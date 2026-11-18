I’m a millennial who grew up loving Blair Waldorf’s wit and style and believing every girl deserved a Dean as her first boyfriend, so you can probably imagine my reaction when I discovered that Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki were starring together in a Christmas romantic comedy.

And not just any romantic comedy. One adapted from Katherine Center’s novel The Bodyguard, a book I had already read and loved.

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Of course, I immediately volunteered to interview the writers for What’s on Netflix. Then I noticed something that made the opportunity even better: two of the film’s four credited screenwriters, Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith, are also executive producers on Virgin River, another Netflix series I follow closely. Blair Waldorf, Dean Forester, Katherine Center, and Virgin River all coming together in one project? The stars had aligned.

Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum and streaming on Netflix from November 18, Guarding Stars follows Hannah Brooks (Meester), a highly skilled bodyguard hired to protect Hollywood star Jack Stapleton (Padalecki) from a stalker. When Jack decides to spend Christmas with his family at their Montana ranch, Hannah accompanies him, but one complication remains: Jack doesn’t want his family to know he’s in danger. Instead, Hannah agrees to pretend to be his girlfriend.

What starts as a professional assignment soon becomes something much more complicated, especially as Hannah grows closer to Jack and finds herself welcomed into a family unlike anything she’s experienced before.

The film originally shared the novel’s title before being renamed Guarding Stars to distinguish it from the iconic 1992 film starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston. The filmmakers selected the new title after suggestions from fans.

I spoke with Cardillo and Keith in late October about bringing the book to the screen, turning a story that wasn’t originally set at Christmas into a holiday movie, and why some familiar moments needed to change. We also discussed their favorite scenes, the differences between writing for television and film, and a particularly meaningful Christmas tradition that found its way into the movie.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and length. It discusses plot details from Guarding Stars, including the ending.

Bringing Katherine Center’s The Bodyguard to the screen

You work together as a writing team, but what drew each of you to this story, and what did you most want to bring to the screenplay?

Richard Keith: For me, and I think it’s actually for both of us, the first thing that drew me to the book was the fact that the lead couple spends pretty much the whole story together.

Back before I started writing but was falling in love with movies, I loved Richard Curtis movies. Notting Hill was a particular example. Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant spend almost the entire movie together, so I felt like you really got to experience their love story.

Same with a lot of the couples in Love Actually, whereas a lot of rom-coms have multiple side storylines, and I always found myself being like, “Right, but I want to watch the love stuff. Why am I not watching the love stuff?”

This book not only had a lot of that, but it was really well done. Their banter and their conversations were just really interesting, which is hard to do when two people are alone the whole time.

The other element for me was The Family Stone. It’s one of my favorite movies, especially holiday movies. The family element of this movie immediately drew me to it: the past with his brother and his baggage. It felt deeper than some of these Christmas movies get.

Erin Cardillo: I related to Hannah right away. Her being closed down to love and throwing herself into work for fear of getting hurt again, after she had some issues with her family and also with past relationships, was very relatable to me.

I loved how the story let her be both strong and open to the possibility that she was worth loving.

When Hannah and Jack’s fake relationship becomes real

Hannah and Jack start out pretending to have feelings for each other, and then they end up hiding the real ones. Can you pinpoint a specific moment when the fake relationship started becoming real?

Erin Cardillo: We built a lot of that around the rodeo with the Kiss Cam, where they are pretending, but for a second it doesn’t feel that way.

Up until then, there are little hints, but that was the pinpointed moment for us. That set piece wasn’t in the book, but it became pivotal when the story was switched to a holiday movie.

The book isn’t set around Christmas, so we had to think of set pieces that would highlight the holiday in this small town. That one was a good opportunity to give them that moment.

In the book they had that kiss at the hospital, and we put it in a more public setting to make it a little more cinematic.

Richard Keith: While that’s the moment that crystallized it for the audience, to us it probably started around when they were doing the chores and went to get the Christmas tree, and he started opening up about his brother Drew.

For us, the thing that opened Hannah up wasn’t Jack as much as Jack’s relationship with his family. She saw his humanity and his vulnerability in that, and a relationship with parents that she wished she could have had with her own.

And for Jack, she was the first person who saw through him, who saw through all the bullshit and the walls he had built to stop himself from getting hurt.

She was able to see through them because she builds the same walls, just slightly differently.

Hannah falls for Jack, but she also finds a sense of belonging with his family. How did you balance those two parts of her story alongside the action?

Erin Cardillo: The book did a beautiful job of bringing multiple elements to the story. When Hannah met Connie and was so accepted by this family, they were really able to take her in, and that warmth is running under the surface the whole time.

Richard Keith: A lot of the specific backstory with the mom isn’t in the movie in terms of dialogue, but it still informs how Hannah behaves and who she is as a person.

So for people who read the book and loved it, while we didn’t get to talk about a lot of the stuff that was in there, it’s still very much part of what we built the movie character on.

And I would assume what Leighton built the performance on, because I could feel all that nuance underneath her performance and the complicated relationship with her mom.

Erin Cardillo: In terms of balancing it with the action, it’s an action holiday rom-com, so there are a lot of elements going on.

Playing that line between the moments that were fun and propulsive and moved the story forward, and then allowing moments to land so that you could really feel the emotional stakes underneath, was a real balancing act.

Our director did a beautiful job with highlighting and pacing all of that as well.

Richard Keith: Our first series [Significant Mother] was pretty much a straight comedy. It had romance and heart, but it was comedy-forward. Then Life Sentence was a dramedy, fifty-fifty, and since then, obviously, Virgin River is probably like 70/30 drama, maybe 80/20.

Balancing action is similar to balancing humor and an emotional bottom for the character.

You get used to the natural ebb and flow. If you’ve been sincere for too long, the sincerity loses effectiveness, and it starts to feel pat. That’s a good time to bring in some action.

Also, if you have two characters who are stuck, who don’t know how to move into the next phase of the relationship, a rodeo or a car chase or something where they don’t have time to think about their behavior is a great way to force them into what needs to happen next for the story.

Why Hannah’s backstory changed from the book

Hannah sleeps in the closet in both the book and the film, but for different reasons. How did that change come about, and how did it shape her character?

Richard Keith: The change came about because the book focused more on her story with her mom and her mom’s dysfunctional relationship, which is why she was sleeping in the closet.

For the movie, we really wanted to ground why this character was a bodyguard and why she was so good at it, so that it wasn’t just assumed.

In the book, you get inside her head, you hear her thoughts, and she explains all of that. You don’t really have time for that, nor a vehicle to do it, in a film.

So, very smartly, our producers wanted us to attach it to some sort of tangible background, which ended up being military, that qualified her for this.

Once that came in, it felt a little muddy to have the closet attached to a separate thing that we didn’t have time to talk about. So, for the sake of a clean, understandable backstory, the two got merged.

Though, as I said, she probably still had a mom with a dysfunctional relationship that informed a lot of who she is, even if it didn’t inform her sleeping in the closet.

In the book, Jack pretends to reject Hannah while he’s in danger, and the movie switches their roles. How did that change come about, and what do you like about Jack having to read Hannah’s warning this time?

Richard Keith: It was so that we could give Jack a more active move into the third act. In the book, we’re with Hannah the whole time, but the movie is more of a two-hander, straight up.

It was a way to see Jack sit with the mistake he had made in pushing her away, then talk to his mom about it and move towards her. We all really liked the notion, which is in the book too, of this man going from a guy who plays at being a hero to being a real hero.

And at least in the movie archetype, the hero is the one who takes the action.

So when he goes to her to say, “I love you,” and there’s a complication, the “I love you” was actually the more important action for him as a character.

His saving her was cool in terms of, “Oh, now I’m a movie star,” but his willingness to be vulnerable in love again was the real action that made him the hero for us.

How the four screenwriters worked together

Four writers are credited on the film. How did you work together, and how does that differ from writing a television series?

Erin Cardillo: On TV series, the writers are usually attached to produce the project all the way through. In movies, it’s not really like that.

Sometimes you are hired to write the original script, and maybe for another step or two after that as part of your contract. Then you give the script away to the producers and the director, and you are done on the movie at that point.

Our producers [Gina Matthews and Grant Scharbo], who were with us the whole time, are also writers. Once our contract was over, when changes were needed for production, they were able to make them. The four of us have worked together on a lot of other projects too, and we’ve always been in lockstep in our collaborations.

We loved the changes they made for production, they kept us informed, and it was a great collaboration.

Richard Keith: Because they’re writers too and because we’ve worked with them so much, our relationship was probably a little more collaborative and a little less traditional producer-writer than on a normal film, where you turn in a draft, get some notes, turn in a draft.

Because we all loved the book, we spent a lot of time talking about what we needed to change and what we could keep. Even though we had to change the setting and part of the timeframe, we wanted to make sure the spirit of the book and the relationship between these characters stayed intact.

All four of us took that very seriously, and that required a lot of conversations about how to do it.

The necklace, the song, and other changes from the novel

For readers who love the book, a few familiar moments take on different meanings in the film. The song is different, and the necklace and the safety pin are still there but represent something else. What made you want to rewrite those moments instead of using them exactly as they appeared in the book?

Richard Keith: We were actually laughing about this the other day.

Practically speaking, the necklace got lost in a river, and in the middle of winter in Montana, that necklace would’ve been sitting right there on top of the frozen river and would’ve been very easy to see. It would’ve been a very unfulfilling search.

And because we shifted the backstory away from the mom a little bit, the necklace being tied to her memory of her mom would’ve felt attached to something that wasn’t present in the film.

But we really loved the necklace. We wanted to incorporate it into the film somehow, so we came up with a way to keep it for people who had read the book, because it was so meaningful to those of us who had.

And the song, honestly, is a practical clearance thing.

It was a different song in our draft, and then it changed again. Music can be quite expensive in a movie, and there are many reasons why songs do and don’t get approved.

Erin Cardillo: The movie also has Hank as the younger brother instead of the older brother, and rounding out his life with a family was an addition. Having kids be a part of Christmas felt like a nice addition. It was part of the reimagining into a Christmas movie to include kids.

That little girl is just a genius actress. I love her so much. Giving her that safety pin moment was a nice way to bring in the spirit of what was in the book, but through a different little Christmas angel messenger.

What Virgin River fans might recognize in Guarding Stars

For the Virgin River fans who will be watching this movie because of your involvement, what do you hope they’ll connect with in Hannah and Jack?

Richard Keith: Well, first of all, both male leads are named Jack, and Stapleton and Sheridan are close enough that I wrote Sheridan several times while writing the first draft of this. I think Erin did too.

Also, Connie is the mom, and there’s a Connie in Virgin River. We have a horse named Sugar [in Virgin River]; there’s a horse [in the film]. There are a lot of parallels.

This movie is a bit funnier than Virgin River, which is nice. Part of Virgin River‘s charm is how earnest and sincere it is. While it’s quirky, comedy on that show could undercut its sincerity in a way that breaks the mold of what makes it special.

So if you like Virgin River, this has most, if not all, of that interpersonal drama and romance, but also characters who maybe take themselves a little less seriously, given the nature of the film and the setting and the fact that it’s an action movie too.

It’s Virgin River with explosions. Well, actually, that’s not true. They blew up Calvin on a boat in Virgin River.

Erin Cardillo: Oh, that’s true. We’ve blown up things on Virgin River plenty of times, so no.

Cardillo and Keith’s favorite moments in the film

I’d love for each of you to choose a small moment you’re especially glad made it into the film.

Richard Keith: I do know mine.

My father passed away this year in January, on New Year’s Day, actually, and the Department 56 Snow Village that they build and make videos of [in the film] was a tradition I had with my dad and his mom.

Every year at Christmas, my grandma Dotsy would send us a new house for the Snow Village, and my dad, mom, and I would build it.

I made my first little home movies around the Christmas village on our mantel. I didn’t light anything on fire because my mom would’ve killed me, but that was very special.

We wrote the movie, and then my father passed away. When we watched the rough cut this summer, I knew the scene was in there, but it hadn’t occurred to me [what it would mean].

I was watching with my wife, and it got to that part, and I just started bawling. She was like, “Are you okay?” And I was like, “Yeah.” I was very grateful that it made it in, because when I wrote it, I obviously didn’t know he was going to pass away.

And then Netflix was kind enough to give us an “In Loving Memory” for him at the end of the film.

This film was already going to hold a special place in my heart, but now, because of that, it definitely does.

Erin Cardillo: I just love the moments where Hannah gets to be a badass: where she takes Jack down on the tarmac to prove that she is skilled enough to be his bodyguard, and when she shows up Hank by shooting the Christmas ornaments perfectly.

Those moments were executed so well, and they were some of my favorites in the script phase because they showed what Hannah was capable of and how she had been underestimated.

In a world where people sometimes underestimate women, it was nice to see that on screen, done so beautifully by Leighton and by Liz [Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum], the director.

Richard Keith: One other thing that isn’t necessarily personal to me, but that I enjoyed us writing in the draft, was when Hank said, “You lost one brother that day, but I lost two.” Noah LaLonde’s performance really elevated it to a place that was so touching.

I’m an only child, but I have two children, and their sibling bond is one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen. I hope they treasure it forever.

The way he delivered that was maybe my favorite moment in the movie, other than Leighton and Jared kissing, which is also awesome.

For more from the world of Virgin River, read our interview with Kandyse McClure on Kaia’s Season 7 journey and what to expect from Season 8.