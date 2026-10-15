Netflix Pulls the Plug on ‘Shadow and Bone’, Again: Mobile Game Shutting Down in November

Netflix’s Grishaverse is going dark for good. Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold, the mobile game based on the canceled fantasy series, is shutting down on November 9th, 2026. That makes November 8th your last day to play.

The single-player narrative RPG surprise-launched on Netflix Games for iOS and Android during Geeked Week in November 2023. The shutdown lands almost exactly three years after the game first released.

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The game was developed by Munich-based Chimera Entertainment. It was first revealed at Geeked Week 2022 under the working title Shadow and Bone: Destinies. Chimera describes it as a modern “choose your own adventure” with RPG mechanics and episodic storytelling. The story is set between seasons 1 and 2, and players take control of Alina, Jesper, Sturmhond, and General Kirigan. Along the way, you manage scarce resources and choose between Grisha magic, stealth, negotiation, and combat.

A game that launched days before the show died

The timing of Enter the Fold was always a little cruel. The game arrived on November 9th, 2023. Less than a week later, on November 15th, Deadline reported that Netflix had canceled Shadow and Bone after two seasons. The show was cut alongside Glamorous, Agent Elvis, Farzar, and Captain Fall in the post-strike clear-out.

Signs had been there all summer. Season 2 saw a significant drop in viewership from season 1, and it was an expensive show to make. Then came the knockout blow. Author Leigh Bardugo confirmed on Instagram that the Six of Crows spin-off had been scrapped too. Fans had been holding out hope for that spin-off even after the main show was axed.

Since then, Enter the Fold has been the only new Grishaverse content left on Netflix, outside of rewatching the two seasons. Those remain available to stream.

Another casualty of Netflix’s shrinking games library

The departure continues a steady stream of games leaving Netflix. 2025 saw dozens of removals, including over 20 titles in a single July clear-out such as Hades and the Monument Valley trilogy. That was followed by another exodus in December.

2026 has been no different. Tomb Raider Reloaded, Game Dev Tycoon, and Hello Kitty and Friends: Happiness Parade have already departed, along with some of the oldest games like Bowling Ballers and Teeter Up.

That’s what makes this one a bit of a strange removal. Most of the games leaving Netflix are third-party titles whose licensing windows have simply run out. Enter the Fold, by contrast, was built around Netflix’s own adaptation. Netflix holds the rights to the Shadow and Bone series indefinitely, which means the show itself isn’t going anywhere. The game, however, is.

It’s unclear whether the game rights were struck separately from Netflix’s TV deal. Netflix may have licensed Leigh Bardugo’s books for interactive use under a fixed-term agreement that’s now expiring. Or it may have simply decided the game isn’t worth keeping up. Either way, there’s no indication Enter the Fold will live on elsewhere, and as with other Netflix Games removals, expect your progress to disappear with it.

If you’ve got unfinished runs in the Fold, you’ve got until November 8th to wrap them up.

Will you be jumping back into Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold one last time before it shuts down?