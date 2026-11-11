‘Chiaroscuro’ Review: Netflix’s Italian Mystery Series Turns Art Forgery Into Murder

What happens when an art expert who can spot a forgery from the smallest detail starts using those same skills to solve murders? Netflix’s Italian crime series Chiaroscuro brings together two unlikely partners in a mystery involving the art world, a serial killer, and a family history full of secrets.

Presented at the Rome Film Festival last October, the eight-episode series combines light crime drama with buddy comedy, giving viewers individual murder investigations alongside a larger mystery that connects the entire season. And while the search for a serial killer keeps you guessing, there’s plenty more to enjoy along the way.

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Cosmo Speranza is one of the best art advisors in the business. His ability to recognize whether a painting is authentic or forged, sometimes from a detail that others would easily miss, makes him particularly useful when he begins working with Rome’s police department and Inspector Angelo Tiberi. Their partnership begins when Cosmo realizes that a murder scene has been arranged to recreate a painting, and not just any painting, but one his father once forged.

Cosmo’s father, played by an excellent Alessandro Preziosi, was an art professor who secretly worked as a forger. But that wasn’t his only secret. He also had two families, leaving behind Cosmo and a daughter, Leda, who is now a lawyer. His death had always been considered a suicide, but Cosmo begins to suspect that he was actually murdered, a theory that Angelo eventually comes to share. As the two investigate individual cases, they also try to identify a serial killer who appears to be targeting the people once involved in Cosmo’s father’s forgery operation.

Although the serial killer mystery connects the eight episodes, the relationship between Cosmo and Angelo is easily one of the best parts of Chiaroscuro. The two men come from very different professional backgrounds, and neither seems like the other’s natural choice of investigative partner. Yet their differences gradually become an advantage, both when solving cases and as they get to know each other. The series makes good use of their contrasting personalities, especially in its comedic moments, and watching their working relationship turn into a genuine friendship is one of the show’s most enjoyable parts.

There are also several supporting characters and relationships that add more to the story beyond the murder investigations. Cosmo’s complicated family history includes his half-sister Leda, who becomes romantically involved with Angelo. Meanwhile, Angelo has feelings for Eleonora, the medical examiner and former girlfriend of his best friend, a fellow police officer who died in the line of duty. The art world introduces further characters, including Mia and her mother Beatrice Keller, played by Paz Vega, who work in the same field as Cosmo.

One reason Chiaroscuro works so well as a binge-watch is how it combines individual cases with the larger serial killer investigation. Some episodes introduce their own mysteries, allowing Cosmo to use his knowledge of art in ways that traditional police work might overlook, while the ongoing investigation raises new questions about his father’s apparent suicide. The connection between art forgery and staged crime scenes is a particularly interesting idea. Cosmo has spent his career learning to tell authentic works from convincing fakes, and now he must apply that same attention to detail to a killer who appears to be leaving clues specifically for him.

The mystery also gives viewers something to figure out for themselves. The identity of the serial killer becomes easier to piece together around Episode 7, but figuring out who is responsible is part of the fun. Despite the murders and the darker elements of Cosmo’s family history, Chiaroscuro remains a fairly light crime drama, and its humor and character relationships make the eight episodes easy to watch without losing the suspense of the main investigation.

Even if crime dramas aren’t usually your first choice, Chiaroscuro has another attraction: Rome. The Italian capital is a constant presence throughout the eight episodes, and the series makes particularly good use of its setting. The city’s beauty and artistic history fit naturally with a story built around paintings, forgery, and the secrets hidden behind works of art. Its streets and architecture also give viewers plenty to admire along the way.

There’s also something worth mentioning for international viewers. As an Italian, I watched Chiaroscuro in its original language, so I can’t judge how well the English dubbing captures the performances or, in particular, the humor between Cosmo and Angelo. That said, I do think the series could find an audience well beyond Italy. Some Italian productions rely heavily on local references or humor that might not translate particularly well for viewers abroad. Chiaroscuro, on the other hand, has a mystery and characters that should be easy for international audiences to follow and enjoy.

With an unusual investigative partnership, an engaging murder mystery, and Rome as its backdrop, Chiaroscuro is well worth adding to your Netflix watchlist, especially if you enjoy lighter crime dramas with something to figure out along the way.

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Cosmo Speranza and Inspector Angelo Tiberi

The friendship between Cosmo and Angelo is the highlight of the series. Their different personalities, growing trust, and funny exchanges make them an entertaining duo to follow. Their partnership is the reason I’d happily spend another season with these characters.