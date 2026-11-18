The wait is almost over! Netflix has finally locked in the release date for Ginny & Georgia season 4, confirming the Millers will return on Thursday, January 21st, 2027. Alongside the date, we’ve also got our first proper look at the new season with a big batch of stills.

Today’s announcement finally puts a pin in what has been a long wait. Back in August, Netflix quietly moved season 4 into its 2027 slate, which ruled out the hopes of many fans that the show would be back before the end of this year. We now know that the show is set to be one of Netflix’s first big releases of the new year.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

That puts the gap between seasons 3 and 4 at just over 19 months. Season 3 dropped back on June 5th, 2025, which was itself nearly two and a half years after season 2 debuted in January 2023. So while it might not feel like it, this is actually the quickest turnaround between seasons the show has had yet.

Alongside the date, Netflix has handed out a fresh synopsis for the new season, and it’s safe to say that Georgia’s legal troubles being behind her doesn’t mean smooth sailing:

When Season 4 begins, Georgia Miller has dodged a murder charge! So life is finally back to normal. Except that the Millers are broke again. And Georgia’s pregnant and doesn’t know who the father is. And strange things keep happening, hinting that maybe Georgia’s past isn’t willing to stay buried. Ginny is desperate to break the cycle of chaos, and Georgia is desperate to prove to her kids that she can. And as for Austin…well… This season it’s him against the world. The family is at a turning point. But when push comes to shove, will the Millers be able to start fresh? Or will the past pull them back in?

So, the big takeaways: Georgia walks free following the events of the season 3 finale, the Millers are back to counting pennies, and the question of who fathered Georgia’s baby is going to be front and center. “Georgia’s past isn’t willing to stay buried” also lines up nicely with the show’s season 4 theme of “Cycles and Origins,” and, of course, the arrival of Sunny Mabrey as Daisy, Georgia’s estranged mother.

We’ve also got a little more context on where things could be heading thanks to the ten episode titles that surfaced back in June, which include “Mary & Daisy,” “Please Don’t Murder,” and our personal favorite, “Look At You. With Your Sad Little Clipboard.”

First look images from Ginny & Georgia season 4

Netflix has released a hefty batch of stills from the new season, spanning the first and ninth episodes. A few things that jumped out at us:

The pregnancy storyline is very much front and center, with Georgia taking stock in the mirror in the season premiere.

Paul’s “Re-Elect” mayoral campaign posters are plastered across Wellsbury – and Georgia doesn’t look thrilled to see them.

Joe’s café is back, as is the Wellsbury mayoral campaign merch.

A cross-country race (complete with handmade signs) and what looks like a school or community stage production are among the new set pieces.





























Who’s new in Ginny & Georgia season 4?

The core Miller household of Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, and Diesel La Torraca is back, as is the wider Wellsbury ensemble. Joining them are three new faces in major recurring roles, which Netflix first announced in November 2025:

Sunny Mabrey as Daisy, Georgia’s estranged mother

as Daisy, Georgia’s estranged mother Ali Skovbye as Rainn

as Rainn Kataem O’Connor as Isaiah

Season 4 was shot in and around Toronto under the working title “Good Company” from late September 2025 before wrapping in early March 2026. Sarah Glinski returns as showrunner, with series creator Sarah Lampert executive producing.

Is season 4 the final season of Ginny & Georgia?

That’s still the million-dollar question. Some of the cast’s wrap posts earlier this year read suspiciously like goodbyes, which sent the fandom into a spiral. However, as we covered in our post-production update, Netflix hasn’t said season 4 is the end, nor has it renewed the show for a fifth season. Lampert has previously said the team simply doesn’t know yet about season 5.

Given how the show continues to perform, we’d be surprised if Netflix closed the door. Season 3 picked up over 53 million views and spent six weeks in the global top 10s, charting in more than 90 countries. It also ranked as the 10th most-watched series on Netflix in the first half of 2025, and the show continues to rank among Netflix’s most-watched series of all time.

For a full rundown of everything else, check out our Ginny & Georgia season 4 everything we know hub, which we’ll be updating with the trailer once it lands.

Are you excited to head back to Wellsbury in January? Who do you think is the father of Georgia’s baby? Let us know in the comments below!