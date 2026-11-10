First Look & Release Date For Netflix Period Drama ‘The Age of Innocence’

Netflix has announced a February 2027 release date for 8-episode period drama The Age of Innocence, based on Edith Wharton’s classic novel of forbidden love in 19th-century New York. We also have a ton of new first-look images to check out as well.

The Age of Innocence is heading to Netflix on February 28, 2027. The series comes from showrunner Emma Frost, who is best known for her period dramas The White Queen, The White Princess, and The Spanish Princess. The 8-episode series is an adaptation of the classic 1920 novel of the same name by Edith Wharton, described as a passionate and heart-rending ‘will-they/won’t-they’ love triangle set in 19th-century New York. The series is headlined by Netflix’s Something Very Bad is Going to Happen star Camila Morrone alongside Kristine Froseth (The Buccaneers) and Ben Radcliffe, whom Netflix viewers may recognise from his role as Giselher in The Witcher.

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Also involved on the series as executive producers are Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook (Chernin Entertainment) and Pavlina Hatoupis.

Netflix’s adaptation of The Age of Innocence has been in the works for quite some time. The series began filming in September 2025, shooting mainly in Prague, Czech Republic. It wrapped filming in February 2026. The novel has been adapted several times before across different mediums. It was a successful Broadway Play from Margaret Ayer Barnes back in 1928. It was later adapted into a requisite movie in 1993, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Winona Ryder.

“I was at a place where I said I want to do anything except period, because I’ve done so much period,” Frost told Vanity Fair, noting that Netflix’s offer to adapt the novel was an opportunity too tempting to pass up. “I remembered it was the very first love story I ever engaged with that felt truly adult.”

What is The Age of Innocence about?

The Age of Innocence follows Newland Archer, a wealthy, well-educated gentleman lawyer who is smitten by Ellen Olenska, who has recently returned to New York high society after fleeing her marriage to a wealthy Polish count.

“The story is about the choice between following your heart or staying with duty and convention,” showrunner Emma Frost told Netflix.

Check out the official logline down below:

Based on Edith Wharton’s classic novel of forbidden love in 19th century New York, The Age Of Innocence is a passionate and heart-rending will-they/won’t-they love triangle exploring themes of freedom, duty, identity and love in all its forms. This fresh take is true to Wharton’s novel but will speak to a new generation as we traverse the ballrooms and bedrooms of these young people, asking the question what is love — and what is lust? And should we ultimately be driven by our heads or by our hearts?

Who is in the cast?

Netflix has assembled a strong and familiar cast for The Age of Innocence. We’ve listed the core cast down below:

Camila Morrone (Something Very Bad is Going to Happen) as Ellen Olenska

(Something Very Bad is Going to Happen) as Ellen Olenska Ben Radcliffe (Fackham Hall, The Witcher) as Newland Archer

(Fackham Hall, The Witcher) as Newland Archer Kristine Froseth (The Society) as May Welland

(The Society) as May Welland Margo Martindale (Justified) as Mrs. Manson-Mingott

(Justified) as Mrs. Manson-Mingott Fiona Glascott (Fantastic Beasts) as Augusta Weiland

(Fantastic Beasts) as Augusta Weiland Belinda Bromilow (Doctor Doctor) as Adeline Archer

(Doctor Doctor) as Adeline Archer Emma Shipp (What It Feels Like For a Girl) as Janey Archer

(What It Feels Like For a Girl) as Janey Archer Alice Grant (Mary & George) as Gloria Winters

(Mary & George) as Gloria Winters Jakub Volák (Uzel Zla) as George Winters

First look at The Age of Innocence

When does The Age of Innocence land on Netflix

Netflix has officially confirmed that The Age of Innocence arrives on February 19, 2027.