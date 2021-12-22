Netflix K-Drama ‘Our Blues’ Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

As 2022 rapidly approaches we begin to learn more about the exciting new K-Dramas headed our way in the New Year. Recently revealed is Our Blues, one of the first of tvN’s announced line-up of K-Drama content coming to Netflix soon. Below is everything we know so far Our Blues season 1 on Netflix.

Our Blues is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original romantic drama series written by Noh Hee Kyung, and directed by Kim Kyu Tae.

When is the Our Blues season 1 Netflix release date?

Unfortunately, very little is known about the release date of Our Blues other than the fact that the K-Drama will arrive sometime in 2022.

As weekly K-Dramas are seasonal, we’d expect to see Our Blues arrive sometime between January and April 2022.

We can confirm that Our Blues will have a total of 20 episodes. Each episode will have a run time of 40 minutes.

Our Blues season 1 episode release schedule

There are currently no episode dates for Our Blues season 1. However, the drama will air episodes on the same day that they are broadcast on the South Korean cable network tvN.

What is the plot of Our Blues?

Life on the island of Jeju is the perfect escape for those fleeing from city life, and it’s also the perfect home for those unlucky in love to find their soul mates.

Who are the cast members of Our Blues season 1?

If you’ve actively been watching lots of Netflix’s line-up of K-Dramas over the past couple of years then you will recognize many of the names attached to Our Blues.

Lee Byung Hun had a brief appearance in Netflix’s smash hit series Squid Game as the Front Man aka Hwang In-Ho, the overseer of the games, and the brother of detective Hwang Jun-Ho.

Shin Min Ah only just recently starred in the extremely popular series Hometown Cha Cha Cha but has also been a fan favorite of Chief of Staff.

Below are the leads of Our Blues season 1:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Lee Dong Seok Lee Byung Hun Squid Game | Mr. Sunshine | IRIS Min Seon Ah Shin Min Ah Chief of Staff | Hometown Cha Cha Cha | Oh My Venus Choi Han Soo Cha Seung Won A Korean Odyssey | You’re All Surrounded | City Hall Jung Eun Hee Lee Jung Eun Law School | A Piece of Your Mind | When the Camellia Blooms Go Mi Ran Uhm Jung Hwa Witch’s Romance | Montage | Dancing Queen Park Jung Joon Kim Woo Bin School 2013 | The Heirs | Uncontrollably Fond Lee Young Ok Han Ji Min One Spring Night | Familiar Wife | Rooftop Prince

Below are the supporting cast members of Our Blues season 1:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Kang Ok Dong Kim Hye Ja Dear My Friends | Unkind Woman | Mom’s Dead Upset Hyun Cheon Hee Go Doo Shim Go With | My Mister | When the Camellia Blooms Jung Hyun Bae Hyun Sung Hospital Playlist | Love Playlist | Extraordinary You Bang Young Joo Roh Yoon Seo *Debuting in Our Blues*

