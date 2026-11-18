There’s not much to report on brand-new anime on Netflix in December 2026. Subscribers can still look forward to watching brand-new weekly episodes of ongoing anime and the second season of Black Butler.

It’s worth noting the list below is not the full list as more titles may be announced through the remainder of November and into December.

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We also have a preview of anime titles subscribers can look forward to watching on Netflix in 2027.

New Licensed Anime Coming to Netflix in December 2026

Black Butler (Season 2)

Episodes: 12 (18 total with 6 OVAs)

Genre: Action, Mystery, Supernatural | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Daisuke Ono, Maaya Sakamoto, Jun Fukuyama, Junichi Suwabe, Emiri Katou, Yuuki Kaji

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Black Butler is currently listed in the “Worth the Wait” column on Netflix’s New & Popular page, but it still doesn’t show a release date for the second season. We expect it to be revealed soon.

Alois Trancy and his demon butler Claude target Ciel and Sebastian. Alois kidnaps Ciel to exact vengeance, triggering a deadly rivalry between the two aristocratic houses, hidden contracts, Ciel’s memory loss, and a chaotic battle for souls.

Returning Weekly Anime on Netflix in December 2026

Episodes: 11

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 23 minutes

Cast: Shougo Sakata, Youhei Azakami, Kaito Ishikawa, Rie Takahashi, Tomokazu Sugita

Netflix Finale Date: December 4, 2026 | New Episodes: Fridays

Steel Ball Run is in full swing, and it’s been one of the best and most wonderfully bizarre anime additions on Netflix in 2026.

Episodes: 24

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Kensho Ono, Yume Miyamoto, Takako Honda, Misaki Kuno, Rikiya Koyama

Netflix Finale Date: December 12, 2026* | New Episodes: Saturdays

The final episodes of Daemons of the Shadow Realms land on Netflix in December 2026!

Twins Yuru and Asa are separated in an isolated village. After a deadly attack targets Yuru, they flee, but he is confronted by a woman claiming to be his true twin. With help from an outsider, Yuru summons powerful daemons to uncover the hidden truth behind the village’s mysterious attack.

Episodes: 14 (tbc)

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Anna Nagase, Shouya Chiba, Satoshi Inomata, Fuuka Izumi, Sakura Shinfaku

Netflix Finale Date: December 31, 2026* | New Episodes: Thursdays

The Ramparts of Ice has been one of the best new anime added to Netflix this year, impressing audiences with its adaptation of Kōcha Agasawa’s manga.

The story centers around Koyuki Hikawa, a socially withdrawn student who keeps an emotional wall between herself and others. The only person she spends time with is her longtime friend, Miki Azumi. One day, her quiet life is disrupted when a boy named Minato Amamiya inexplicably starts trying to break through her barriers. The aloof Koyuki, the high school idol Miki, the overly familiar Minato, and the laid-back basketball player Yota share an awkward, occasionally frustrating, yet wholesome student life.

Episodes: 13

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Takuto Yoshinaga, Daisuke Hirakawa, Ami Koshimizu, Tomokazu Sugita, Maki Kawase

Netflix Finale Date: December 24, 2026 | New Episodes: Thursday

For shy young Tetsuo, the only friend he’s ever known is the giant robot Yukio. Together, they defended humanity as its ‘saviors,’ standing against galactic monsters that invaded from space. After surviving a desperate battle in an escape pod and spending eight years in cold sleep, Tetsuo finally returns to Earth, only to find a world in ruins—entirely frozen beneath a blanket of ice and snow. Carrying the promise he once made to Yukio deep in his heart, Tetsuo takes his first steps into this strange new icebound planet now known as Snowball Earth.

Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 23 minutes

Cast: Kappei Yamaguchi, Noriko Hidaka, Kouichi Yamadera, Rei Sakuma, Minami Takayama

Netflix Finale Date: December 19, 2026 | New Episodes: Saturday

Beloved animation studio Mappa has done a phenomenal job so far handling the remake of the beloved ’90s anime. Fans can’t seem to get enough of the anime.

Episodes: 24 or 25 (tbc)

Genre: Romance, Sport | Runtime: 24 minutes

Cast: Reina Ueda, Shouya Chiba, Akari Kitou, Chiaki Kobayashi, Yuuma Uchida

Netflix Finale Date: March 14, 2027* | New Episodes: Mondays

Sports drama? High school romance? Why not both? Blue Box blends the very best of both genres as first-year Taiki Inomata continues his journey at Eimei Senior High as a member of the high school badminton club, with the goal of making it to nationals to prove himself worthy of his crush, Chinatsu Kano, a second-year and the ace of the girls’ basketball team.

Episodes: 19*

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 minutes

Cast: Masako Nozawa, Ryo Horikawa, Kouichi Yamadera, Ryuusei Nakao

Netflix Finale Date: February 20, 2027* | New Episodes: Saturdays

Dragon Ball recently returned to Netflix with brand new episodes of the Dragon Ball Super remake! Follow Goku and his friends once more as he faces Beerus, the God of Destruction, the return of Freeza, and a battle across universes.