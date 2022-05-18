‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Won’t Release Until End of 2023 or 2024 Says Creator

It took longer than expected but Netflix officially confirmed that the worldwide phenomenon Squid Game has been renewed for season 2. However, the wait for season 2 will be long according to creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who predicts the series won’t return on Netflix until late 2023 or early 2024.

Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game is a South Korean Netlfix Original thriller series, and one of the most popular titles we’ve seen from the country since Kingdom and Crash Landing on You.

The series is a credit to Netflix’s growing investment in South Korea, which has seen hundreds of millions of dollars being invested into Korean movies and television shows.

Has Netflix renewed Squid Game for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 18/05/2022)

We guessed that Squid Game was going to be popular, but we certainly weren’t expecting the K-Drama to become the worldwide phenomenon it now is. Amassing an audience exceeding the hundreds of millions, Squid Game is officially Netflix’s most successful Original ever.

Naturally, with the series being as successful as it has become there was lots of speculation surrounding its future. It was the world’s worst secret that Netflix had greenlit the show for a second season.

In the wake of the show’s success, many have reached out to Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of Squid Game, to which he hasn’t been shy sharing his thoughts. Dong-hyuk revealed to Variety how happy he has been with the show’s success, but thanks to how long and stressful the process of making the series was has initially put him off from jumping straight back into the project.

However, the cogs have been turning in Dong-hyuk’s head, as he has revealed that he has a basic storyline mapped out in his head for season 2. AP News reported at a red carpet event for a special screening at Neuehouse Hollywood, Hwang Dong-hyuk has stated that season 2 will happen someday;

I do have a basic storyline for season two, it’s all in my head, and I am currently in the brainstorming stage. It will happen, someday, but as for when I cannot tell you the details.

In January 2022 Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos confirmed that the second season of Squid Game is on the way.

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

Squid Game to get a third season!?

In an interview with the Korea Times, Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that he is in discussions with Netflix for a second and third season.

I’m in talks with Netflix over Season 2 as well as Season 3. We will come to a conclusion any time soon.

This is wildly surprising news given the initial reluctance that Hwang Dong-hyuk had to return to the franchise for a second season. However, ideas for where the story could go next must be lighting up the creative brain of the Korean filmmaker.

What’s most exciting is the interview heavily suggests we’ll see a renewal reveal extremely soon.

A worldwide phenomenon

Given the overwhelming success of Squid Game we’d be shocked if Netflix hasn’t approached Hwang Dong-hyuk already to discuss potential talks of renewal.

Squid Game has trended in the top 10 lists of 94 countries around the world. Out of the 83, a total of 80 countries has seen Squid Game sit in the coveted number one spot.

What could we expect from Squid Game season 2?

The Frontman defects?

The mystery of the identity of the games Frontman lead to a dramatic and tragic reveal for Detective Hwang Joon Ho, who had been searching for his missing brother. Unable to send any of his evidence of the games back to the police, Hwang Joon Ho was confronted by the Frontman who revealed his identity to be that of Hwang In Ho, Joon Ho’s missing brother. Refusing to cooperate with his brother, In-Ho was left with no choice but to shoot Joon Ho, which lead to his little brother falling off the cliff.

Shaken by his actions, In Ho is haunted by what he did to his brother which could lead to massive repercussions of later games.

As the Frontman of the games, In Ho is strategically placed to sabotage the entire operation if he were to turn against the VIPs.

There’s also a chance that Joon Ho survived his fall as Squid Game follows the TV troupe of characters who are believed to have died off-screen, aren’t actually dead at all.

Gi-Hon Infiltrates/Sabotages the games?

Scarred by his time spent in the games, Gi-Hon was on the road to recovery and had finally begun moving on with his life. But to Gi-Hon’s horror, he witnessed the same games salesman who had recruited him, attempt to recruit a new potential games candidate.

He couldn’t confront the game recruiter, but he was able to take the card away from the new candidate. By phoning the number on the card Gi-Hon once again spoke with the Frontman, confirming that he was still being watched by the organization. Refusing to board his plane that would take him to see his daughter, Gi-Hon instead leaves, heavily insinuating that he is out for revenge against those responsible.

Gi-Hon has the money, and the motivation of revenge to get back at those responsible for the games. Technically, Gi-Hon is not the only survivor, as there have been previous winners of the games going back a few decades. If he can find any like-minded victims, together they may be able to pool their money and find a way to infiltrate where the games take place.

The Identity of the VIPs revealed?

So far we’ve only seen the face reveal of one of the game’s VIPs, which almost lead to Joon Ho getting evidence to the mainland.

The games wouldn’t be possible without the backing of the VIPs, which means if they can be taken down then so will the games. Gi-Hun knows of the existence of the VIPs thanks to Il Nam revealing that the games were simply a form of escapism for him and his rich friends. If Gi-Hun can figure out who Il Nam was in business with, then Gi-Hun may be able to target them.

When could we expect to see Squid Game season 2 on Netflix?

Given the comments made by Hwang Dong-hyuk, we’re potentially years away from seeing a second season of Squid Game on Netflix.

As we alluded to above, the director is reluctant to return to Squid Game without help from seasoned directors and a decent writing room. But, he is also reluctant to return to the series so soon after finishing when he has plans to return working feature films such as KO Club (Killing Old Men Club), which he is currently drafting and pitched the premise as an inter-generational war.

The most recent comments made by Hwang Dong-hyuk regarding the release of season 2 have the creator predicting a late 2023 or 2024 release.

Would you like to see a second season of Squid Game on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!