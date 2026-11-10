Black Doves Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect As Viewership Down 65%

Black Doves has officially returned to Netflix with an explosive, action-packed second season. With plenty of loose ends still dangling, fans have plenty to unpack as they look ahead to a potential third outing. Netflix hasn’t officially renewed the spy-thriller yet, but all eyes are on its opening-weekend numbers which have just dropped. Here is everything we know so far about Black Doves season 3.

Black Doves is a Netflix Original crime thriller created and written by Joe Barton, who previously worked on Netflix titles such as Our Man From Jersey, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, and Giri/Haji. Noisy Bear and SISTER Production produced the series.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

What is Black Doves’ renewal status on Netflix?

Official Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 10/11/2026)

At the time of writing, Netflix has not announced a renewal for Black Doves. But since the second season just landed on Netflix, there’s no need to worry just yet. Like every other Netflix Original, we’ll wait for the first batch of opening-week data to gauge how it performs compared to season 1 and its likelihood of renewal.

How well did the show get off to? Very slowly in the weekly top 10s with it ranking fourth in the weekly English TV top 10s with 19.9M viewing hours, equating to 3.8M views. That’s down 65% on Black Doves season 1 in the same period back in December 2024.

Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - Black Doves - Season 1 and Black Doves - Season 2 (6-week trend) Week-by-week cumulative views for 2 Netflix titles: Black Doves - Season 1, Black Doves - Season 2. Combined final total: 49,100,000 views. Weekly cumulative Netflix views for Black Doves - Season 1 and Black Doves - Season 2 over 6 weeks. Title Week 0 Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Final cumulative Black Doves - Season 1 0 10,800,000 25,400,000 32,100,000 37,500,000 42,500,000 45,300,000 45,300,000 Black Doves - Season 2 0 3,800,000 — — — — — 3,800,000

Here’s how the first season of Black Doves matched up against other thrillers, some of 2026’s other Thursday debuts and more.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Man on Fire, Black Doves - Season 1, Avatar: The Last Airbender - Season 2, The Waterfront, The Abandons and 9 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 14 Netflix titles: Man on Fire, Black Doves - Season 1, Avatar: The Last Airbender - Season 2, The Waterfront, The Abandons, The Beast in Me, The Gentlemen - Season 2, East of Eden, Dept. Q, The Recruit - Season 2, The Boroughs, Ransom Canyon - Season 2, Black Doves - Season 2, FUBAR - Season 2. Combined total: 93,800,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Man on Fire, Black Doves - Season 1, Avatar: The Last Airbender - Season 2, The Waterfront, The Abandons and 9 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Man on Fire 11,000,000 1 Black Doves - Season 1 10,800,000 2 Avatar: The Last Airbender - Season 2 8,700,000 3 The Waterfront 8,300,000 4 The Abandons 7,300,000 5 The Beast in Me 6,900,000 6 The Gentlemen - Season 2 6,700,000 7 East of Eden 6,500,000 8 Dept. Q 6,000,000 9 The Recruit - Season 2 5,900,000 10 The Boroughs 5,600,000 11 Ransom Canyon - Season 2 4,100,000 12 Black Doves - Season 2 3,800,000 13 FUBAR - Season 2 2,200,000 14

A 65% drop has been hard to overcome for shows in the past and puts the show on shaky footings in our opinion but we’ll wait to see how it evolves over time. The Recruit season 2, which was the series last after it was canceled, is a particularly hard comparison here.

How is Black Doves season 2 performing in the daily top 10s?

A little slow but picking up. According to FlixPatrol, Black Doves entered the daily top 10s in 48 countries on November 6th, and its reach has grown almost every day since, hitting 81 countries on November 9th and 80 today. More impressively, the series is now the number one show in 14 countries, including the United Kingdom, Belgium, Norway, Finland, Switzerland, Greece, and Israel.

That’s up from nine the day before, and it’s in the top three in 44 countries. Europe is clearly the show’s stronghold, with Greece keeping it at number one since November 7th. Latin America has been slower to catch on, with Colombia, Costa Rica, and Paraguay only joining on November 9th. In the US, Black Doves climbed from 10th to as high as 2nd before slipping back to 4th today, so all eyes will be on how that translates in next week’s top ten report.

What has Joe Barton said about season 3?

Quite a lot, actually. Speaking on the Pilot TV podcast just days before season 2 landed, Barton revealed that a writers’ room has already been assembled for a potential third season. He described it as an ongoing conversation with Netflix, adding that the streamer has been very supportive of the series. That said, Barton was quick to keep expectations in check, admitting that everyone is ultimately at the mercy of market forces, so nothing is guaranteed until Netflix gives the official green light.

As for where the story could go next, the battered Black Doves organization looks set to take center stage. “It’s fun to imagine how that organisation might reinvent itself,” Barton teased, speaking about season 3. With Helen’s secret now out with Wallace, Barton says she can no longer play the spy wife, but she’s still a highly capable agent, and the challenge will be finding a new evolution for her character and the organization’s dynamics.

Barton also floated the idea of digging deeper into the pasts of Eleanor and Williams, and has made no secret that he’s eager to return to “our murderous little spy family.”

What can we expect from Black Doves season 3?

Helen Webb has plenty to answer in season 3, and a brand-new opportunity amongst the Black Doves hierarchy.

Kestrel and Vita, Reed’s long-lost daughter, nearly wiped out the Black Doves. But thanks to Eleanor, Williams, and Laila, the majority of the Kestrel agents were killed, and Roberts, Reed, and several other Black Doves were saved in the process. However, Patrick was able to escape, and Vita was killed in the chaos after being struck by a stray bullet.

As for Helen and Sam, they successfully saved Helen’s children and killed the nanny who was working for Kestrel. But Helen faces even bigger problems at home when Agent Perryman raises her mysterious past with Wallace, who now knows there’s more than meets the eye about his wife, who has lied to him throughout their relationship, and must now face the music.

Helen comes clean to Wallace?

Yes, but not entirely. If Helen were to tell Wallace about her allegiance to the Black Doves, then that’s a sure-fire way for her, Wallace, and possibly even her children to be killed. So either Helen keeps lying to her husband and invents a brand-new story about her past, or she comes clean but somehow leaves out any mention of the Black Doves. Either way, her marriage and life are still greatly at risk.

Agent Perryman is also determined to learn more about Helen. With his MI5 resources, he may have what he needs to learn more about her. Don’t be surprised if Perryman assigns MI5 agents to follow her next season.

With Helen possibly holding higher authority in Black Doves, she may use her newfound power to benefit her husband’s political career. But this conflict of interest will only complicate things further for Helen.

Will Sam return to the UK?

Sam’s fierce loyalty means he’d rush back into the fray the moment Helen is threatened. Yet, the most compelling move for a potential third season would be to reverse roles: trap Sam in a life-or-death crisis and let Helen become the savior.

There’s also the issue surrounding the hit that was put on Sam’s head; while Eleanor and Williams never attempted to assassinate him, if he returns to the UK, there’s always the chance that the hit still stands, or the remnants of Kestral will put another, maybe even more enticing bounty, on his head. In this world, friendships are a premium, and a bounty on a friend’s head is just business.

Eleanor and Williams join the Black Doves?

Perhaps not in a formal capacity, going undercover like Helen, but they are certainly reliable hit women who survive the most insurmountable odds and get the job done (most of the time).

This also raises the question of Laila, who, despite being kicked out of the Black Doves months before meeting Helen, Reed will likely reinlist. This also gives Laila a hilarious opportunity to go undercover, either as a spy-wife or, even funnier, as a nanny for Helen’s children, since a position is now open.

When can we expect to see Black Doves season 3 on Netflix?

The first two seasons of Black Doves were separated by a 21-month gap. If a potential third season follows a similar production schedule, fans can expect to wait until late 2028 for its return.

Of course, that timeline hinges on an official renewal and production updates from Netflix, so the second half of 2028 remains the earliest window.

Would you like to see a third season of Black Doves on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!