Netflix Scoops Kevin Costner Series ‘Hatfields & McCoys’; Coming in April 2023

The critically acclaimed 3-part historical Western series starring Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is Netflix bound with the series dropping in the United States in April 2023.

Described as a historical docu-drama western, the series dramatizes the bitter blood feud between the two families on the West Virginia / Kentucky border in the years following the Civil War.

Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton spearheaded the series playing Anse Hatfield and Randal McCoy, respectively. Rounding out the cast included stars like Matt Barr, Tom Berenger, Powers Boothe, Jena Malone, Boyd Holbrook, Noel Fisher, and Sam Reid.

The show aired on History back in 2012 and went on to sweep the Primetime Emmys with it acquiring five awards in total, including Costner winning the acting category.

The show aired on History Channel as outlined above, but the show is being licensed to Netflix from Sony Pictures Television and ThinkFactory Media. Sony Pictures Television remains one of the biggest distributors to continue licensing older content to Netflix US with most other distributions having pulled up the drawbridge and made their older series exclusive to their streaming services.

As you may know, Costner’s series Yellowstone has become one of the biggest shows on television, airing on Paramount Network and streaming on Peacock in the United States. Its boom in popularity has spawned an entire universe of shows. It’s notably not available on Netflix anywhere in the world.

Therefore, this makes a good series license acquisition for Netflix given that there’s a distinct lack of shows similar to Yellowstone, albeit Netflix has a number in development it hopes will be able to compete with the Taylor Sheridan show.

Will you check out Hatfields & McCoys when it drops on Netflix in April 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.