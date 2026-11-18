Kim Woo Bin stars alongside Seo Eun Soo, Seo Hyeon Woo, and Lim Su Bin in the sports K-drama, Gift. New weekly episodes of the K-drama will begin streaming on December 5, 2026. Here’s everything we know about the K-drama on Netflix.

Gift is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean sports drama series directed by Kim Kyu Tae and Ham Seung Hun. The K-drama is written by Hae Ju, Moon Min Jeong, and Seong Eun. Gift will first be broadcast domestically on TVN in South Korea before episodes land on Netflix.

When is Gift coming to Netflix?

We can confirm that Gift will be released on Netflix on December 5, 2026.

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There will be 12 episodes, with 2 new episodes airing weekly on Saturdays and Sundays. Each episode has an approximate runtime of 70 minutes.

What is the plot of Gift?

The synopsis has been sourced from MyDramaList:

Depicts the story of professional baseball coach Jung Min Yong, who gains extraordinary abilities after an unexpected accident and takes on the role of head coach for the last-place amateur Deokcheon High School baseball team, leading to a passionate, intense, and tear-jerking season. He gains the power to rate the level and ability of baseball players and scouts Tae Hun as a first-team pitcher, after seeing in him the potential to become a great player. The story unfolds as the players express their dissatisfaction with the newly appointed coach.

Who are the cast members of Gift?

Kim Woo Bin, Seo Eun Soo, Seo Hyeon Woo, and Lim Su Bin are confirmed as the four leads in the series.

Kim Woo Bin plays Jung Min Yong. The actor has starred in Netflix Originals such as Officer Black Belt, Our Blues, Genie Make a Wish, and Black Knight.

Seo Eun Soo plays Yun Seo Jin. The actress has yet to star in a Netflix series but has starred in K-dramas such as Legal High and Missing: The Other Side, both available on the streaming service.

Seo Hyeon Woo plays An Gi Man. The actor has starred in Netflix K-dramas such as Sold Out on You, Celebrity, Behind Every Star, My Name is Loh Kiwan, and Love and Leashes.

Lim Su Bin plays Heo Seung Il. The actor’s only appearance on Netflix so far has been as a regular on the reality series Single’s Inferno in season 5. This will be the actor’s second acting role to date.

The rest of the cast are confirmed as:

Yang Hyun Min as Coach Yang

as Coach Yang Hyun Bong Sik as Son Hyeong

as Son Hyeong Park Sang Nam as O Dong Jae

as O Dong Jae Park Jin Ah as Chae Hwan Mo

as Chae Hwan Mo Park Seong Hyeon as Im Chae Hwan

as Im Chae Hwan Han Tae Ha as O Tan Hui

as O Tan Hui Kim Gun Woo as Kim Chan Yeong

as Kim Chan Yeong Lee Bong Ryun as Seung Il’s Mother

as Seung Il’s Mother Park Jee A as Chae Hwan’s Mother

as Chae Hwan’s Mother Kim Won Hae as Deokcheon High School principal

as Deokcheon High School principal Han Jae Hun as Im Ji Bin

Images of Gift

Are you looking forward to watching Gift on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!