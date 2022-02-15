New Seasons of ‘One Piece’ Anime Coming to Netflix in March 2022

Anime fans rejoice! More episodes of Eiichiro Oda’s epic One Piece anime is on the way and will be available to stream on Netflix in March 2022.

One Piece is one of the most beloved and most successful and beloved Japanese fictional franchises in history. Starting life as a manga in weekly shonen jump in July 1997, the popularity of the series quickly grew paving the way for its anime adaptation. The manga still continues to this day, with both the number of manga chapters and anime episodes exceeding 1000.

In June 2020 Netflix US received episodes of One Piece for the first time. Both the East Blue and Alabasta Sagas became available to stream. Fans have been rewarded for patience, as for the first time in 21 months more seasons of One Piece will arrive soon.

When are more One Piece seasons coming to Netflix?

Now listed on Netflix’s coming soon page, and on the One Piece page, it has been confirmed that more seasons will be arriving on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022.

Which story arcs of One Piece will arrive next?

When Netflix first received multiple seasons of One Piece, the East Blue and Alabasta Sagas became available to stream.

The next two sagas of One Piece are Sky Island and Water 7, however, there is no guarantee that Netflix will be receiving both. This is because sagas are not counted as one long season are broken down into multiple seasons.

If Netflix only receives the Sky Island saga it will receive the following seasons:

Season 5 | Episodes: 130-143

Season 6 | Episodes: 144-195

If Netflix also receives the Water 7 saga it will take the number of seasons available to stream up to 9 and the number of episodes to 335:

Season 7 | Episodes: 196-228

Season 8 | Episodes: 229-263

Season 9 | Episodes: 264-335

Hopefully, Netflix will receive both sagas and increase the episode count by a further 205 episodes!

What about Thriller Bark and Summit War?

We can’t rule out the possibility that Netflix won’t also receive seasons from Thriller Bark and Summit War sagas. However, this would be adding an unprecedented number of anime episodes to the Netflix US library all at once.

The only time we’ve seen such an incredible number of episodes added at once was when over 1000 episodes of One Piece were added to the Japanese Netflix library.

What’s more likely to happen is the Thriller Bark and Summit War sagas will arrive at a later date. If it takes another 21 months for more episodes to arrive, then One Piece fans could be waiting until December 2023.

What is the status of the live-action One Piece series?

Fans who are looking forward to watching the live-action adaptation of One Piece will be excited to learn that filming has recently kicked off.

Filming will reportedly begin in March 2022 and will run for at least four months before ending in July 2022.

Are you looking forward to watching more of One Piece on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.