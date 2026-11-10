Sony Pictures Movies Coming to Netflix in 2027: Resident Evil, The Legend of Zelda, Spider-Verse & More

Netflix has been the first streaming home for Sony Pictures’ theatrical movies in the United States since 2022, and from 2027, that deal goes global. With 2026 almost wrapped up, here’s every Sony Pictures movie currently on Netflix, when each is due to leave, and what’s lined up from Columbia, TriStar, Screen Gems, Sony Pictures Animation, and Sony Pictures Classics for 2027 and beyond.

How does it work? Generally speaking:

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Movies play in theaters and then move to digital rental and purchase. That usually takes around 120 days, although Sony has been moving much faster lately, particularly with movies that underperform.

Netflix then streams the movie exclusively for 18 months (this is known as the Pay-1 window).

In the US, the movie then moves on to Disney+ and Hulu.

For movies released in theaters from January 2027 onwards, Netflix becomes the first streaming home worldwide, not just in the US and a handful of other regions.

See our 2026 list here.

That 18-month window is how we’ve worked out the leaving dates below, so treat them as our best guide rather than confirmed dates from Netflix.

A few other things worth knowing before we dive in. The new global Pay-1 deal, announced in January 2026, runs from 2027 through 2032. It will roll out gradually as Sony’s existing contracts in each country run out, with full global availability expected by early 2029. Sony titles are also no longer locked to ad-free plans, as Netflix unlocked them for Standard with Ads subscribers back in April 2026, much earlier than expected.

Anime movies distributed by Sony aren’t part of the deal, as those head to Crunchyroll.

Note: Each upcoming movie below is marked as Netflix US only (released in theaters in 2026 or earlier, so still covered by Sony’s old regional deals), Netflix globally (released in theaters from 2027 under the new worldwide deal), or Select regions (where Sony only holds the rights in certain countries). The leaving dates below apply to the United States. Unless a date has been confirmed, Netflix release windows marked with an * are our predictions, based on Sony’s usual 90–120 days between theaters and Netflix. All dates are highly subject to change, and this is by no means a definitive list, as Sony picks up new titles throughout the year.

Sony Pictures First Window Movies on Netflix and When They Leave

Paddington in Peru – Leaving November 15th, 2026

– Leaving November 15th, 2026 I’m Still Here – Leaving November 17th, 2026

– Leaving November 17th, 2026 Becoming Led Zeppelin – Leaving December 7th, 2026

– Leaving December 7th, 2026 Until Dawn – Leaving January 24th, 2027

– Leaving January 24th, 2027 The Penguin Lessons – Leaving January 26th, 2027

– Leaving January 26th, 2027 On Swift Horses – Leaving February 23rd, 2027

– Leaving February 23rd, 2027 28 Years Later – Leaving March 20th, 2027

– Leaving March 20th, 2027 Karate Kid: Legends – Leaving March 27th, 2027

– Leaving March 27th, 2027 I Know What You Did Last Summer – Leaving April 16th, 2027

– Leaving April 16th, 2027 Jane Austen Wrecked My Life – Leaving May 13th, 2027

– Leaving May 13th, 2027 Oh, Hi! – Leaving May 22nd, 2027

– Leaving May 22nd, 2027 Caught Stealing – Leaving May 29th, 2027

– Leaving May 29th, 2027 A Line of Fire – Leaving June 17th, 2027

– Leaving June 17th, 2027 Border Hunters – Leaving June 18th, 2027

– Leaving June 18th, 2027 The Best You Can – Leaving June 25th, 2027

– Leaving June 25th, 2027 Soul on Fire – Leaving July 8th, 2027

– Leaving July 8th, 2027 A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – Leaving July 17th, 2027

– Leaving July 17th, 2027 Eleanor the Great – Leaving July 24th, 2027

– Leaving July 24th, 2027 Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight – Leaving July 29th, 2027

– Leaving July 29th, 2027 Blue Moon – Leaving August 14th, 2027

– Leaving August 14th, 2027 East of Wall – Leaving August 19th, 2027

– Leaving August 19th, 2027 Nuremberg – Leaving September 7th, 2027

– Leaving September 7th, 2027 Sisu: Road to Revenge – Leaving September 21st, 2027

– Leaving September 21st, 2027 Anaconda – Leaving September 25th, 2027

– Leaving September 25th, 2027 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Leaving September 30th, 2027

– Leaving September 30th, 2027 Clika – Leaving September 30th, 2027

– Leaving September 30th, 2027 Merrily We Roll Along – Leaving October 4th, 2027

– Leaving October 4th, 2027 GOAT – Leaving November 14th, 2027

– Leaving November 14th, 2027 Scarlet – Leaving December 6th, 2027

– Leaving December 6th, 2027 The Choral – Leaving January 2nd, 2028

– Leaving January 2nd, 2028 Sniper: No Nation – Leaving January 22nd, 2028

– Leaving January 22nd, 2028 A Private Life – Leaving January 29th, 2028

– Leaving January 29th, 2028 I Swear – Leaving February 22nd, 2028

– Leaving February 22nd, 2028 The President’s Cake – Leaving March 3rd, 2028

– Leaving March 3rd, 2028 A Magnificent Life – Leaving March 24th, 2028

– Leaving March 24th, 2028 The Breadwinner – Leaving March 26th, 2028

– Leaving March 26th, 2028 Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass – Leaving May 7th, 2028

Still to Come in 2026

One more Sony movie has a confirmed Netflix date before the year is out, and the biggest of the lot should follow right behind it. Both are 2026 theatrical releases, so they’re Netflix US only.

Insidious: Out of the Further – Arriving November 21st, 2026, leaving May 21st, 2028 (Netflix US only)

– Arriving November 21st, 2026, leaving May 21st, 2028 (Netflix US only) Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Predicted late November/December 2026* (Netflix US only)

A quick word on Brand New Day. It’s already been in theaters for over 100 days, and the usual 120-day window would put it on Netflix at the end of November. That said, Sony has been known to hold back its biggest hits a little longer to squeeze more out of digital sales, so don’t be surprised if it slips into December or even early 2027.

Sony Pictures Movies Coming to Netflix in 2027

The first batch below hit theaters in late 2026, so they’ll arrive on Netflix US only. From The Nightingale onwards, everything is a 2027 theatrical release and falls under the new global deal, with a couple of exceptions where Sony only holds the rights in certain regions.

Resident Evil

Theatrical Release Date: September 18th, 2026

Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Late December 2026 to mid-January 2027

Where: Netflix US only (2026 theatrical release)

Director: Zach Cregger

Cast: Austin Abrams, Paul Walter Hauser, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis

Synopsis: A hapless courier sent to drop off a package at a remote hospital ends up stuck in the middle of an outbreak and has to fight his way past hordes of mutated creatures to survive.

The Social Reckoning

Theatrical Release Date: October 9th, 2026

Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Early January to early February 2027

Where: Netflix US only (2026 theatrical release)

Director: Aaron Sorkin

Cast: Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, Bill Burr, Jeremy Strong

Synopsis: Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen teams up with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz to expose the company’s internal research in Sorkin’s companion piece to The Social Network.

Flywheel: Ignition of the Soul

Theatrical Release Date: October 16th, 2026

Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Mid-January to mid-February 2027

Where: Netflix US only (2026 theatrical release)

Synopsis: Sony’s faith label Affirm Films revisits the Kendrick brothers’ 2003 debut Flywheel, about a dishonest used car salesman whose life starts to unravel.

Klara and the Sun

Theatrical Release Date: October 23rd, 2026

Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Late January to late February 2027

Where: Netflix US only (2026 theatrical release)

Director: Taika Waititi

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Amy Adams, Mia Tharia, Steve Buscemi, Natasha Lyonne

Synopsis: Based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel, an “Artificial Friend” named Klara is bought as a companion for a sick teenager and watches the family around her with growing devotion.

Given the poor reviews and the scaled-back release, this is a prime candidate for arriving at the earlier end of that window, or even sooner.

Ghost Soldier

Theatrical Release Date: November 11th, 2026

Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Early February to mid-March 2027

Where: Netflix US only (2026 theatrical release)

Director: William Eubank

Cast: Jim Caviezel, Olivia Thirlby, Garret Dillahunt, Beau Knapp, Shea Whigham

Synopsis: Previously known as Archangel, this sci-fi action movie from Mandalay Pictures follows a soldier caught up in futuristic warfare.

Jumanji: Open World

Theatrical Release Date: December 25th, 2026

Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Late March to late April 2027

Where: Netflix US only (2026 theatrical release)

Director: Jake Kasdan

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito

Synopsis: The gang head back into Jumanji for what’s billed as the final installment of the franchise. Plot details are still being kept under wraps.

Missing the 2027 cut-off by a week means Jumanji will be one of the last big Sony movies that stays exclusive to Netflix US.

The Nightingale

Theatrical Release Date: March 19th, 2027

Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Mid-June to mid-July 2027

Where: Netflix globally (2027 theatrical release)

Director: Michael Morris

Cast: Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Edmund Donovan, Shira Haas, Mark Rylance

Synopsis: Adapted from Kristin Hannah’s bestseller, two sisters take very different and dangerous paths in German-occupied France during World War II.

This will likely be the first major Sony movie to drop on Netflix under the new global deal. It’s moved back from February 12th since our last update.

The Surgeon

Theatrical Release Date: April 2nd, 2027

Predicted Netflix Release Window*: July 2027

Where: Select regions only (Sony holds North America, Latin America, Italy, China and Hong Kong)

Director: Roshan Sethi

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Martin Freeman, Laurie Davidson, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Joseph Mydell

Synopsis: A retired surgeon is kidnapped and forced to operate on a mystery patient, only to turn decades of surgical expertise against her captors.

Sony picked this up out of TIFF for a limited set of territories, so even though it’s a 2027 release, don’t expect it to be on Netflix everywhere.

The Legend of Zelda

Theatrical Release Date: April 30th, 2027

Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Late July to late August 2027

Where: Netflix globally (2027 theatrical release)

Director: Wes Ball

Cast: Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Bo Bragason, Dichen Lachman, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Neill

Synopsis: Nintendo’s first live-action adaptation follows the young hero Link on a quest through Hyrule to stop the evil Ganon and save Princess Zelda.

Zelda has moved up a week from May 7th, so we’ve pulled our Netflix prediction forward from September. Here’s everything we know about Zelda’s Netflix release.

Skeletons

Theatrical Release Date: June 4th, 2027

Predicted Netflix Release Window*: September 2027 to early October 2027

Where: Netflix globally (2027 theatrical release)

Director: JT Mollner

Cast: Brie Larson, John Goodman, Kyle Gallner, Willa Fitzgerald, Keith Carradine

Synopsis: A horror adaptation produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot from the director of Strange Darling. Plot details are still under wraps.

Fake Skating

Theatrical Release Date: July 16th, 2027

Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Mid-October to mid-November 2027

Where: Netflix globally (2027 theatrical release)

Director: Josh Boone

Cast: Amélie Hoeferle, Graham Campbell

Synopsis: Based on Lynn Painter’s bestselling YA novel, childhood best friends Dani and Alec reunite in their hockey-mad Minnesota hometown and agree to a fake relationship.

The Comebacker

Theatrical Release Date: July 30th, 2027

Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Late October to late November 2027

Where: Netflix globally (2027 theatrical release)

Director: Marielle Heller

Cast: Tom Hanks, Callum Turner, Patricia Clarkson, Amy Madigan, Sterling K. Brown

Narcs

Theatrical Release Date: August 20th, 2027

Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Mid-November to mid-December 2027

Where: Netflix globally (2027 theatrical release)

Cast: Mason Thames, Ella Bright

A comedy from Gene Stupnitsky’s Big Name Entertainment, with very little else known at this stage.

Sony Pictures Animation Movies Coming Soon

As a reminder, Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation also work on several projects directly, which sit outside this deal. That includes the KPop Demon Hunters sequel (not expected until 2029 at the earliest) and the Ghostbusters animated projects. Wish Dragon 2 is also in production, although its streaming home isn’t confirmed.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Theatrical Release Date: June 18th, 2027

Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Mid-September to mid-October 2027

Where: Netflix globally (2027 theatrical release)

Directors: Bob Persichetti, Justin K. Thompson

Voice Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Jake Johnson, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya

Synopsis: Miles Morales is back for the final chapter of the Spider-Verse trilogy, picking up right where Across the Spider-Verse left off.

This one has also nudged forward a week from June 25th.

The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania

Theatrical Release Date: October 8th, 2027

Predicted Netflix Release Window*: January to early February 2028

Where: Select regions at most (Sony only distributes in North America and select markets)

Voice Cast: Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg

Synopsis: With Drac happily retired and Mavis running the hotel, a string of spooky goings-on sends the Drac Pack off to solve a mystery.

A big question mark over this one. It’s a co-production with Amazon MGM Studios, and given that Hotel Transylvania: Transformania went straight to Prime Video, it may well end up there instead.

Buds

Theatrical Release Date: December 22nd, 2027

Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Late March to late April 2028

Where: Netflix globally (2027 theatrical release)

Synopsis: An original Sony Pictures Animation comedy billed as a “talking plants” movie.

Buds has moved from March 2027 to the Christmas 2027 corridor since our last update.

Sony Pictures Classics Movies

Sony Pictures Classics titles are a little more unpredictable, with many getting limited releases before expanding. Sony also doesn’t always hold worldwide rights to these, so plenty won’t be on Netflix globally even under the new deal. That said, the bigger SPC releases have stuck to the 120-day rule over the past year, with both Eleanor the Great and Nuremberg landing on Netflix exactly 120 days after release, so here are our rough predictions.

Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty! (Rinko Kikuchi, Alberto Guerra) – In theaters September 25th, 2026. Predicted late December 2026 to late January 2027* (Netflix US only)

(Rinko Kikuchi, Alberto Guerra) – In theaters September 25th, 2026. Predicted late December 2026 to late January 2027* (Netflix US only) The Only Living Pickpocket in New York (John Turturro, Giancarlo Esposito, Tatiana Maslany, Steve Buscemi) – In theaters October 30th, 2026. Predicted late January to late February 2027* (Netflix US only)

(John Turturro, Giancarlo Esposito, Tatiana Maslany, Steve Buscemi) – In theaters October 30th, 2026. Predicted late January to late February 2027* (Netflix US only) Bitter Christmas (Pedro Almodóvar) – In theaters November 13th, 2026, expanding November 25th. Predicted February to March 2027* (Netflix US only)

(Pedro Almodóvar) – In theaters November 13th, 2026, expanding November 25th. Predicted February to March 2027* (Netflix US only) Bunker (Florian Zeller; Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Stephen Graham, Paul Dano) – Awards-qualifying run from December 11th, 2026, nationwide January 15th, 2027. Predicted mid-April to mid-May 2027* (Select regions: Sony holds the US, Canada and Southeast Asia)

(Florian Zeller; Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Stephen Graham, Paul Dano) – Awards-qualifying run from December 11th, 2026, nationwide January 15th, 2027. Predicted mid-April to mid-May 2027* (Select regions: Sony holds the US, Canada and Southeast Asia) Rehearsals for a Revolution (Pegah Ahangarani) – Limited release January 8th, 2027. No prediction yet (Select regions)

(Pegah Ahangarani) – Limited release January 8th, 2027. No prediction yet (Select regions) Iron Boy (Louis Clichy) – Limited release January 22nd, 2027. Predicted late April to late May 2027* (Select regions: Sony holds North and Latin America)

(Louis Clichy) – Limited release January 22nd, 2027. Predicted late April to late May 2027* (Select regions: Sony holds North and Latin America) Wishful Thinking (Graham Parkes; Maya Hawke, Lewis Pullman, Randall Park) – In theaters February 12th, 2027. Predicted mid-May to mid-June 2027* (Netflix globally)

(Graham Parkes; Maya Hawke, Lewis Pullman, Randall Park) – In theaters February 12th, 2027. Predicted mid-May to mid-June 2027* (Netflix globally) Bedford Park (Stephanie Ahn; Moon Choi, Son Suk-ku) – Nationwide March 5th, 2027. Predicted June to early July 2027* (Netflix globally)

We’ve yet to see a Netflix date for Haifaa al-Mansour’s Unidentified, which hit theaters in June 2026. Undated SPC titles for 2027 currently include Diamond, The Julia Set, Poetic License, A Statement, Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s Violette, and A Winter’s Journey.

Looking Ahead: Sony Movies Coming to Netflix in 2028

Movie Label Key talent Theatrical release Predicted Netflix window* Where The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania Sony Pictures Animation Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg October 8th, 2027 January–February 2028 Select regions (TBC) Treasure Island Columbia Ridley Scott; Hugh Jackman, Hugh Grant, Owen Cooper November 11th, 2027 February–March 2028 Global 24 Jump Street Columbia Rodney Rothman; Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, Ice Cube December 10th, 2027 March–April 2028 Global Buds Sony Pictures Animation TBA December 22nd, 2027 March–April 2028 Global Grandgear Columbia Takashi Yamazaki; produced by J.J. Abrams January 14th, 2028 April–May 2028 Global The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event Columbia Sam Mendes; Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn April 7th, 2028 July–August 2028 Global Helldivers Columbia Justin Lin; Alan Ritchson June 9th, 2028 September–October 2028 Global

Beyond the dated titles, Columbia’s slate includes a third 28 Years Later, adaptations of Bloodborne and Days Gone, Blue Streak 2, Cola Wars, an untitled Fred Astaire biopic, and Hollow from Sydney Sweeney and LuckyChap. TriStar is developing Thanksgiving 2, District 10, a Labyrinth sequel, The Alchemist, Guys and Dolls, a Boy George biopic, and The Wedding People. Over at Screen Gems, The Haunting in Wicker Park is completed and still awaiting a date, with Mime, Obey, and Two and Only also in the works.

One final note: Sony is also handling international theatrical distribution for Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew and Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory, but both are Netflix Originals, so they’re not part of this deal and will stream on Netflix on their own schedules.

That’s a look at all the Sony Pictures movies heading to Netflix in 2027 and beyond – what are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments down below.