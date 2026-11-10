What’s Leaving Netflix UK in December 2026

Some fan favourites are lined up to leave the Netflix UK library in December 2026, including, The-40-Year-Old Virgin, I Swear, Gran Turino, and One Piece: Film Red. Keep track of all the titles leaving Netflix UK in December 2026 here.

In case you missed it, we’re also tracking all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in November 2026.

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Please note: The titles listed below are exclusively for Netflix in the United Kingdom. If you’re based in the US, we’ve got you covered with all your removals here.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 1, 2026

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Beyond the Mask (2015)

The Bleeder (2016)

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

Concussion (2015)

Dope (2015)

Eastsiders (2018)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

The First Slam Dunk (2022)

The Fog (2005)

Hanging Up (2000)

How to Tell a Secret (2022)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Magic Mike (2012)

Man of the House (2005)

Nine to Five (1980)

One Piece Film: Red (2022)

Priest (2011)

Prisoners (2013)

Radio (2003)

The Revenant (2015)

Rob Delaney: Jackie (2020)

The Silicon Valley Revolution: How a Few Nerds Changed the World (2017)

Who We Become (2023)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 2, 2026

A Big Lego Christmas (2016)

Inside Lego at Christmas (2020)

The Rite (2011)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 3, 2026

Hunters (2 Seasons)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 4, 2026

The Barrier (2020)

Didi (2024)

Gran Torino (2008)

Till Death (2023)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 5, 2026

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008)

Bill Burr: I’m Sorry You Feel That Way (2014)

Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 6, 2026

The Boss (2016)

Jackass: Number Two (2006)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 7, 2026

Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)

Six in the City (2023)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 8, 2026

Murder by Medic (2024)

Nightcrawler (2014)

Rachel Getting Married (2008)

What Women Want (2000)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 9, 2026

Alaskan Bush People (3 Seasons)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 10, 2026

I Swear (2025)

The Swan Princess Christmas (2012)

What movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in December 2026? Let us know in the comments below!