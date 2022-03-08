Netflix Superhero Series ‘Supacell’: What We Know So Far

After the big success of the Dark Horse comics adaptation The Umbrella Academy, Netflix is delving further into the superhero genre and will be teaming up with Rapman to develop Supacell, a new series about a group of Black superpowered people. Here’s everything we know about Netflix’s Supacell.

The new sic-part series will be written and directed by Rapman aka Andrew Onwubolu. His credits include Blue Story, Shiro’s Story short movie trilogy, American Son and more. Rapman will also produce along with Mouktar Mohammed and associate producer Henrietta Lee, both of New Wave.

The series is part of Netflix’s big push of its Netflix UK department. Anne Mensah, Netflix’s vice president of U.K. series, commented on this:

“Netflix U.K. is building on success — it’s hard to top the virtuosity and global impact of our existing, award-winning British series — from The Crown, Sex Education and After Life to Top Boy and Fate.”

With 30M+ views hit YouTube series ‘Shiro’s Story’ led filmmaker @RealRapman to a deal with Jay Z’s Roc Nation. Then, his 1st movie production ‘Blue Story’ generated £4.7M at box office. Now, with a Netflix deal, he’s set to produce exclusive series for the platform for 2023. pic.twitter.com/4Q6UXZNsCi — The Numbers Game (@Tngtweets1) February 16, 2022

What’s the plot of Supacell?

Not much is known about Supacell in terms of the plot aside from the fact that it will be a sci-fi superhero series. Here’s a logline for Netflix’s Supacell:

A group of ordinary people from South London unexpectedly develop super powers with no clear connection between them other than them all being Black. As they deal with the impact on their daily lives, one man has to bring them together to protect the one he loves — all while avoiding the powerful and nefarious agents that have noticed their special abilities.

Who is cast in Supacell?

As of December 2021, no cast members were announced for Netflix’s Supacell.

Open casting for the series began in mid-February 2022.

***OPEN CASTING*** If you fit the brief and you want to act send your details to the email on the poster. No experience needed. Good luck 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/0KZKlnFd5U — Rapman (@RealRapman) February 11, 2022

What’s the production status of Supacell?

Netflix’s Supacell is currently in active development with the scripts being written and pre-production starting soon. Production was planned to start sometime in 2022 in the UK according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ProductionWeekly in issue 1286 confirms that filming is due to take place between July and December 2022 in London. It’s unclear whether filming will take place at Netflix’s Shepperton Studios.

How many episodes will be in Supacell?

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Netflix’s Supacell will have six episodes. Each will have a runtime of 60 minutes.

What’s the Netflix release date for Supacell?

Netflix’s hasn’t announced any release dates for Supacell, but considering a 2022 filming start, it would probably be released sometime in 2023.

Supacell is coming ⏳ — Rapman (@RealRapman) December 6, 2021

Will you be checking out Supacell when it comes to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.