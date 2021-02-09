Netflix K-Drama ‘Hello, Me!’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer and Episode Release Schedule

February continues to be an exciting month for K-Dramas fans as we look forward to the release of the KBS2 drama Hello, Me! season 1. We have everything you’ll need to know about the upcoming release of Hello, Me! including, the plot, cast, trailer, and episode release schedule.

Hello, Me! is an upcoming Netflix Original romantic-comedy K-Drama series, created by KBS Drama Production, and based on the novel Fantastic Girl by author Kim Hye-Jung. The screenwriter for the series was Yoo Song Yi, with the drama directed by Lee Hyun Suk.

When is the Hello, Me! season 1 Netflix release date?

The first episode of Hello, Me! will debut on Netflix on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021!

In total 32 episodes have been listed for Hello, Me! but Netflix will receive a total of 16 episodes instead. This means that instead of receiving two 35 minute episodes, Netflix will receive one 70 minute episode instead.

New episodes of Hello, Me! will be available to subscribers every Wednesday and Thursday.

Hello, Me! episode release schedule

Episodes of Hello, Me! will be broadcast on the South Korean network KBS2 before arriving on Netflix the same day.

Episode KBS2 Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 17/02/2021 17/02/2021 2 18/02/2021 18/02/2021 3 24/02/2021 24/02/2021 4 25/02/2021 25/02/2021 5 03/03/2021 03/03/2021 6 04/03/2021 04/03/2021 7 10/03/2021 10/03/2021 8 11/03/2021 11/03/2021 9 17/03/2021 17/03/2021 10 18/03/2021 18/03/2021 11 24/03/2021 24/03/2021 12 25/03/2021 25/03/2021 13 31/03/2021 31/03/2021 14 01/04/2021 01/04/2021 15 07/04/2021 07/04/2021 16 08/04/2021 08/04/2021

What is the plot of Hello, Me!?

37-year-old Ban Ha Ni holds a temporary position at her work and worries that she will someday get fired. She hopes that one day she can find a husband, but her servile and timid attitude allow people to walk all over her. One day, Ban Ha Ni encounters her younger, 17-year-old self, and is shocked to see how her former self was once bright and optimistic about her future.

Who are the cast members of Hello, Me!?

Below are the confirmed cast members of Hello, Me!:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Ban Ha Ni Choi Kang Hee Queen of Mystery | Glamourous Temptation | Protect the Boss Han Yoo Hyun Kim Young Kwang D-Day | Pinocchio | Good Doctor Ahn So Nee Eum Moon Suk Tell Me What You Saw | The Fiery Priest | Whisper Ban Ha Ni (Young) Lee Re Start-Up | Witch’s Court | Six Flying Dragons Oh Ji Eun Kim Yoo Mi Romance is a Bonus Book | Cruel City | Pearl Necklace Yang Do Yoon Ji Seung Hyun The Good Detective | Search: WWW | Mr. Sunshine Park Jung Man Choi Daw Chul Awaken | Psychopath Diary | Vagabond Ban Ha Young Jung Yi Rang The Tale of Nokdu | Tunnel | The Sound of Your Heart Kim Yong Hwa Kim Ki Ri The Light in Your Eyes | Eulachacha Waikiki | Human Condition Lee Hong Nyeon Kim Yong Rim Memories of the Alhambra | Father, I’ll Take Care of You | Birth of a Beauty Han Man Eun Yoon Joo Sang The Uncanny Encounter | 365: Repeat the Year | Doctor John Ji Sook Baek Hyun Joo The King: Eternal Monarch | Hi Bye, Mama! | When the Camellia Blooms

How well will Hello, Me! do in the ratings?

Unlike the majority of other K-Dramas Netflix receives, Hello, Me! is not on a cable network, and is instead on the South Korean public broadcaster KBS2.

With the rise of various new means of entertainment such as cable television, dramas on public television have struggled in recent years to make a dramatic impact. The current top 20 publicly broadcast K-Dramas pre-date 2005.

The last publicly broadcast K-Drama to make the top 50 was My Only One, which was released in March 2019. It is currently ranked at 29 in the list with a Nielson rating of 49.4%.

Hello, Me! has every chance to make the top 50, but it will require the series to exceed a rating of 44.9%. This means it will require almost half of the entire South Korean population to watch the drama when it is broadcasted.

Are you excited for the release of Hello, Me! on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!