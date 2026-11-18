Netflix’s The Inbetweeners 3 has officially wrapped filming after a seven-week shoot that took the boys from a country church in Surrey all the way back to the beach in Magaluf where the first movie made history. With Joe Thomas and James Buckley now back behind the mics on their podcast, we’ve finally got some first-hand accounts of what went on during production, so here’s everything we know so far about the new movie expected on Netflix in 2027.

It’s been 12 years since The Inbetweeners 2 sent the gang down under, and a lot of fans (us included) had more or less given up on ever seeing the four of them back together on screen particularly after that horrific Jimmy Carr reunion. Then, on September 7th, 2026, Netflix dropped a teaser of the lads piling into the yellow Fiat Cinquecento with the one red door and confirmed that production was underway in the UK.

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Since then, the set has leaked like Jay’s stories about his sexual conquests, and we’ve been covering it all along the way.

Is filming on The Inbetweeners 3 finished?

Yes. Principal photography began on September 7th, 2026, and, by our count, wrapped in early November 2026 after roughly seven weeks.

Joe Thomas broke down the schedule on the latest episode of Joe and James Fact Up, the podcast he co-hosts with James Buckley:

Basically, we filmed six weeks of the new Inbetweeners film. And the four of us were all there. And then for the seventh week, for reasons connected to the plot, James and Blake weren’t needed. And me and Simon carried on for the last week on our own. And we were abroad as well.

That final week abroad lines up perfectly with Joe and Simon Bird being spotted in Magaluf at the end of October (more on that below). It also meant Joe spent his 43rd birthday on location. As he put it, “It was a work birthday,” or, more precisely, “a birthday in the hotel.”

Naturally, James immediately jumped to the darkest possible conclusion about why he and Blake Harrison weren’t needed for the final week: “Does Neil and Jay die?” We’re going to go ahead and say that’s not happening. Probably.

Where was The Inbetweeners 3 filmed?

Here’s every confirmed and reported filming location for The Inbetweeners 3 so far.

St Mary the Virgin church, Surrey

The first set photos came out in mid-September and showed a massive church wedding filmed at St Mary the Virgin, a picturesque country church in Surrey. James Buckley was pictured in a tan three-piece suit (complete with a mullet), Simon Bird wore tails and a light blue waistcoat, and Joe Thomas wore a grey morning suit. The order of service read “THE WEDDING PARTY” with the initials “J & A,” which strongly suggests Jay is the one getting hitched.

South East London

According to Chortle, scenes were also shot in South East London in the opening weeks of production.

A residential cul-de-sac (night shoot)

In early October, set photos from a night shoot on a quiet residential cul-de-sac confirmed the return of Hannah Tointon as Tara and, of course, the Cinquecento. A huge overhead lighting rig turned the street into a fully lit set, and a sizeable crowd of onlookers turned up to watch. One house on the street had a jagged hole knocked out of the brickwork beneath its bay window. We’ll let you draw your own conclusions about who was behind the wheel.

Magaluf Beach, Mallorca, Spain

This is the big one. The cast were spotted filming on Magaluf Beach on Saturday, October 31st, 2026, according to SWNS, and the Majorca Daily Bulletin reported that filming was continuing in the resort into the first week of November. Holidaymakers also caught the shoot on camera, including this TikTok from @rhiannaxmartinez:

Joe Thomas and Simon Bird were seen strolling along the sand in shorts and T-shirts, with stunt doubles for both on set. One witness described hearing an air horn and seeing extras in life jackets running out of the sea, which points to some sort of water-based set piece. Other photos showed Simon and Will getting off a boat.

If you’re wondering why Magaluf matters so much: although The Inbetweeners Movie (2011) was set in Malia, Crete, most of its beach and resort scenes were actually shot in Magaluf, including the infamous skinny-dipping scene and the boat party rescue. Fifteen years on, the boys have gone back to where it all began.

Most intriguingly, two familiar faces from that first holiday were reportedly spotted with them: Tamla Kari (Lucy) and Laura Haddock (Alison). More on what that might mean in the plot section below.

What have the cast said about making The Inbetweeners 3?

Now that the cameras have stopped rolling, Joe Thomas and James Buckley have started talking about the shoot on Joe and James Fact Up. They’re being careful not to give too much away. James said, “I don’t want to talk too much because I don’t want to give it. I don’t give anything away.” But they’ve still shared plenty.

It got physical

Joe revealed the cast “literally like physically hurt ourselves doing it.” A bruised rib was picked up in the first week, and the culprit was apparently Simon Bird: “I bruised the rib in the first week. That was Simon Bird.”

James didn’t get off lightly either:

But I did slice my shin at one point. Yeah, that was quite grim. And bruised hips.

He also confirmed he shared photographic evidence of the bruising with the rest of the cast: “Sent a picture in the group chat. Me and me underpants.”

The chemistry is still there

Joe admitted he’d been worried going in that the four of them would have drifted apart, comparing it to Yasmina Reza’s play Art, in which old friends reunite and realize they have nothing in common anymore. That worry evaporated almost immediately:

There were moments where I was stressed out and anxious, but that specifically was never a problem. That was never, like from the first minute, I was like, oh, it’s going to be fine.

If anything, the problem was that they were having too much fun. James said:

I just remember at one point we were saying things like this film’s getting in the way of us having a good time.

He added, “We laughed so much doing this film.”

That matches what James said on The Buckleys, the podcast he hosts with his partner Clair, which was recorded from the film’s location. He revealed the cast once got so carried away that, in his words, “We sellotaped Joe to a chair.” The prank took so long to undo that Iain Morris and Damon Beesley had to drop a shot to get back on schedule.

No method acting required

Asked whether it was hard to slip back into character after more than a decade, Joe said:

It never left me. Luckily, I did a thing when I first got the part, where I future-proofed it, where I made no distinction between myself and the character.

James was just as direct: “There wasn’t any Johnny Depp levels of work that went into the character of Jay from my perspective.”

Joe’s verdict

Joe’s review of the finished film is about as glowing as you’ll get from him:

It’s good though, isn’t it? Good film. Good little film in the end. It’s a good little film. I think everyone’s very good in it.

Other bits from the set

There was a lot of reading. Apparently the set turned into something of a book club. Joe singled out Simon Bird and James as the biggest readers and said “Blake read the least.” James got through Jurassic Park, The Lost World, Casino Royale, Agent Zigzag, and The Spy and the Traitor, and one of the ADs even gifted him a copy of The Lost World.

Apparently the set turned into something of a book club. Joe singled out Simon Bird and James as the biggest readers and said “Blake read the least.” James got through Jurassic Park, The Lost World, Casino Royale, Agent Zigzag, and The Spy and the Traitor, and one of the ADs even gifted him a copy of The Lost World. Blake was always in the loo. James said, “We were having discussions with Blake on set because Blake was constantly going to the loo.” James was the one mocking him at the time, but the joke ended up on him: he was hospitalized with kidney stones in both kidneys shortly after filming, after not drinking enough water.

James said, “We were having discussions with Blake on set because Blake was constantly going to the loo.” James was the one mocking him at the time, but the joke ended up on him: he was hospitalized with kidney stones in both kidneys shortly after filming, after not drinking enough water. They never meant to make a big announcement. James said, “It’s weird as well, because we didn’t tell anyone about it. But everyone found out.”

What’s the plot of The Inbetweeners 3?

Netflix hasn’t released an official synopsis, and the creators would really rather you went in blind. In an Instagram post in September (the full statement is below), Iain Morris and Damon Beesley asked fans to avoid set photos and speculation, promising “it’ll be a more enjoyable watch going in knowing nothing.”

If you’d rather stay spoiler-free, look away now. If not, here’s what the set photos suggest so far:

Jay appears to be getting married. The Surrey church wedding, the “J & A” order of service, and Buckley’s three-piece suit all point that way. Newcomer Marina Bye plays the bride.

The bride’s family may be American. Several American actors were cast and pictured around the wedding, including Broadway star Hannah Cruz and Heathers star Lisanne Falk. Could Jay’s notorious tall tales about American girlfriends finally have come true?

Several American actors were cast and pictured around the wedding, including Broadway star Hannah Cruz and Heathers star Lisanne Falk. Could Jay’s notorious tall tales about American girlfriends finally have come true? Tara might be pregnant. Hannah Tointon appeared to have a baby bump in several photos from the night shoot. Red herring or major plot point? We’ll find out.

Hannah Tointon appeared to have a baby bump in several photos from the night shoot. Red herring or major plot point? We’ll find out. Old flames are back in Magaluf. Lucy (Tamla Kari) and Alison (Laura Haddock) being spotted on the beach with Simon and Will has fans split between two theories: a flashback to the first holiday, or a stag do that drags everyone back to the scene of the crime.

Lucy (Tamla Kari) and Alison (Laura Haddock) being spotted on the beach with Simon and Will has fans split between two theories: a flashback to the first holiday, or a stag do that drags everyone back to the scene of the crime. Someone gets arrested. One set photo showed a person in a brown jacket and cords being led away by two police officers.

One set photo showed a person in a brown jacket and cords being led away by two police officers. Simon gets naked. Separate photos from a shoot with a blue Audi show Joe Thomas in, well, nothing. Some things never change.

Separate photos from a shoot with a blue Audi show Joe Thomas in, well, nothing. Some things never change. The Cinquecento lives. Simon’s iconic yellow Fiat with the red door is back, and, judging by that hole in the brickwork, it’s as roadworthy as ever.

Who is in the cast of The Inbetweeners 3?

The core four are all back:

Actor Character Simon Bird Will McKenzie James Buckley Jay Cartwright Blake Harrison Neil Sutherland Joe Thomas Simon Cooper

The following returning faces have been reported or seen on set:

Emily Head as Carli D’Amato

as Carli D’Amato Hannah Tointon as Tara

as Tara Dominic Applewhite as Andrew Cooper, Simon’s (now much older) younger brother

as Andrew Cooper, Simon’s (now much older) younger brother Martin Trenaman as Alan Cooper, Simon’s dad

as Alan Cooper, Simon’s dad Tamla Kari as Lucy (reported)

as Lucy (reported) Laura Haddock as Alison (reported)

New faces include:

Marina Bye (Wonka, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy), reportedly playing the bride

(Wonka, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy), reportedly playing the bride Hannah Cruz (Hamilton, Suffs), seen filming a scene with Simon Bird

(Hamilton, Suffs), seen filming a scene with Simon Bird Lisanne Falk (Heathers), possibly one of Jay’s in-laws

(Heathers), possibly one of Jay’s in-laws Ewan Mitchell (House of the Dragon, Saltburn), seen playing a vicar reportedly called David Cooper

(House of the Dragon, Saltburn), seen playing a vicar reportedly called David Cooper Marama Corlett (Black Mirror, His Dark Materials)

(Black Mirror, His Dark Materials) Tadhg Murphy (Brassic, The Northman)

(Brassic, The Northman) Vanessa Eng

Jack Staddon (House of the Dragon, Slow Horses)

Over on IMDb, Timothy Innes (The Last Kingdom) has been listed in the role of Mikey.

One name missing from the list is Emily Atack, who played Charlotte Hinchcliffe. Morris and Beesley didn’t name anyone in their September Instagram post, but they said they “couldn’t squeeze every single beloved character from the TV shows into this new film,” adding: “That’s on us, and us alone.”

Who is making The Inbetweeners 3?

Original creators Damon Beesley and Iain Morris are back to write and direct, just as they did on The Inbetweeners 2. When the movie was announced, they said it had been “super-fun hanging out with our friends again.”

The film is produced by Claire Jones alongside Banijay’s Patrick Holland and Fudge Park Productions’ Mark Lesbirel. Executive producers include Caroline Levy, Caroline Leddy, Phil Gilbert, Suzanne Knight, Tom Jordan, and Farhana Bhula, alongside Morris and Beesley.

Morris and Beesley launched a dedicated Instagram account during production, @iaindamon_inbetweeners, and have promised to share occasional updates from set there.

Their first post landed just days after the first wedding set photos leaked. Alongside a rehearsal photo of the four leads, the pair asked fans to steer clear of spoilers and addressed the questions about which characters are and aren’t coming back:

Beepidy beep beep, time for an inbetweeners update. As you probably know, we’ve started filming a new inbetweeners adventure. We love that everyone is interested, and it’s brilliant that these four idiots are still considered news. We’re all excited for the film, but the rumour mill can sometimes get carried away, so our advice is simple: if you want to fully enjoy what we’ve got in store for you, we’d suggest avoiding photos and conjecture about the story. We promise it’ll be a more enjoyable watch going in knowing nothing. Where we can, we’ll share little updates from the set here. Also, for the record, we’d like to clarify that, try as we might, we couldn’t squeeze every single beloved character from the TV shows into this new film. That’s on us, and us alone. Again, people will speculate about why we make these choices, but sadly the truth is we just couldn’t find a plausible way in the script to bring back all our lovely ‘friends’. It’s not as headline worthy, but it’s the truth. Stay tuned for more boring updates like this. Love, yes love, damon and iain

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When will The Inbetweeners 3 be released on Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date yet, but the film will stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide.

With filming wrapped in November 2026 and a comedy of this scale typically spending six to nine months in post-production, we expect The Inbetweeners 3 to arrive on Netflix in mid-to-late 2027. A summer release, timed to the August slots of the first two movies, would make a lot of sense.

We’ll update this post as soon as Netflix confirms a date.

Are you excited to see the boys back together in The Inbetweeners 3? Let us know in the comments below!