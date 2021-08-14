Netflix K-Drama ‘Seoul Vibe’: Filming Begins & Everything We Know So Far

In Netflix’s upcoming South Korean crime drama, Seoul Vibe, we’re taking a step back in time to the 1988 Seoul Olympics. The incredibly exciting Original has only just begun filming, so we’ll be waiting until 2022 Seoul Vibe to land on Netflix. For now, we’ll be covering everything you need to know about Seoul Vibe, including the plot, casting news, production updates, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

Movies and TV shows from South Korea continue to be some of the most beloved and watched Originals on Netflix. This is why we’ve seen Netflix invest hundreds of millions of dollars into the South Korean market. 2022 is already beginning to take shape as another exciting year for K-Dramas on Netflix.

Seoul Vibe is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original crime k-drama movie directed by Moon Hyun Sung.

What is the production status of Seoul Vibe?

Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 14/08/2021)

Filming has begun on the feature in Eurwang-dong, Jung-gu, Incheon, South Korea. We’re not sure how long the filming schedule is, but we’d expect filming to come to an end sometime around November or December.

What is the plot of Seoul Vibe?

1988, during the middle of the Seoul Olympic Games, a thrilling car chase takes place on the streets of Seoul as the Samgyedong Supreme Team, a crew of talented drivers, find themselves involved in the middle of an investigation of a slush fund.

Who are the cast members of Seoul Vibe?

It’s an exciting cast lined up for Seoul Vibe:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before Dong Wook Yoo Ah In Chicago Typewriter | Six Flying Dragons | Secret Love Affair Woo Sam Go Kyung Pyo Private Lives | Cross | Strongest Deliveryman Bok Nam Lee Kyu Hyung Hi Bye, Mama! | Doctor John | Life Yoon Hee Park Joo Hyun Extracurricular | Mouse | Zombie Detective Joon Gi Ong Seong Wu Moment at Eighteen | More Than Friends | 18 Again Director Lee Kim Sung Kyun The Fiery Priest | Untouchable | Reply 1994 Chairwoman Kang Moon So Ri On the Verge of Insanity | Life | My Life’s Golden Age Chief Prosecutor Jung Woong In Delayed Justice | Woman of 9.9 Billion | Chief of Staff

Netflix also released a picture featuring the cast, with some familiar faces we’ve already seen on Netflix before:

When is the Netflix release date for Seoul Vibe?

With filming still ongoing we definitely aren’t going to see Seoul Vibe land on Netflix in 2021. We’d expect to see Seoul Vibe arrive on Netflix in the Spring or Summer of 2022.

Are you looking forward to the release of Seoul Vibe on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!