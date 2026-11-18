Netflix has officially green-lit an adult animated adaptation of Matt Wagner’s legendary, genre-hopping Dark Horse comic book series Grendel. The streamer has assembled an acclaimed team for the adaptation, including Emmy-winning WandaVision producer Bobak Esfarjani as showrunner.

Netflix has adapted a lot of beloved comic books over the years, from major successes like The Umbrella Academy to wildly ambitious series like The Sandman. Looking ahead to the future, the streamer isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Earlier this year, Netflix green-lit a live-action series based on the hyper-violent fantasy Barbaric by Michael Moreci. Today, Netflix has announced its next comic book adaptation, adapting the ambitious, genre-shifting Grendel, created, written, and illustrated by Matt Wagner. Incidentally, Wagner also co-created the comic book Dead Boy Detectives, which was adapted into a Netflix series of the same name in 2024.

To bring a comic as sprawling as Grendel to the small screen demands a top-tier creative team, and that’s exactly what’s been assembled. Emmy-award winning producer, Bobak Esfarjani (Widow’s Bay, WandaVision, Alien: Earth), will showrun, write and executive produce. In addition, Chris Tongue, Tim Wiesch and Jay Komas are executive producing for Dark Horse Entertainment, alongside Lydia Antonini (Locke and Key, Halo: Forward Unto Dawn), and Matt Wagner. The studio behind the animation is Bobbypills, which is best known for DC’s Creature Commandos.

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“It’s incredibly exciting to see my creation finally make this leap to the animated screen! Netflix’s dynamic new series retains the source material’s dark adult themes and also brings a fresh and thrilling approach to the narrative,” said creator Matt Wagner. “This is Grendel as I’ve always wanted to see the character portrayed—a hyper-kinetic level of action, bracing explosions of violence and a poignant engaging storyline.”

Showrunner BobakEsfarjani shared his excitement at adapting the beloved comic for the screen. “Being able to bring a character as iconic as Grendel to life has been a true thrill,” he said. “Having the support of Matt Wagner, my great EPs, and the awesome team of Netflix, has made it all the more exciting, and partnering with Bobbypills Studio has made it all a true joy.”

“Grendel has been at the forefront of independent comics for over forty years, and we’re thrilled to bring Matt Wagner’s creation to Netflix,” added John Derderian, Vice President, Animation Series + Kids & Family TV at Netflix. “Like the comic, this animated series will break the traditional superhero mold just as Matt’s time-honored comic book has always done. Bobak, Dark Horse Entertainment and Bobbypills are bold storytellers who love this world as much as its fans do, and we’re so excited to partner with them to bring this story to screen.”

No casting has been announced yet. This show has just been green-lit so further details can be expected at a later date.

What is Grendel about?

Debuting in 1982 from Comico before moving to Dark Horse Comics, Grendel is a dark, neo-noir crime saga, although it’s so sprawling that tying it down to a single genre is impossible. As the series progressed, Wagner evolved it into a multi-generational sci-fi epic with as big a scale as any comic you’ll pick up. It begins with Hunter Rose, a masked New York assassin and crime lord who stops at nothing to avenge the murder of the woman he loves.

Check out the official logline down below:

After the woman he loves is shockingly murdered, Hunter Rose devotes himself to one thing: vengeance. But as he tears through street gangs, the elite, and New York City’s supernatural underworld in pursuit of her killer, a chance at a real life forces him to choose: walk away from ultimate power, or become the very monster he hunts.

Grendel has been running (intermittently) for over 40 years. It launched its 40-issue flagship series in 1986 before Comico filed for bankruptcy. The series was later picked up by Dark Horse Comics in 1992, where it continues to this day. The most recent series, Devil’s Crucible: Sedition, launched back in July 2026. All in all, that’s plenty of reading to catch up on before the animated series lands on Netflix.

Grendel joins a long list of comic book adaptations in the works on Netflix, including Barbaric and BRZRKR. You can read our full overview of what’s in development here.