What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 6-12, 2023

A quieter week awaits on Netflix in the US in terms of the new movies and series, with new international titles taking the spotlight alongside Netflix’s huge new film from acclaimed director David Fincher.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

The Killer (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The big new movie, as we mentioned, is The Killer, headlined by Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton. It adapts the French comic book telling the story of an assassin slowly questioning his role in the world and his own moral conscience.

We’ll have our review for the movie prepped for Friday, but other reviews from outlets that have either seen the movie premiere at numerous film festivals or in its limited theatrical run over the past week have been overwhelmingly positive.

Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, the critic’s consensus is as follows:

“The Killer finds director David Fincher on firm footing with a stylish and engaging thriller that proves a perfect match for leading man Michael Fassbender.”

Resident Evil: Death Island (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Releasing via the Sony movie deal is perhaps one of the better Resident Evil on-screen adaptations in recent years following the disastrous Netflix Original series that was canned after a single season and the diabolical Welcome to Racoon City.

Courting the fans by bringing together some of the biggest characters from the video game franchise, you’ll be visiting the infected Death Island in this new animated movie.

Robbie Williams (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

We’ve praised Netflix’s excellent run of celebrity documentaries in 2023. That continues this week with Robbie Williams, a British artist best known for his solo career and being part of the globally known pop-group Take That.

The expansive docu-series that spans four episodes takes you behind-the-scenes of his 30+ year career with exclusive new archival footages and interviews with some huge stars.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on November 6th

Football Manager 2024 Mobile (iOS and Android) Netflix Games

Squaring the Circle: The Story of Hipgnosis (2023)

Coming to Netflix on November 7th

Face Off (Multiple Seasons)

Nganù (2023)

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on November 8th

Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche (2021)

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (2023) Netflix Original

Escaping Twin Flames (Season 1) Netflix Original

Robbie Williams (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Claus Family 3 (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on November 9th

Akuma Kun (Season 1) Netflix Original

Bros (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ishiko and Heneo: You’re Suing Me? (Season 1)

Pedro (2023)

Resident Evil: Death Island (2023)

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre (2023) Netflix Original

Untameable / Cristo y Rey (2023)

Wizzo School (2023)

Coming to Netflix on November 10th

At the Moment (Season 1) Netflix Original

Fame After Fame / ¡Sálvese quien pueda! (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Itxaso and the Sea (Season 1)

Oregon (2023)

Team Ninja Warrior (Season 2)

The Killer (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on November 11th