Max and Caroline are finally clocking in on Netflix in the United States. We’ve learned that all six seasons of 2 Broke Girls will be available to stream on Netflix US from December 3rd, 2026.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because the Warner Bros. Television sitcom has already been doing the rounds on Netflix elsewhere. Back in January, we reported that all 138 episodes had arrived in select international regions, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands. At the time, we noted the deal didn’t apply to Netflix US. That now changes.

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The pickup is the latest in a long line of Warner Bros. Television comedies to be licensed to Netflix, with Young Sheldon the most notable example in the US, having been a mainstay in the Netflix top 10s since it first arrived. It also comes as Disney’s ABC show Shifting Gears is also coming to Netflix in the US in December which also features Kat Dennings.

We don’t yet know how long Netflix US will hold the rights to the show, but expect it to be around 1-3 years.

How has 2 Broke Girls performed on Netflix internationally?

The US pickup shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given how the show has performed elsewhere. According to Netflix’s engagement data for the first half of 2026, 2 Broke Girls racked up 196.2 million hours viewed across its six seasons between January and June, and that’s without the United States in the mix.

Season 1 led the way with 52.7 million hours and 6.1 million views, and while there’s the usual drop-off you’d expect from a long-running sitcom, plenty of viewers stuck around, with the sixth and final season still pulling in 2.7 million views.

Season Hours Viewed (Jan–Jun 2026) Views Season 1 52,700,000 6,100,000 Season 2 38,400,000 4,400,000 Season 3 33,300,000 3,900,000 Season 4 27,300,000 3,500,000 Season 5 23,800,000 3,100,000 Season 6 20,700,000 2,700,000 Total 196,200,000 23,700,000

What is 2 Broke Girls about?

Created by Michael Patrick King (Sex and the City) and Whitney Cummings, the multi-camera sitcom ran on CBS for six seasons between 2011 and 2017.

It follows Max Black, a sharp-tongued waitress who has never had much to her name, and Caroline Channing, a former Manhattan heiress who loses everything after her father is caught running a Ponzi scheme. The pair end up working side by side at a rundown diner in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and soon hatch a plan to open their own cupcake business, with each episode ending on a running tally of how much they’ve saved towards their goal.

Who stars in 2 Broke Girls?

Kat Dennings (Thor, Dollface) and Beth Behrs (The Neighborhood) lead the series as Max and Caroline. They’re joined by Garrett Morris as Earl, Jonathan Kite as Oleg, Matthew Moy as Han, and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) as Sophie, who joins the main cast in later seasons. Nick Zano and Brooke Lyons also feature in recurring roles as Johnny and Peach.

For more on everything headed to Netflix next month, keep an eye on our full list of what’s coming to Netflix in December 2026.

Will you be checking into the Williamsburg Diner when 2 Broke Girls hits Netflix US on December 3rd? Let us know in the comments below.