Netflix’s ‘Assassin’s Creed’: Everything We Know As New Cast and Directors Join and Filming Wraps

Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed live-action adaptation has officially wrapped filming and is now in post-production. The project was first announced way back in 2020 and went through different creative teams before it was finally greenlit in July 2025. With cameras now done rolling in Rome, 2027 is looking increasingly likely for the long-awaited premiere.

Original showrunner Jeb Stuart (Die Hard) was attached to write the series in 2021 but had departed the project by early 2023. Roberto Patino (Westworld, Zero Day) and David Wiener (Halo, Homecoming) have since taken over as the creators, producers, and showrunners of Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed, with Sanaz Toossi, Sam Reynolds, Daniel Goldberg, and Tom Hemmings joining them in the writers’ room, according to our own reporting.

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Executive producing alongside them are Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill, and Genevieve Jones for Ubisoft Film & Television, plus Matt O’Toole. Claire Kiechel and Jaquén Castellanos serve as co-executive producers. Mark Birmingham is the line producer, with Nicola Rosada serving as the Italian line producer.

Johan Renck (Breaking Bad, Chernobyl) directed the pilot, and we can confirm that he’s joined in the director’s chair by Jeremy Podeswa (Game of Thrones, 3 Body Problem) and Helen Shaver (The Penguin, Westworld).

Elsewhere, the heads of department include production designer James Foster (Skyfall), costume designer Carlo Poggioli (The New Pope), cinematographer Laurent Tangy, casting director Kelly Valentine Hendry (Broadchurch), and special effects supervisor Ian Corbould (V for Vendetta). Federico Laurenti (Gangs of New York) is the makeup designer, and Lucia Patullo (Ben-Hur) is the prosthetic makeup designer.

“When we first announced our partnership with Ubisoft in 2020, we set out with an ambitious goal to bring the rich, expansive world of Assassin’s Creed to life in bold new ways,” said Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s Vice President, Scripted Series. “Now, after years of dedicated collaboration, it’s inspiring to see just how far that vision has come.”

Award-winning composer Hannah Peel (Insomnia, Rogue Agent, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch) has joined the project and will be composing the series’ score.

What is the plot of Assassin’s Creed?

Netflix has provided an official logline for the series, giving us an idea of the adaptation’s overarching themes:

Assassin’s Creed is a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will. The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.

These two shadowy factions in question are the Assassins and the Templars. In all of the Assassin’s Creed games, these two factions are fighting through millennia, from Ancient Egypt to the Viking era and the Golden Age of Pirates, all the way through modern times. As you’ll read just below, this time the series will take us to Ancient Rome, specifically 64 AD, the year of the Great Fire of Rome. It’s an original story rather than an adaptation of any one game, which also makes it one of the biggest period dramas Netflix has in the works.

As we first reported when the series was greenlit, sources told us that no existing characters from the games are involved and that, like the games, there will be a modern-day story, although the majority of the show (up to 75%) will take place in the past.

We also have a synopsis sourced from Production Weekly for the television adaptation:

Set in the vast and volatile world of Ancient Rome—an era yet untouched by the franchise—the new series plunges players into the political shadows of Nero’s early reign. As the young emperor tightens his grip on power, his famed tutor and advisor, Seneca the Younger, struggles to curb Nero’s darker impulses. When whispers of corruption, betrayal, and a mysterious hidden order begin to spread through the palaces and forums of Rome, a new assassin emerges from the fringes of the Empire. Tasked with uncovering a conspiracy that entwines Nero’s ascent, Seneca’s uneasy influence, and a plot that reaches from the imperial court to the city’s underbelly, the assassin must navigate shifting loyalties and deadly intrigue. Set between 54–68 AD, this chapter explores the birth of tyranny—and the blade poised to reshape history.

Showrunners Roberto Patino and David Wiener elaborated on the show’s deeper themes in a joint statement:

Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance. But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break.

Who is cast in Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed?

Toby Wallace (Euphoria) was the first series regular cast back in November 2025, with Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing) later joining as his co-lead. Character details for both remain under wraps.

They were joined as series regulars by Zachary Hart (Black Doves), Laura Marcus (Andor), and Tanzyn Crawford (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms), and later by Nabhaan Rizwan (Kaos) and Claes Bang (The Northman), rounding out a main cast of seven.

Next up, Netflix announced Noomi Rapace (Prometheus), Ramzy Bedia (Of Money and Blood), Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible), and Corrado Invernizzi (Ford v Ferrari) as recurring cast members in the series.

When cameras started rolling in March, four more recurring players were revealed: Sandra Guldberg Kampp (Foundation), Youssef Kerkour (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms), Mirren Mack (The Witcher: Blood Origin), and Louis McCartney (Stranger Things: The First Shadow).

Finally, we can exclusively reveal a few more and their roles: Bryan Larkin (Vikings) as Decimus, Nick Harris (EastEnders) as Aurius, and Sebastian Armesto (Cursed) as Petronius.

IMDbPro also lists Italo Amerighi (The Gentlemen) as a Commander, along with Samuel Toye (Sandokan) and Tom Possehl, in as-yet-undisclosed roles.

What’s the production status of Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed began on March 9th, 2026, with the production based out of Rome’s Cinecittà Studios, where the team expanded on the studio’s existing Ancient Rome backlot set. Production listings had the shoot scheduled to run through October 16th, 2026.

In its Assassin’s Creed Fall 2026 franchise update, published in late October, Ubisoft said production in Rome was “nearing completion.” The update also revealed that Jean Guesdon, Ubisoft’s head of content for the Assassin’s Creed franchise, has visited the set, consulted on the scripts, and met with the showrunners. Ubisoft shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Guesdon on set, peering out from behind a wooden board that keeps any spoilers out of shot.

That’s an encouraging sign for fans worried about the adaptation straying too far from the games. Ubisoft also warned that the series will stay under wraps for a while longer, so don’t expect a first look imminently.

In early November, Matt Webb Mitovich confirmed in his Matt’s Inside Line newsletter that filming had officially wrapped. The series is now in post-production.

Production took place across various locations in Italy, including Rome, Lazio, and Tuscany. When filming began, the series was reported to be shooting entirely in Italy, but Mitovich’s report confirmed that filming also took place in Bulgaria. Local news even managed to capture a photo from their set in a stone quarry in Vitorchiano.

The crew credits on IMDbPro also hint at what to expect on screen. The production had an underwater unit, along with a marine coordinator and underwater talent trainers, which suggests at least some of the action takes place in or on the water. The stunt department has 23 people credited so far, one of them a horse master.

Episodes are expected to run for around 60 minutes each, although the episode count for the first season has yet to be confirmed.

When will Assassin’s Creed be released on Netflix?

At this time, there is no confirmed release date or release window for Assassin’s Creed, and it’s currently sitting in the “Date TBA” section of our Netflix release calendar.

As filming only wrapped in Fall 2026, and with a VFX-heavy post-production ahead, we’d expect Assassin’s Creed to land on Netflix in late 2027 at the earliest. Assassin’s Creed also turns 20 in 2027, and Ubisoft says it has celebrations planned throughout the year, so a premiere during the anniversary year would make a lot of sense, although nothing has been confirmed. Either way, it’s one of the biggest new Netflix series to keep on your radar for 2027, and the furthest along of all the video game adaptations Netflix is making right now.

What about the other Assassin’s Creed projects at Netflix?

When Netflix and Ubisoft first announced their partnership in October 2020, the deal covered not just a live-action series but animated and anime adaptations of Assassin’s Creed too. The live-action series is the first project to be produced under that deal, and neither the animated nor the anime series was mentioned in Ubisoft’s Fall 2026 update.

Are you excited to watch Assassin’s Creed on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!