony Pictures Television are behind the show with the latter distributing.

A third season of the show was never commissioned, but it doesn’t look like it was publicly canceled, either.

Netflix UK is getting both seasons of the show on Thursday, March 6th, although we don’t yet know for how long.

The series first aired in the United Kingdom on AMC on BT, which is now wholly defunct and hasn’t existed for a while, but that doesn’t mean the series has been entirely unavailable. According to JustWatch, it’s been available on ITVx for a while, the premium version of ITV. The streamer that first premiered the show in the US had a similar fate, with Crackle closing its services down in October 2024 after its parent company, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, filed for bankruptcy.

From what we can tell, only Netflix UK has acquired the rights to the show so far. The title ID (82024227) currently redirects users in other countries to the homepage, suggesting it hasn’t been picked up elsewhere yet. There’s certainly potential for the show to perform well internationally, especially since it lacks a dedicated streaming home in most regions. In the U.S., for example, it’s only available on Fubo, while in many other countries, it’s restricted to VOD platforms.

Netflix UK, much like most other Netflix regions, has stepped up its licensing game over the past few years. The UK has been on a licensing spree, picking up first window rights to StudioCanal films for the past year and several high-profile titles from Sky, like Gangs of London, Brassic, In the Long Run, The Walk-In, and Temple. Netflix also recently picked up Sick Note in the UK, having lost it in the US, where it was marketed as a Netflix Original. That’s in addition to regularly picking up well-known titles from other partners like the BBC, ITV and Channel 4.

In other Guy Ritchie news, production will soon be underway on The Gentlemen Season 2, which the main star recently described as being “Bigger and Darker than Season 1.”

Are you excited to stream Snatch on Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments.