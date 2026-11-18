The Starz to Netflix pipeline keeps on flowing, and this time it’s not just the US getting in on the action. We can confirm that Vida, the hit Starz drama led by Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada, is set to arrive on Netflix on December 15th, 2026, in most regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and France, among many others others.

That wide rollout makes it something of an outlier. Most of the Starz library titles Netflix has snapped up lately, such as Run the World, Blindspotting, and Dangerous Liaisons, have been US-only affairs.

What is Vida about?

Tanya Saracho created the series, taking inspiration from Richard Villegas Jr.’s short story “Pour Vida.” It follows Emma and Lyn, two estranged Mexican-American sisters who couldn’t be more different. Their mother’s death pulls the pair back to the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles where they grew up. Once there, they inherit the family bar, a pile of debt, and a few secrets about who their mother really was.

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Barrera (who Netflix subscribers may recognize from Keep Breathing) plays Lyn, with Prada as Emma. Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon, Carlos Miranda, Maria-Elena Laas, and Roberta Colindrez round out the cast.

How many seasons of Vida are coming to Netflix?

Starz aired 22 episodes over three seasons, starting on May 6th, 2018, and wrapping up on May 31st, 2020. All three seasons are expected to drop at once on December 15th. While the show was definitely intended to go beyond three seasons, Starz ultimately made the decision to call season 3 the final season and it does end on a satisfactory note if you’re worried about it ending on a major cliffhanger.

The show was a critical darling throughout its run. Every one of its seasons sits at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it took home a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2019. Time also ranked it fourth on its list of the best TV shows of 2019. This isn’t strictly the show’s Netflix debut. Back in April 2024, select Latin American countries such as Brazil and Mexico received all three seasons.

Netflix’s Starz haul keeps growing

Vida is the latest in a long line of Lionsgate and Starz titles to find a second home on Netflix. In the past year or so, we’ve seen:

For more on what’s coming to Netflix throughout December 2026, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Will you be checking out Vida when it lands on Netflix in December? Let us know in the comments.