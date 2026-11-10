‘Blood Legacy’ Cancelled at Netflix: No Season 3 for the South African Drama

Netflix has cancelled the South African drama Blood Legacy after two seasons, according to lead star Xolile Tshabalala. The news comes just six weeks after season 2 arrived on the service per reporting from entertainment reporter TvblogbyMLU and Briefly.

Tshabalala plays Khanyi Adesina. She broke the news in an Instagram post, which has blown up on X this morning courtesy of Mlu. Here’s the post in full:

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Mtakababa, Mandlakayise. Bidding farewell to the amazing show. Few weeks ago we got the sad news that Netflix has cancelled Blood Legacy. There will be no season 3. Truth be told it hit me hard. I have loved every second, sadly we have to say goodbye after two amazing seasons. Thank you Gambit and Netflix for the opportunity. To our loyal audience, I love you to the ends of the world, thank you for your support and unconditional support for this past two years. To the cast and crew of Blood Legacy seasons 1 and 2 I love you and I will forever cherish you all. Thank you for keeping my afro rising. Like my afro I rise. Proudly self, proudly African that is all I can be. Vuma dlozi lami

The post has since been taken down. Her Instagram account is still active, but the post no longer appears. We don’t know why it was removed. Actors sometimes delete posts like this when they’ve shared news before the streamer was ready to announce it.

That said, Netflix’s international series often end quietly, with the news coming from cast or crew after the fact with the streamer rarely ever publicly acknowledging cancelations.

What was Blood Legacy?

Blood Legacy came from Gambit Films, the South African company behind Blood & Water and Unseen. It’s an adaptation of the Mexican series Monarca. The story starts when the CEO of Spear Industries is found dead in the sugarcane fields of KwaZulu-Natal. His estranged daughter Khanyi comes home, and a brutal fight for control of the family empire follows.

Season 1 premiered on September 20, 2024, with 20 episodes. The cast was led by Tshabalala, Buyile Mdladla, Mike Ndlangamandla, Anthony Oseyemi and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. It was also one of the final roles for the late Connie Chiume, who died in August 2024.

Season 2 arrived two years later, on September 25, 2026, with another 20 episodes and a time jump in the story. Thembi Nyandeni and Amanda Seome joined the cast.

Why was Blood Legacy cancelled?

No official reason has been given, but the viewing numbers tell much of the story.

Season 1 spent a single week in Netflix’s global top 10 for TV (Non-English). It placed 10th in the week of September 22, 2024, with 9 million hours viewed and 1.1 million views. It did better at home, spending six weeks in South Africa’s top 10, and also charted in Kenya, Nigeria and across the Caribbean. In Netflix’s engagement report for the second half of 2024, season 1 drew 26.2 million hours and 3.1 million views.

Season 2 didn’t make the global top 10 at all in its first five weeks, despite having a full 20 episodes. For a long, expensive drama, that’s usually enough for Netflix to stop. Many fans online weren’t surprised. Plenty pointed out that the bloody season 2 finale left few characters standing, so it already felt like an ending.

What’s next for Netflix in South Africa?

Blood Legacy joins a growing list of Netflix’s African originals that ended after one or two seasons. Netflix is still investing in South African content, though: it marked ten years in the country this year with a slate of returning and new local productions.

Are you disappointed there won’t be a Blood Legacy season 3? Let us know in the comments.