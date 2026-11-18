Netflix’s Guarding Stars keeps the heart of Katherine Center’s The Bodyguard, but readers will notice plenty has moved around, and Virgin River fans may notice some familiar names too.

Two of the film’s screenwriters, Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith, are also executive producers on Virgin River. Speaking to What’s on Netflix, the pair explained the thinking behind the biggest departures from the novel and admitted that their two Netflix projects have more in common than they planned.

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Warning: spoilers ahead for Guarding Stars and The Bodyguard.

The biggest changes from the book

It’s now a Christmas movie in Montana

Center’s novel takes place around Thanksgiving on a Texas ranch. The film moves the story to Christmas in Montana, and that decision drove many of the others. “The book isn’t set around Christmas, so we had to think of set pieces that would highlight the holiday in this small town,” Cardillo said.

Director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum has her own take on the switch, telling Swooon that Christmas is “really just Thanksgiving on turbocharge” for a story about family and belonging.

The hospital “kiss” moved to a rodeo Kiss Cam

The rodeo sequence doesn’t exist in the novel. In the book, paparazzi snap a photo of what only looks like a kiss during a security maneuver at the hospital, whereas the writers created the rodeo Kiss Cam as a real turning point where Hannah and Jack’s fake relationship stops feeling fake.

“In the book they had that kiss at the hospital, and we put it in a more public setting to make it a little more cinematic,” Cardillo said.

Keith places the real shift slightly earlier, when the pair fetch the Christmas tree and Jack opens up about his brother Drew: “The thing that opened Hannah up wasn’t Jack as much as Jack’s relationship with his family.”

Hannah sleeps in the closet for a different reason

In the novel, the habit comes from Hannah’s childhood and her mother’s dysfunctional relationship. The film ties it to a new military background instead.

Keith said the producers wanted something tangible to explain why Hannah is so good at her job, since a film can’t sit inside her head the way the book does. Once the military history was added, keeping the closet attached to a separate storyline “felt a little muddy,” so the two were merged.

He added that the mother’s story still shapes the character, even if it’s no longer spoken aloud: “It’s still very much part of what we built the movie character on.”

The necklace means something new

In the book, Hannah loses her necklace, which carries a beaded safety pin tied to her memory of her mother, at a river (before Jack later recovers it). Neither part survived the move to a Montana winter.

“That necklace would’ve been sitting right there on top of the frozen river and would’ve been very easy to see,” Keith said. “It would’ve been a very unfulfilling search.”

The writers still found a way to include it for readers. The safety pin stays too, but the moment now belongs to Hank’s young daughter, Clementine (Zoe Kosovic), whom Cardillo called “a different little Christmas angel messenger.”

Hank is the younger brother, with a family of his own

The film flips the brothers’ ages and gives Hank, played by Noah LaLonde, a family. “It was part of the reimagining into a Christmas movie to include kids,” Cardillo said.

The age swap also created a new character. Country singer Walker Hayes first auditioned for Hank when the part was still the older brother, Rosenbaum told Swooon, and “there was no way we were letting him go.” The script was rewritten to make him the town’s singing sheriff, complete with a duet with Padalecki on a Christmas parade float.

Jack and Hannah swap roles in the third act

In the novel, Jack pretends to reject Hannah while he is in danger. The film reverses it, leaving Jack to work out Hannah’s warning.

Keith said the change gave Jack a more active path into the finale, because the film is “more of a two-hander” than the book. For the writers, though, the rescue wasn’t the heroic part: “His willingness to be vulnerable in love again was the real action that made him the hero for us.”

The song is different

This one has the least romantic explanation. “The song, honestly, is a practical clearance thing,” Keith said, adding that it was a different song in their draft and then changed again.

The Virgin River parallels

Cardillo and Keith didn’t set out to build a crossover, but the overlaps piled up:

Two Jacks. Jack Stapleton and Jack Sheridan are close enough that Keith “wrote Sheridan several times” in the first draft. He thinks Cardillo did too.

Jack Stapleton and Jack Sheridan are close enough that Keith “wrote Sheridan several times” in the first draft. He thinks Cardillo did too. Two Connies. Jack Stapleton’s mother, played by Andie MacDowell, shares her name with one of Virgin River‘s best-known residents.

Jack Stapleton’s mother, played by Andie MacDowell, shares her name with one of Virgin River‘s best-known residents. Two horses. Virgin River has Sugar, and Keith pointed out that the film has a horse of its own.

Virgin River has Sugar, and Keith pointed out that the film has a horse of its own. Two river towns. The writers didn’t mention this one, but the film’s fictional Montana town is called High River.

The tone is where they differ. Keith described Virgin River as roughly “70/30 drama, maybe 80/20,” and said too much comedy would undercut the sincerity that makes the series work. Guarding Stars gave the pair room for characters who “take themselves a little less seriously.”

His first attempt at a summary was “Virgin River with explosions,” which he then withdrew: “They blew up Calvin on a boat in Virgin River.” “We’ve blown up things on Virgin River plenty of times,” Cardillo agreed.

Guarding Stars is streaming now on Netflix. Virgin River was renewed for a 10-episode ninth season on November 13.

What did you make of the changes in Guarding Stars? Let us know in the comments below.