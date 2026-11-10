Sony Pictures Movies Coming to Netflix in 2027: Resident Evil, The Legend of Zelda, Spider-Verse & More

Netflix has been the first streaming home for Sony Pictures’ theatrical movies in the United States since 2022, and from 2027, that deal goes global. With 2026 almost wrapped up, here’s every Sony Pictures movie currently on Netflix, when each is due to leave, and what’s lined up from Columbia, TriStar, Screen Gems, Sony Pictures Animation, and Sony Pictures Classics for 2027 and beyond.
How does it work? Generally speaking:
- Movies play in theaters and then move to digital rental and purchase. That usually takes around 120 days, although Sony has been moving much faster lately, particularly with movies that underperform.
- Netflix then streams the movie exclusively for 18 months (this is known as the Pay-1 window).
- In the US, the movie then moves on to Disney+ and Hulu.
- For movies released in theaters from January 2027 onwards, Netflix becomes the first streaming home worldwide, not just in the US and a handful of other regions.
That 18-month window is how we’ve worked out the leaving dates below, so treat them as our best guide rather than confirmed dates from Netflix.
A few other things worth knowing before we dive in. The new global Pay-1 deal, announced in January 2026, runs from 2027 through 2032. It will roll out gradually as Sony’s existing contracts in each country run out, with full global availability expected by early 2029. Sony titles are also no longer locked to ad-free plans, as Netflix unlocked them for Standard with Ads subscribers back in April 2026, much earlier than expected.
Anime movies distributed by Sony aren’t part of the deal, as those head to Crunchyroll.
Note: Each upcoming movie below is marked as Netflix US only (released in theaters in 2026 or earlier, so still covered by Sony’s old regional deals), Netflix globally (released in theaters from 2027 under the new worldwide deal), or Select regions (where Sony only holds the rights in certain countries). The leaving dates below apply to the United States. Unless a date has been confirmed, Netflix release windows marked with an * are our predictions, based on Sony’s usual 90–120 days between theaters and Netflix. All dates are highly subject to change, and this is by no means a definitive list, as Sony picks up new titles throughout the year.
Sony Pictures First Window Movies on Netflix and When They Leave
- Paddington in Peru – Leaving November 15th, 2026
- I’m Still Here – Leaving November 17th, 2026
- Becoming Led Zeppelin – Leaving December 7th, 2026
- Until Dawn – Leaving January 24th, 2027
- The Penguin Lessons – Leaving January 26th, 2027
- On Swift Horses – Leaving February 23rd, 2027
- 28 Years Later – Leaving March 20th, 2027
- Karate Kid: Legends – Leaving March 27th, 2027
- I Know What You Did Last Summer – Leaving April 16th, 2027
- Jane Austen Wrecked My Life – Leaving May 13th, 2027
- Oh, Hi! – Leaving May 22nd, 2027
- Caught Stealing – Leaving May 29th, 2027
- A Line of Fire – Leaving June 17th, 2027
- Border Hunters – Leaving June 18th, 2027
- The Best You Can – Leaving June 25th, 2027
- Soul on Fire – Leaving July 8th, 2027
- A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – Leaving July 17th, 2027
- Eleanor the Great – Leaving July 24th, 2027
- Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight – Leaving July 29th, 2027
- Blue Moon – Leaving August 14th, 2027
- East of Wall – Leaving August 19th, 2027
- Nuremberg – Leaving September 7th, 2027
- Sisu: Road to Revenge – Leaving September 21st, 2027
- Anaconda – Leaving September 25th, 2027
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Leaving September 30th, 2027
- Clika – Leaving September 30th, 2027
- Merrily We Roll Along – Leaving October 4th, 2027
- GOAT – Leaving November 14th, 2027
- Scarlet – Leaving December 6th, 2027
- The Choral – Leaving January 2nd, 2028
- Sniper: No Nation – Leaving January 22nd, 2028
- A Private Life – Leaving January 29th, 2028
- I Swear – Leaving February 22nd, 2028
- The President’s Cake – Leaving March 3rd, 2028
- A Magnificent Life – Leaving March 24th, 2028
- The Breadwinner – Leaving March 26th, 2028
- Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass – Leaving May 7th, 2028
Still to Come in 2026
One more Sony movie has a confirmed Netflix date before the year is out, and the biggest of the lot should follow right behind it. Both are 2026 theatrical releases, so they’re Netflix US only.
- Insidious: Out of the Further – Arriving November 21st, 2026, leaving May 21st, 2028 (Netflix US only)
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Predicted late November/December 2026* (Netflix US only)
A quick word on Brand New Day. It’s already been in theaters for over 100 days, and the usual 120-day window would put it on Netflix at the end of November. That said, Sony has been known to hold back its biggest hits a little longer to squeeze more out of digital sales, so don’t be surprised if it slips into December or even early 2027.
Sony Pictures Movies Coming to Netflix in 2027
The first batch below hit theaters in late 2026, so they’ll arrive on Netflix US only. From The Nightingale onwards, everything is a 2027 theatrical release and falls under the new global deal, with a couple of exceptions where Sony only holds the rights in certain regions.
Resident Evil
Theatrical Release Date: September 18th, 2026
Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Late December 2026 to mid-January 2027
Where: Netflix US only (2026 theatrical release)
Director: Zach Cregger
Cast: Austin Abrams, Paul Walter Hauser, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis
Synopsis: A hapless courier sent to drop off a package at a remote hospital ends up stuck in the middle of an outbreak and has to fight his way past hordes of mutated creatures to survive.
The Social Reckoning
Theatrical Release Date: October 9th, 2026
Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Early January to early February 2027
Where: Netflix US only (2026 theatrical release)
Director: Aaron Sorkin
Cast: Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, Bill Burr, Jeremy Strong
Synopsis: Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen teams up with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz to expose the company’s internal research in Sorkin’s companion piece to The Social Network.
Flywheel: Ignition of the Soul
Theatrical Release Date: October 16th, 2026
Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Mid-January to mid-February 2027
Where: Netflix US only (2026 theatrical release)
Synopsis: Sony’s faith label Affirm Films revisits the Kendrick brothers’ 2003 debut Flywheel, about a dishonest used car salesman whose life starts to unravel.
Klara and the Sun
Theatrical Release Date: October 23rd, 2026
Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Late January to late February 2027
Where: Netflix US only (2026 theatrical release)
Director: Taika Waititi
Cast: Jenna Ortega, Amy Adams, Mia Tharia, Steve Buscemi, Natasha Lyonne
Synopsis: Based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel, an “Artificial Friend” named Klara is bought as a companion for a sick teenager and watches the family around her with growing devotion.
Given the poor reviews and the scaled-back release, this is a prime candidate for arriving at the earlier end of that window, or even sooner.
Ghost Soldier
Theatrical Release Date: November 11th, 2026
Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Early February to mid-March 2027
Where: Netflix US only (2026 theatrical release)
Director: William Eubank
Cast: Jim Caviezel, Olivia Thirlby, Garret Dillahunt, Beau Knapp, Shea Whigham
Synopsis: Previously known as Archangel, this sci-fi action movie from Mandalay Pictures follows a soldier caught up in futuristic warfare.
Jumanji: Open World
Theatrical Release Date: December 25th, 2026
Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Late March to late April 2027
Where: Netflix US only (2026 theatrical release)
Director: Jake Kasdan
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito
Synopsis: The gang head back into Jumanji for what’s billed as the final installment of the franchise. Plot details are still being kept under wraps.
Missing the 2027 cut-off by a week means Jumanji will be one of the last big Sony movies that stays exclusive to Netflix US.
The Nightingale
Theatrical Release Date: March 19th, 2027
Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Mid-June to mid-July 2027
Where: Netflix globally (2027 theatrical release)
Director: Michael Morris
Cast: Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Edmund Donovan, Shira Haas, Mark Rylance
Synopsis: Adapted from Kristin Hannah’s bestseller, two sisters take very different and dangerous paths in German-occupied France during World War II.
This will likely be the first major Sony movie to drop on Netflix under the new global deal. It’s moved back from February 12th since our last update.
The Surgeon
Theatrical Release Date: April 2nd, 2027
Predicted Netflix Release Window*: July 2027
Where: Select regions only (Sony holds North America, Latin America, Italy, China and Hong Kong)
Director: Roshan Sethi
Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Martin Freeman, Laurie Davidson, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Joseph Mydell
Synopsis: A retired surgeon is kidnapped and forced to operate on a mystery patient, only to turn decades of surgical expertise against her captors.
Sony picked this up out of TIFF for a limited set of territories, so even though it’s a 2027 release, don’t expect it to be on Netflix everywhere.
The Legend of Zelda
Theatrical Release Date: April 30th, 2027
Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Late July to late August 2027
Where: Netflix globally (2027 theatrical release)
Director: Wes Ball
Cast: Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Bo Bragason, Dichen Lachman, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Neill
Synopsis: Nintendo’s first live-action adaptation follows the young hero Link on a quest through Hyrule to stop the evil Ganon and save Princess Zelda.
Zelda has moved up a week from May 7th, so we’ve pulled our Netflix prediction forward from September. Here’s everything we know about Zelda’s Netflix release.
Skeletons
Theatrical Release Date: June 4th, 2027
Predicted Netflix Release Window*: September 2027 to early October 2027
Where: Netflix globally (2027 theatrical release)
Director: JT Mollner
Cast: Brie Larson, John Goodman, Kyle Gallner, Willa Fitzgerald, Keith Carradine
Synopsis: A horror adaptation produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot from the director of Strange Darling. Plot details are still under wraps.
Fake Skating
Theatrical Release Date: July 16th, 2027
Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Mid-October to mid-November 2027
Where: Netflix globally (2027 theatrical release)
Director: Josh Boone
Cast: Amélie Hoeferle, Graham Campbell
Synopsis: Based on Lynn Painter’s bestselling YA novel, childhood best friends Dani and Alec reunite in their hockey-mad Minnesota hometown and agree to a fake relationship.
The Comebacker
Theatrical Release Date: July 30th, 2027
Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Late October to late November 2027
Where: Netflix globally (2027 theatrical release)
Director: Marielle Heller
Cast: Tom Hanks, Callum Turner, Patricia Clarkson, Amy Madigan, Sterling K. Brown
Narcs
Theatrical Release Date: August 20th, 2027
Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Mid-November to mid-December 2027
Where: Netflix globally (2027 theatrical release)
Cast: Mason Thames, Ella Bright
A comedy from Gene Stupnitsky’s Big Name Entertainment, with very little else known at this stage.
Sony Pictures Animation Movies Coming Soon
As a reminder, Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation also work on several projects directly, which sit outside this deal. That includes the KPop Demon Hunters sequel (not expected until 2029 at the earliest) and the Ghostbusters animated projects. Wish Dragon 2 is also in production, although its streaming home isn’t confirmed.
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
Theatrical Release Date: June 18th, 2027
Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Mid-September to mid-October 2027
Where: Netflix globally (2027 theatrical release)
Directors: Bob Persichetti, Justin K. Thompson
Voice Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Jake Johnson, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya
Synopsis: Miles Morales is back for the final chapter of the Spider-Verse trilogy, picking up right where Across the Spider-Verse left off.
This one has also nudged forward a week from June 25th.
The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania
Theatrical Release Date: October 8th, 2027
Predicted Netflix Release Window*: January to early February 2028
Where: Select regions at most (Sony only distributes in North America and select markets)
Voice Cast: Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg
Synopsis: With Drac happily retired and Mavis running the hotel, a string of spooky goings-on sends the Drac Pack off to solve a mystery.
A big question mark over this one. It’s a co-production with Amazon MGM Studios, and given that Hotel Transylvania: Transformania went straight to Prime Video, it may well end up there instead.
Buds
Theatrical Release Date: December 22nd, 2027
Predicted Netflix Release Window*: Late March to late April 2028
Where: Netflix globally (2027 theatrical release)
Synopsis: An original Sony Pictures Animation comedy billed as a “talking plants” movie.
Buds has moved from March 2027 to the Christmas 2027 corridor since our last update.
Sony Pictures Classics Movies
Sony Pictures Classics titles are a little more unpredictable, with many getting limited releases before expanding. Sony also doesn’t always hold worldwide rights to these, so plenty won’t be on Netflix globally even under the new deal. That said, the bigger SPC releases have stuck to the 120-day rule over the past year, with both Eleanor the Great and Nuremberg landing on Netflix exactly 120 days after release, so here are our rough predictions.
- Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty! (Rinko Kikuchi, Alberto Guerra) – In theaters September 25th, 2026. Predicted late December 2026 to late January 2027* (Netflix US only)
- The Only Living Pickpocket in New York (John Turturro, Giancarlo Esposito, Tatiana Maslany, Steve Buscemi) – In theaters October 30th, 2026. Predicted late January to late February 2027* (Netflix US only)
- Bitter Christmas (Pedro Almodóvar) – In theaters November 13th, 2026, expanding November 25th. Predicted February to March 2027* (Netflix US only)
- Bunker (Florian Zeller; Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Stephen Graham, Paul Dano) – Awards-qualifying run from December 11th, 2026, nationwide January 15th, 2027. Predicted mid-April to mid-May 2027* (Select regions: Sony holds the US, Canada and Southeast Asia)
- Rehearsals for a Revolution (Pegah Ahangarani) – Limited release January 8th, 2027. No prediction yet (Select regions)
- Iron Boy (Louis Clichy) – Limited release January 22nd, 2027. Predicted late April to late May 2027* (Select regions: Sony holds North and Latin America)
- Wishful Thinking (Graham Parkes; Maya Hawke, Lewis Pullman, Randall Park) – In theaters February 12th, 2027. Predicted mid-May to mid-June 2027* (Netflix globally)
- Bedford Park (Stephanie Ahn; Moon Choi, Son Suk-ku) – Nationwide March 5th, 2027. Predicted June to early July 2027* (Netflix globally)
We’ve yet to see a Netflix date for Haifaa al-Mansour’s Unidentified, which hit theaters in June 2026. Undated SPC titles for 2027 currently include Diamond, The Julia Set, Poetic License, A Statement, Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s Violette, and A Winter’s Journey.
Looking Ahead: Sony Movies Coming to Netflix in 2028
|Movie
|Label
|Key talent
|Theatrical release
|Predicted Netflix window*
|Where
|The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania
|Sony Pictures Animation
|Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg
|October 8th, 2027
|January–February 2028
|Select regions (TBC)
|Treasure Island
|Columbia
|Ridley Scott; Hugh Jackman, Hugh Grant, Owen Cooper
|November 11th, 2027
|February–March 2028
|Global
|24 Jump Street
|Columbia
|Rodney Rothman; Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, Ice Cube
|December 10th, 2027
|March–April 2028
|Global
|Buds
|Sony Pictures Animation
|TBA
|December 22nd, 2027
|March–April 2028
|Global
|Grandgear
|Columbia
|Takashi Yamazaki; produced by J.J. Abrams
|January 14th, 2028
|April–May 2028
|Global
|The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event
|Columbia
|Sam Mendes; Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn
|April 7th, 2028
|July–August 2028
|Global
|Helldivers
|Columbia
|Justin Lin; Alan Ritchson
|June 9th, 2028
|September–October 2028
|Global
Beyond the dated titles, Columbia’s slate includes a third 28 Years Later, adaptations of Bloodborne and Days Gone, Blue Streak 2, Cola Wars, an untitled Fred Astaire biopic, and Hollow from Sydney Sweeney and LuckyChap. TriStar is developing Thanksgiving 2, District 10, a Labyrinth sequel, The Alchemist, Guys and Dolls, a Boy George biopic, and The Wedding People. Over at Screen Gems, The Haunting in Wicker Park is completed and still awaiting a date, with Mime, Obey, and Two and Only also in the works.
One final note: Sony is also handling international theatrical distribution for Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew and Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory, but both are Netflix Originals, so they’re not part of this deal and will stream on Netflix on their own schedules.
That’s a look at all the Sony Pictures movies heading to Netflix in 2027 and beyond – what are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments down below.