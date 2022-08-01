What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 1st, 2022

Happy first of the month and as always, we are treated today to a bunch of new licensed movies and shows. Today’s haul in the US was 45 new additions in total so let’s look at everything new on Netflix today and what’s currently trending in the Netflix US top 10s!

Although Netflix added dozens of new titles, today was an overall net loss for the Netflix library. It lost 69 titles compared to the 45 titles it gained, which has been the general flow of licensed titles over the past few years. Titles that departed included the Jackass franchise, Project X, War of the Worlds, and Friday the 13th.

Also, in the next few weeks, Netflix US will be passing the 50% Netflix Original to licensed content ratio. More on that when we pass the threshold.

Lots still to look forward to later in the week with The Sandman being Netflix’s big new release for the week but also Uncharted is now due to release in the US on Friday too.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for August 1st, 2022

Spider-Man Trilogy

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Director: Sam Raimi

Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst

Writer: Stan Lee, Steve Ditko, David Koepp

If you love your superhero movies, then you probably have a fondness for the Sam Raimi trilogy of Spider-man movies all of which touched down on Netflix today.

You’ll see Tobey Maguire discover his destiny and face off against villains such as the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Venom, and of course, Flash Thompson.

8 Mile (2002)

Genre: Drama, Music

Director: Curtis Hanson

Cast: Eminem, Brittany Murphy, Kim Basinger

Writer: Scott Silver

Runtime: 110 min

Awards: Won 1 Oscar.

Eminem leads this drama set in 1995 Detroit and is about a rapper trying to prove himself. It’s loosely based on his own life and career.

David Ansen for Newsweek wrote, “At its best, 8 Mile illuminates the culture out of which rap springs, at once an art form, provocation and survival mechanism.”

Woman in Gold (2015)

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Director: Simon Curtis

Cast: Helen Mirren, Ryan Reynolds, Daniel Brühl

Writer: Alexi Kaye Campbell, E. Randol Schoenberg, Maria Altmann

Runtime: 109 min

One of the titles that wasn’t announced ahead of time was Woman in Gold, starring Helen Mirren and Ryan Reynolds.

The movie was about Maria Altmann a former Jewish refugee that takes on the government in attempting to recover precious and invaluable artwork that she believes belongs to her family.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 1st, 2022

41 New Movies Added Today

28 Days (2000) – PG-13 – English – After spiraling out of control at her sister’s wedding, a New York writer is forced to confront her addiction issues during a court-ordered rehab stay.

– PG-13 – English – After spiraling out of control at her sister’s wedding, a New York writer is forced to confront her addiction issues during a court-ordered rehab stay. 8 Mile (2002) – R – English – In 1995 Detroit, a talented rapper fights to prove himself on the local hip-hop scene. Eminem stars in this acclaimed drama loosely based on his life.

– R – English – In 1995 Detroit, a talented rapper fights to prove himself on the local hip-hop scene. Eminem stars in this acclaimed drama loosely based on his life. Above the Rim (1994) – R – English – In Harlem, a high school basketball star is torn by loyalties to a hustler and a former hooper that threaten his shot at getting recruited by Georgetown.

– R – English – In Harlem, a high school basketball star is torn by loyalties to a hustler and a former hooper that threaten his shot at getting recruited by Georgetown. Battle: Los Angeles (2011) – PG-13 – English – Led by their skillful staff sergeant, a platoon of gutsy Marines fights to protect all humankind from astonishingly powerful aliens.

– PG-13 – English – Led by their skillful staff sergeant, a platoon of gutsy Marines fights to protect all humankind from astonishingly powerful aliens. Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016) – R – English – The lovable British singleton finds herself pregnant and tangled in another love triangle, this time with a charming mogul — and the one who got away.

– R – English – The lovable British singleton finds herself pregnant and tangled in another love triangle, this time with a charming mogul — and the one who got away. Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) – R – English – A British singleton who’s doing her best, though her life’s a bit of a mess, lands in a love triangle with caddish Daniel Cleaver and dashing Mark Darcy.

– R – English – A British singleton who’s doing her best, though her life’s a bit of a mess, lands in a love triangle with caddish Daniel Cleaver and dashing Mark Darcy. Constantine (2005) – R – English – A chain-smoking, world-weary demon hunter helps a cop investigate her sister’s death, plunging them into a plot involving the forces of heaven and hell.

– R – English – A chain-smoking, world-weary demon hunter helps a cop investigate her sister’s death, plunging them into a plot involving the forces of heaven and hell. Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) – PG-13 – English – Devastated by the end of his marriage and hopeless at dating, Cal receives a helping hand from a smooth-talking player who’s about to meet his match.

– PG-13 – English – Devastated by the end of his marriage and hopeless at dating, Cal receives a helping hand from a smooth-talking player who’s about to meet his match. Dinner for Schmucks (2010) – PG-13 – English – An ambitious finance exec hopes to secure a promotion and impress his coworkers by bringing an amateur taxidermist to his boss’s cruel dinner party.

– PG-13 – English – An ambitious finance exec hopes to secure a promotion and impress his coworkers by bringing an amateur taxidermist to his boss’s cruel dinner party. Eyes Wide Shut (1999) – TV-MA – English – An argument about fidelity sends a married physician reeling into the night, where he finds himself in a surreal succession of sexual encounters.

– TV-MA – English – An argument about fidelity sends a married physician reeling into the night, where he finds himself in a surreal succession of sexual encounters. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) – PG-13 – English – After faking an illness to skip school, popular teen Ferris Bueller enjoys a fun-filled day in Chicago with his girlfriend and his uptight best friend.

– PG-13 – English – After faking an illness to skip school, popular teen Ferris Bueller enjoys a fun-filled day in Chicago with his girlfriend and his uptight best friend. Footloose (2011) – PG-13 – English – Stuck in a small town where dancing is illegal, a big-city teen challenges the law as he falls in love with the local reverend’s rebellious daughter.

– PG-13 – English – Stuck in a small town where dancing is illegal, a big-city teen challenges the law as he falls in love with the local reverend’s rebellious daughter. Hardcore Henry (2015) – R – English – Shot entirely like a first-person shooter video game, this film tracks Henry, a cyborg racing to save his wife from a villain with paranormal powers.

– R – English – Shot entirely like a first-person shooter video game, this film tracks Henry, a cyborg racing to save his wife from a villain with paranormal powers. Legends of the Fall (1994) – R – English – The three sons of a Montana rancher are swept up in the violence of World War I and their love for the same woman in this epic family saga.

– R – English – The three sons of a Montana rancher are swept up in the violence of World War I and their love for the same woman in this epic family saga. Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) – PG – English – After their parents are tragically killed, three orphans are taken in by the dastardly Count Olaf, who hopes to snatch their inheritance from them.

– PG – English – After their parents are tragically killed, three orphans are taken in by the dastardly Count Olaf, who hopes to snatch their inheritance from them. Love & Basketball (2000) – PG-13 – English – Friends since childhood, Monica and Quincy both pursue their dreams of playing pro basketball while a romance gradually blooms over the years.

– PG-13 – English – Friends since childhood, Monica and Quincy both pursue their dreams of playing pro basketball while a romance gradually blooms over the years. Made of Honour (2008) – PG-13 – English – When a serial dater realizes he’s in love with his newly engaged best friend, he uses his role as her maid of honor to try to prove he’s the one for her.

– PG-13 – English – When a serial dater realizes he’s in love with his newly engaged best friend, he uses his role as her maid of honor to try to prove he’s the one for her. Men in Black (1997) – PG-13 – English – A brash New York City cop partners with a no-nonsense government agent on a top-secret team that monitors extraterrestrials on Earth.

– PG-13 – English – A brash New York City cop partners with a no-nonsense government agent on a top-secret team that monitors extraterrestrials on Earth. Men in Black 3 (2012) – PG-13 – English – When Earth is threatened by an alien attack, Agent J travels back in time to join forces with a much-younger Agent K and change the course of history.

– PG-13 – English – When Earth is threatened by an alien attack, Agent J travels back in time to join forces with a much-younger Agent K and change the course of history. Men in Black II (2002) – PG-13 – English – With aliens once again threatening Earth, Agent J will need to refresh his partner’s memory and get them both ready for a high-octane mission.

– PG-13 – English – With aliens once again threatening Earth, Agent J will need to refresh his partner’s memory and get them both ready for a high-octane mission. Miss Congeniality (2000) – PG-13 – English – Uncouth and unfashionable FBI agent Gracie Hart goes undercover as a contestant in the Miss United States beauty pageant to thwart a terrorist threat.

– PG-13 – English – Uncouth and unfashionable FBI agent Gracie Hart goes undercover as a contestant in the Miss United States beauty pageant to thwart a terrorist threat. Monster-in-Law (2005) – PG-13 – English – Charlie finds her dream man in Kevin and agrees to marry him, but she has second thoughts when his overbearing mother schemes to ruin their relationship.

– PG-13 – English – Charlie finds her dream man in Kevin and agrees to marry him, but she has second thoughts when his overbearing mother schemes to ruin their relationship. No Strings Attached (2011) – R – English – Emma and Adam strike up a purely physical relationship — no lying, no jealousy, no intimacy. But unexpected feelings soon complicate their arrangement.

– R – English – Emma and Adam strike up a purely physical relationship — no lying, no jealousy, no intimacy. But unexpected feelings soon complicate their arrangement. She’s Funny That Way (2014) – R – English – After a married Broadway director pays a sex worker enough money to quit and pursue her acting dreams, she auditions for his play — starring his wife.

– R – English – After a married Broadway director pays a sex worker enough money to quit and pursue her acting dreams, she auditions for his play — starring his wife. Space Jam (1996) – PG – English – Bugs Bunny and his pals coax Michael Jordan out of retirement to play in a basketball game against a team of monstrous aliens to win their freedom.

– PG – English – Bugs Bunny and his pals coax Michael Jordan out of retirement to play in a basketball game against a team of monstrous aliens to win their freedom. Spider-Man (2002) – PG-13 – English – After getting bitten by a genetically enhanced spider, shy teen Peter Parker uses his newfound superpowers to fight injustice and battle a vengeful supervillain.

– PG-13 – English – After getting bitten by a genetically enhanced spider, shy teen Peter Parker uses his newfound superpowers to fight injustice and battle a vengeful supervillain. Spider-Man 2 (2004) – PG-13 – English – With Peter Parker’s secret life as Spider-Man taking a toll, he considers hanging up his web, only to face another fight against supervillain Doc Ock.

– PG-13 – English – With Peter Parker’s secret life as Spider-Man taking a toll, he considers hanging up his web, only to face another fight against supervillain Doc Ock. Spider-Man 3 (2007) – PG-13 – English – Peter Parker alienates those closest to him as he squares off with rivals, villains and a mysterious force that darkens his Spidey suit — and attitude.

– PG-13 – English – Peter Parker alienates those closest to him as he squares off with rivals, villains and a mysterious force that darkens his Spidey suit — and attitude. That’s My Boy (2012) – R – English – Father-son tensions flare when a disagreeable dad decides to move in with his son and his son’s fiancée right before their wedding.

– R – English – Father-son tensions flare when a disagreeable dad decides to move in with his son and his son’s fiancée right before their wedding. The 15:17 to Paris (2018) – PG-13 – English – Three American buddies on vacation in Europe leap into action when a terrorist attacks passengers on a Paris-bound train. Based on true events.

– PG-13 – English – Three American buddies on vacation in Europe leap into action when a terrorist attacks passengers on a Paris-bound train. Based on true events. The Age of Adaline (2015) – PG-13 – English – Decades after a near-fatal accident caused Adaline to stop aging at 29, she resists falling in love with a smitten tech mogul to keep her secret hidden.

– PG-13 – English – Decades after a near-fatal accident caused Adaline to stop aging at 29, she resists falling in love with a smitten tech mogul to keep her secret hidden. The Bounty Hunter (2010) – PG-13 – English – Bounty hunter Milo Boyd finds his latest assignment downright satisfying as he learns that the bail-jumper he must chase down is his ex-wife, Nicole.

– PG-13 – English – Bounty hunter Milo Boyd finds his latest assignment downright satisfying as he learns that the bail-jumper he must chase down is his ex-wife, Nicole. The Ghost and the Tout (2018) – TV-14 – English – Boisterous hustler Isla, whose life consists of brawling and drinking, acquires the ability to see ghosts, including the recently deceased Mike.

– TV-14 – English – Boisterous hustler Isla, whose life consists of brawling and drinking, acquires the ability to see ghosts, including the recently deceased Mike. The Hunt for Red October (1990) – PG – English – When a Soviet nuclear sub headed toward American waters drops off U.S. scanners, the Yanks and CIA analyst Jack Ryan scramble to respond.

– PG – English – When a Soviet nuclear sub headed toward American waters drops off U.S. scanners, the Yanks and CIA analyst Jack Ryan scramble to respond. The Losers (2010) – PG-13 – English – After a search-and-destroy mission leads to betrayal, an elite black ops squad seeks revenge. But they must remain deep undercover to even the score.

– PG-13 – English – After a search-and-destroy mission leads to betrayal, an elite black ops squad seeks revenge. But they must remain deep undercover to even the score. The Lucky One (2012) – PG-13 – English – A Marine credits his good-luck charm — a photo of an unknown woman — for saving him. After coming home, he looks for the stranger who changed his life.

– PG-13 – English – A Marine credits his good-luck charm — a photo of an unknown woman — for saving him. After coming home, he looks for the stranger who changed his life. The Other Guys (2010) – PG-13 – English – Desperate to be the top cops on the force, two misfit detectives break free from their desk jobs and stumble onto the biggest case of their careers.

– PG-13 – English – Desperate to be the top cops on the force, two misfit detectives break free from their desk jobs and stumble onto the biggest case of their careers. The Perfect Storm (2000) – PG-13 – English – As a huge storm approaches, a fisherman who’s on a run of bad luck risks everything for an enormous catch, going beyond his boat’s normal reach.

– PG-13 – English – As a huge storm approaches, a fisherman who’s on a run of bad luck risks everything for an enormous catch, going beyond his boat’s normal reach. The Town (2010) – R – English – A career criminal’s star-crossed romance with a bank robbery witness stirs up trouble with authorities — and his own cutthroat crew of accomplices.

– R – English – A career criminal’s star-crossed romance with a bank robbery witness stirs up trouble with authorities — and his own cutthroat crew of accomplices. Tower Heist (2011) – PG-13 – English – When a group of workers at a ritzy Manhattan condo realize their boss has swindled them out of their pensions, they vow to reap their own justice.

– PG-13 – English – When a group of workers at a ritzy Manhattan condo realize their boss has swindled them out of their pensions, they vow to reap their own justice. Woman in Gold (2015) – PG-13 – English – Six decades after fleeing the Nazis in World War II, Maria Altmann sets out to reclaim her family’s stolen artwork with help from a young lawyer.

4 New TV Series Added Today

Big Tree City (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – A team of animal heroes with special skills and speedy vehicles work together to keep Big Tree City safe and solve the town’s trickiest problems.

– TV-Y – English – A team of animal heroes with special skills and speedy vehicles work together to keep Big Tree City safe and solve the town’s trickiest problems. Pawn Stars (Season 2) – TV-PG – English – Father Richard Harrison, son Rick and grandson Corey appraise an array of strange objects brought into their Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas.

– TV-PG – English – Father Richard Harrison, son Rick and grandson Corey appraise an array of strange objects brought into their Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. Polly Pocket (Season 6) – TV-Y7 – English – After uncovering a magical locket that allows her to shrink in size, Polly and her friends set out on big adventures with petite power.

– TV-Y7 – English – After uncovering a magical locket that allows her to shrink in size, Polly and her friends set out on big adventures with petite power. Top Gear (2 New Seasons) – TV-PG – English – A crew of car lovers tests the limits of luxury vehicles in this hit show that also features celebrities racing on a test track.

