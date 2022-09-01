Netflix Top 10 Report: ‘Me Time’, ‘Partner Track’ and a Lot of Flops…

Here’s your top 10 report for the week of August 15th to August 21st, 2022. We’ll include all the big stories including the debut for Me Time, how well Partner Track is tracking and

Netflix updates its top 10 stats page weekly with 40 new hourly figures of the top movies and shows of the past 7 days. If you want to browse the top 10 hourly data easily, visit our tool.

Note: In this report of Netflix’s hours viewed from August 8th to 14th, we’ll use “Complete Viewings Equivalent” or CVE, expressed in millions. That means we divide the hours viewed announced by Netflix by the runtime of films or series. It allows for better comparisons between films and series but it’s not an audience metric. It is the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from the first second to the last of the film or season.

1. Partner Track derails way off the tracks.

I don’t know what the expectations of Netflix were for Partner Track (even though a second season was already rumored), but its first weekend numbers are not promising.

With 2.3 million CVE, it is one of the worst first weekends of new US series that were not limited series.

Being stuck between Cowboy Bebop and Archive 81 is not where you want to be if you want to be renewed. Sure, renewal decisions are not solely based on hours viewed, so let’s hope completion numbers are high enough to warrant a second season.

2. Me Time makes a modest debut on Netflix

Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart still have got it.

Less than two months after The Man from Toronto (which also starred Hart), Me Time launched with 34.2 million CVE during its first weekend, up from the 28.9 million CVE The Man from Toronto got.

It is the 6th best launch for a Netflix film since July 2021, just behind The Gray Man.

Will it be enough to get a spot in the all-time Top 10? It is too early to tell but its runtime of 104 minutes might play against it with the hours viewed metric. That’s why I use CVE as it gives a better understanding of those numbers.

3. It’s raining flops at Netflix right now!

We already mentioned Partner track but that was not the only title flopping last week.

Some titles did manage to get a spot in the Top 10 but underperformed, such as That’s Amor (only 6.5 million CVE over its first 4 days when Wedding Season got 11.3 million in the same timespan), Seoul Vibe (3.1 million CVE over its first 3 days, the worst launch for a South Korean film released on a Friday) or documentary Running with the Devil, the Wild World of John McAfee (only 6 million CVE when The Tinder Swindler launched with 24 million CVE).

But there are also the shows that did not manage to get a spot. We can mention critical darlings Lost Ollie and Mo or Chad and JT Go Deep.

So far, in 2022, only two new US series did not succeed in getting a spot in the Top 10 (The Pentaverate and Murderville), and all of a sudden, we get three new ones in a single week. Those series are quite short which might explain why but at least two of them were well-liked by critics and audiences. So it’s not a good look, especially since the lineup of the US series in 2022 has been particularly lackluster so far.