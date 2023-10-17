Netflix Geeked Week 2023: Series & Movies Lineup and What We Know So Far

In the coming weeks, Netflix is expected to have another showcase debuting some of its new animation and genre content. What’s on Netflix has learned of some of the shows and movies expected to feature, so here’s an ongoing preview of what you can expect.

This will be the third annual Geeked Week, with the previous two taking place in June 2021 and 2022, respectively. At one point this year, it didn’t look like we’d be getting a Geeked Week, but at the DROP 01 live-stream event, it was revealed it would be returning.

For those unfamiliar, Geeked Week is a week-long event where Netflix holds multiple live streams revealing first looks and sharing breaking news about forthcoming shows and movies.

What shows and movies will be featured at Netflix Geeked Week 2023?

What’s on Netflix has confirmed the following shows and movies will be featured at Geeked Week, with more set to be announced by Netflix by the close of October 17th. We’ll list all the titles we know will be featured at Geeked Week below, plus what we’re predicting (not confirmed) to see for each title.

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The live-action adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon series. It is expected to get a full trailer at Geeked Week, plus a release date, which is rumored to be released in February 2023.

– The live-action adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon series. It is expected to get a full trailer at Geeked Week, plus a release date, which is rumored to be released in February 2023. Code 8: Part 2 – Already completed production, we’re hearing this sci-fi sequel is currently eyeing a release in February 2023.

– Already completed production, we’re hearing this sci-fi sequel is currently eyeing a release in February 2023. One Piece – Season 2 was just recently confirmed and is now in early development, so we suspect we’ll be getting some companion stuff for the first season – think bloopers, interviews, etc.

– Season 2 was just recently confirmed and is now in early development, so we suspect we’ll be getting some companion stuff for the first season – think bloopers, interviews, etc. Stranger Things – With any luck and if the SAG-AFTRA strikes conclude, we’ll get some information about when production can start on the final season. It could also be teased some of the animated projects in the works or even the stage play which is opening up in London in November.

– With any luck and if the SAG-AFTRA strikes conclude, we’ll get some information about when production can start on the final season. It could also be teased some of the animated projects in the works or even the stage play which is opening up in London in November. The Umbrella Academy – Season 4 was just recently confirmed to be coming in early 2024. Expect a trailer or perhaps even a more precise release date or window.

– Season 4 was just recently confirmed to be coming in early 2024. Expect a trailer or perhaps even a more precise release date or window. Tomb Raider – Just recently showed off at the aforementioned DROP 01 event; expect more first looks and possibly a release date for this brand-new animated series.

– Just recently showed off at the aforementioned DROP 01 event; expect more first looks and possibly a release date for this brand-new animated series. Ultraman – The director of this 2024 animated feature film based on the Japanese media franchise teased yesterday that we should keep our eyes peeled for something soon.

– The director of this 2024 animated feature film based on the Japanese media franchise teased yesterday that we should keep our eyes peeled for something soon. Yu Yu Hakusho – Netflix just confirmed our earlier scoop that this new live-action adaptation of the classic anime is coming on December 15, 2023.

When will Geeked Week take place?

We’re told that the event will commence on November 6, 2023. As of prior years, it’ll be live-streamed on YouTube and Twitch, although we don’t know if you’ll be able to watch the livestream on Netflix itself.

Netflix has yet to officially confirm the date for Geeked Week 2023; we’ll update this post once they do.

Are you looking forward to Geeked Week 2023? Let us know in the comments below.