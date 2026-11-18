Netflix’s big Christmas rom-com of 2026 is finally here. Guarding Stars has just landed on Netflix globally, pairing Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki for a fake-dating holiday romance, and it comes with a soundtrack that leans hard into country, pop, and plenty of festive favorites.

If you haven’t pressed play yet, Guarding Stars is based on Katherine Center’s bestselling novel The Bodyguard (Center also wrote the book behind 2023’s Happiness for Beginners). Meester plays Hannah Brooks, a no-nonsense executive protection agent assigned to guard Hollywood action star Jack Stapleton (Padalecki) at his family’s Montana ranch. Jack doesn’t want his mom to find out about his stalker, so Hannah has to pose as his girlfriend over the holidays. You can probably guess where things go from there. For more on the cast and how the movie came together, check out our everything we know guide to Guarding Stars.

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It’s also the centerpiece of Netflix’s 2026 Christmas movie lineup, which still has more to come before the big day.

Full List of Songs in Guarding Stars

There are 15 songs featured throughout the movie, and with a Montana ranch as the backdrop, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that country music does a lot of the heavy lifting. Walker Hayes, Little Big Town, Brooke Eden, and Thomas Gabriel all feature, alongside pop heavyweights Ava Max and Kelly Clarkson.

Here’s every song featured in Guarding Stars:

Santa Won’t You (Bring Me Love) – Jill Lamoureux, Bella Rabbit

Heart of Lion – May Young

Shake – Samuel Jack

Blockbuster – Ava Max

Giddy Up! – Brooke Eden

Whole Lotta Woman – Kelly Clarkson

Christmas Is Coming to You – Chloe Caroline

1 Wish – Ava Max

The Star-Spangled Banner – Walker Hayes

Behind the Wheel – Thomas Gabriel

Santa’s Favorite Pie – The Cast of Guarding Stars

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Little Big Town

Fancy Like Christmas – Walker Hayes

Come On Christmas – Walker Hayes

Beautiful Dream – The Cast of Guarding Stars

Ava Max’s New Single “Blockbuster” Features in Guarding Stars

The headline track here is “Blockbuster,” a brand-new single from Ava Max that arrives alongside the movie, complete with its own music video. Given that the film is all about a Hollywood action star, the title couldn’t be more fitting.

It’s not Max’s only contribution either. Her 2024 holiday single “1 Wish” also plays in the movie, making her one of only two artists to appear on the soundtrack more than once.

Walker Hayes Pulls Double Duty

The other artist is Walker Hayes, and he’s all over this one. The “Fancy Like” hitmaker makes his acting debut in Guarding Stars as Sheriff Sanderson and gets three songs in the movie on top of that.

Two are pulled from his own Christmas catalog: “Fancy Like Christmas,” the 2023 festive rework of his viral hit, and “Come On Christmas,” an original from his 2024 holiday EP Christmas Vacation. He also performs “The Star-Spangled Banner” in the movie.

A neat bit of trivia for country fans: Hayes recorded his own cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” for that same EP, but it’s the Little Big Town version that made the cut here.

Elsewhere, the cast get in on the act themselves with two numbers, “Santa’s Favorite Pie” and “Beautiful Dream,” while Kelly Clarkson’s “Whole Lotta Woman” (from her 2017 album Meaning of Life) provides one of the movie’s bigger needle drops.

Who Composed the Score for Guarding Stars?

The original score comes from Emmy-nominated composer Robert Duncan. Netflix subscribers will know his work from all three seasons of The Night Agent, while his long list of TV credits also includes Castle, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, S.W.A.T., Timeless, The Unit, Lie to Me, and Terriers.

Guarding Stars (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) Tracklist

Netflix Music released the official score album today, November 18th, 2026, the same day the movie hit Netflix. It features 20 tracks from Duncan, running just over 34 minutes in total.

Quick spoiler warning: a few of these track titles give away plot points, so you may want to watch the movie first.

Great Kisser (1:26) Give It a Hollywood Ending (2:20) Not Liking This Guy (1:31) Driving to the Ranch (2:02) The Safety Pin (0:43) Mission: In-Hospital (1:30) All an Act (2:54) Proposal and End Credits (3:32) First Time Shooting (0:49) Girlfriend Stuff Is Exhausting (0:49) Kiss Cam Kiss (0:36) Drew’s Horse (2:29) Use Jack as Bait (1:14) Holiday Traditions (0:57) She Looked Away (2:53) The Kite Story (1:21) I Couldn’t Save Him (2:05) IndyHannah (2:49) I Thought I Lost You (0:53) Real Life Hero (1:24)

Where Can You Listen to the Guarding Stars Soundtrack?

The score album is available to stream or download now on Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, and all other major digital music platforms.

Note that the album is score only. None of the licensed songs listed above, including Ava Max’s “Blockbuster” and the Walker Hayes Christmas tracks, are on it, so you’ll need to track those down separately.

Guarding Stars is now streaming globally, exclusively on Netflix.

What was your favorite song featured in Guarding Stars? Let us know in the comments below!