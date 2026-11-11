The Team Behind ‘Culinary Class Wars’ Sets New Singing Competition at Netflix ‘Vocal Class Wars’

Netflix is expanding its wildly popular “class war” format into the world of music. Following the massive success of Culinary Class Wars, the streaming service has officially greenlit Vocal Class Wars, a new South Korean reality singing competition slated to premiere in 2027.

Vocal Class Wars is Netflix’s new South Korean reality singing competition from the creators of the popular Culinary Class Wars series. Studio Slam is producing the series, reuniting producer Kim Hak Min, who previously directed Culinary Class Wars, and Park Sung Hwan, who worked on the K-beauty competition Just Makeup. The pair previously worked together on JTBC’s drama series Sing Again.

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The production team shared a statement on the exciting new series:

We are excited to expand the worldview of ‘Black and White’ to a new stage of music, following ‘Black and White Chef.’ Please look forward to the thrilling showdown and unpredictable twists of the class war that will unfold once again, whether the legendary singers appearing as white singers will maintain their reputation or the black singers who will surprise the world will turn the tables.

The format will follow a similar structure to Culinary Class Wars, this time with “White Singers” as the professionals and stars of their genres, and “Black Singers” as the challengers who hide their names and compete on their singing talent alone.

When is Vocal Class Wars coming to Netflix?

While an exact release date hasn’t been announced, Netflix has confirmed that Vocal Class Wars will premiere on the streaming service sometime in 2027.

이름 자체가 장르인 ‘백가수‘와 이름을 떼고 도전할 ‘흑가수’의 치열한 생존 경쟁. 오직 목소리로 자신의 실력을 증명하라 <흑백 가수: 보컬 계급 전쟁>, 2027년 공개. 오직 넷플릭스에서. Ready for a vocal survival show where nobody gets to hide behind a name? From the producer of <Culinary Class Wars>, a new craze arrives, and this one is all about the voice. <Vocal Class Wars> is coming 2027, only on Netflix. — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) November 11, 2026

Who are the contestants of Vocal Class Wars?

No contestants have been named so far.

We expect the contestants to be announced closer to the series release date.

Are you looking forward to watching Vocal Class Wars on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!