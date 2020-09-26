Netflix’s Sherlock Homes Spin-off ‘The Irregulars’: Everything We Know So Far

Sherlock Holmes, the immortal icon of world literature is being brought to life once again in a live-action form in the upcoming Netflix series The Irregulars. Created by Oscar-nominated writer Tom Bidwell (Watership Down), The Irregulars will tell the story of the street kids who in Conan Doyle’s canon were helping Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson with their investigation. Endeavour director Johnny Kenton is attached to the project as well as short film director Weronika Tofilska.

Bidwell commented on working on The Irregulars in a BBC interview:

“It’s my dream project and my oldest idea (I’ve been pitching it for ten years) and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working on it with the team I made My Mad Fat Diary with at Drama Republic. Netflix are incredibly supportive for our vision for the show and it’s allowing us to be very ambitious with the way we’re telling our stories.”

What is the plot of The Irregulars?

Not very much is known about the plot since this is only an original work based on Arthur Conan Doyle’s characters. Very much like the Enola Holmes book series by Nancy Springer which was adapted into a Netflix film starring Millie Bobbie Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (The Witcher).

The synopsis for The Irregulars reads:

Set in Victorian London, The Irregulars follows a gang of troubled delinquent teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it’ll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save London, each other, and potentially the entire world.

Who is cast in The Irregulars?

The iconic Baker Street duo of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson will be played by Henry-Lloyd Hughes (Indian Summers, Killing Eve) and Royce Pierreson (The Witcher, Wanderlust) respectively. Aidan McArdle (Sense8, The Fall) will portray another well-known Conan Doyle character, Inspector Lestrade.

As for the Irregulars themselves, they will be played by Thaddea Graham, Darci Shaw, McKell David and Jojo Macari. Graham, Shaw, David and Macari will portray Bea, Jessie, Spike and Billy respectively. Also in the cast are Olivia Grant, Harrison Osterfield and Clarke Peters whose roles are Patricia Coleman-Jones, Leopold and Linen Man respectively.

How many episodes will the first season consist of?

The first season of The Irregulars will feature 8 one-hour episodes.

What is the production status on The Irregulars?

Production on the first season of The Irregulars started back in September 2019 and was halted in January 2020 due to one of the lead actress’ injury. Later it was halted again in March 2020 due to the global Coronavirus pandemic. Filming for season one resumed in August and has wrapped on September 16, 2020. Production took place in such UK cities as

Here’s a few social media posts from the cast about the season wrap.

Take a look at these behind-the-scene photos from the filming of The Irregulars:

When will The Irregulars be released on Netflix?

Considering that filming is now finished and post-production is already in process, we’re expecting the first season of The Irregulars to be released on Netflix roughly by mid-2021. It is equally possible that the release will be sooner. While there was no filming during the lockdown, the post-production crew could have started editing the existing footage thus leaving less amount of work after the official wrap. We will keep you updated on that.