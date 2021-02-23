What’s Coming to Netflix Australia in March 2021

Netflix Australia already has one of the most lucrative Netflix libraries, and that’s only going to improve further with all the latest additions coming in March 2021.

If you’re looking for more information on the Netflix Originals coming to Netflix in March 2021, we have an ongoing preview for the month.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on March 1st, 2021

A Perfect Day For Arsenide (2020) – Cantonese drama.

– Cantonese drama. Alice (Season 1) – Romantic K-Drama.

– Romantic K-Drama. Banyuki (2009) – Japanese period drama.

– Japanese period drama. Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021) N – Documentary about the life of iconic New York City rapper Biggie Smalls.

– Documentary about the life of iconic New York City rapper Biggie Smalls. The Astronauts Wife (1999) – Sci-Fi thriller starring Johnny Depp as an astronaut who returns from space, only to discover his find his wife isn’t the same as when he left.

– Sci-Fi thriller starring Johnny Depp as an astronaut who returns from space, only to discover his find his wife isn’t the same as when he left. Connected (2018) – Musical documentary about DJ Hernan Cattaneo and his four-night run at Buenos Aires’ Teatro Colon.

– Musical documentary about DJ Hernan Cattaneo and his four-night run at Buenos Aires’ Teatro Colon. Do You Like Brahms? (Season 1) – Romantic K-Drama.

– Romantic K-Drama. Doctor Zhivago (1965) – Romantic war-drama

– Romantic war-drama How to Be Really Bad (2018) – German comedy centered around the daughter of the devil who makes a deal with her father, if she can corrupt a good soul she can stay on Earth forever.

– German comedy centered around the daughter of the devil who makes a deal with her father, if she can corrupt a good soul she can stay on Earth forever. The Karate Kid Part 2 (1986) – Mr. Miyai takes Daniel to his childhood home in Okinawa, where Daniel falls in love, and accidentally finds himself a new rival.

– Mr. Miyai takes Daniel to his childhood home in Okinawa, where Daniel falls in love, and accidentally finds himself a new rival. The Professionals (1966) – Classic western about a Texas Millionaire who hires four adventurers to rescue his kidnapped wife from an infamous Mexican bandit.

– Classic western about a Texas Millionaire who hires four adventurers to rescue his kidnapped wife from an infamous Mexican bandit. The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019) – Continuation of the animated adventure of Max, and his pet friends, who continue to lead their secret lives while their owners aren’t home.

– Continuation of the animated adventure of Max, and his pet friends, who continue to lead their secret lives while their owners aren’t home. Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013) – Japanese drama set in sixteenth-century Feudal Japan.

– Japanese drama set in sixteenth-century Feudal Japan. Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Season 1) – Aardman’s animated adventures of the beloved Shaun the Sheep and his animal friends.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on March 2nd, 2021

Word Party (Season 5) N – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on March 3rd, 2021

Moxie (2021) N – Inspired by her mother’s rebellious youth, a teenager incites a feminist revolution at her school.

– Inspired by her mother’s rebellious youth, a teenager incites a feminist revolution at her school. Murder Among the Mormons (Limited Series) N – True crime docuseries about a murder that rocked the Mormon Church to its core.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on March 4th, 2021

Mariposa (2020) – Indonesian romantic-drama.

– Indonesian romantic-drama. Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1) N – Exciting new anime series based on the popular Pacific Rim films.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on March 5th, 2021

City of Ghosts (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Embrace (2016) – Documentary exploring body image guru Tarn Brumfitt’s crusade into the global issue of body loathing.

– Documentary exploring body image guru Tarn Brumfitt’s crusade into the global issue of body loathing. Fat Pizza vs. Housos (2014) – Australian comedy about a pizza chef, who is fresh from his release from prison, but must move his pizzeria to the infamous housing commission suburb of Sunnyvale.

– Australian comedy about a pizza chef, who is fresh from his release from prison, but must move his pizzeria to the infamous housing commission suburb of Sunnyvale. Fate of Alakada (2020) – Nollywood comedy.

– Nollywood comedy. Nevanke: Breaking the Silence (Limited Series) N – Crime docuseries chronicling Nevenka Fernandez as she speaks

– Crime docuseries chronicling Nevenka Fernandez as she speaks Holding the Man (2015) – LGBT romantic-drama about two star-crossed lovers.

– LGBT romantic-drama about two star-crossed lovers. Sentinelle (2020) N – French action about Klara, an interpreter for the French army who goes on a quest for vengeance after her sister was left for dead on a beach.

– French action about Klara, an interpreter for the French army who goes on a quest for vengeance after her sister was left for dead on a beach. Slender Man (2018) – Horror thriller based on the internet meme, and horror villain Slender Man.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on March 6th, 2021

The Art of Self Defense (2019) – Crime comedy starring Jessie Eisenburg as a man who seeks to learn self-defense from the local dojo after being attacked.

– Crime comedy starring Jessie Eisenburg as a man who seeks to learn self-defense from the local dojo after being attacked. Framing John DeLorean (2019) – Documentary about the life and career of John DeLorean, creator of one of the most iconic cars in history.

– Documentary about the life and career of John DeLorean, creator of one of the most iconic cars in history. Trial By Fire (2018) – Biographical drama about the controversial trial and execution of Cameron Todd Willingham.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on March 7th, 2021

Hellboy (2019) – Superhero- reboot starring David Harbour and Milla Jovovich.

– Superhero- reboot starring David Harbour and Milla Jovovich. Poms (2019) – Sports comedy that sees a group of women at their retirement community form their own cheer squad.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on March 8th, 2021

Bombay Begums (Season 1) N – Hindi drama set in contemporary India, and centered around five women, each who are wrestling with their own ambitions, vulnerabilities, and desires.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on March 9th, 2021

The Houseboat (Season 1) N – German docuseries.

– German docuseries. StarBeam (Season 3) N – Children’s animated superheroine series.

– Children’s animated superheroine series. Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020) – Superman takes on Lobo and Parasite when they set their gaze upon the city of Metropolis.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on March 10th, 2021

Dealer (Limited Series) N – French found-footage drama centered around two filmmakers who infiltrate an area riddled by gangs, as they attempt to shoot a music video for a famous rapper.

– French found-footage drama centered around two filmmakers who infiltrate an area riddled by gangs, as they attempt to shoot a music video for a famous rapper. Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1) N – Docuseries spin-off that focuses on the season of the East Los Angeles College Huskies basketball team.

– Docuseries spin-off that focuses on the season of the East Los Angeles College Huskies basketball team. Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1) N – A real estate agent and a wedding planner go head to head to win the hearts, minds, and budgets of spouses to be.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on March 11th, 2021

The Block Island Sound (2020) – Something mysterious lurks off the coast of Block Island, silently influencing the inhabitants and local fisherman.

– Something mysterious lurks off the coast of Block Island, silently influencing the inhabitants and local fisherman. Coven of Sisters (2020) N – Spanish action-drama set in 1609, Basque Country

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on March 12th, 2021

Love Alarm (Season 2) N – The highly popular rom-com K-Drama finally makes its long-awaited return to Netflix.

– The highly popular rom-com K-Drama finally makes its long-awaited return to Netflix. Paper Lives (2021) N – Turkish drama centered around a young man who tries to reunite a child with his missing family.

– Turkish drama centered around a young man who tries to reunite a child with his missing family. Paradise PD (Season 3) N – Netflix’s craziest adult-animated series returns for its wildest season yet as the town of Paradise PD recovers from Fitz’s schemes.

The One (Season 1) N – Sci-fi drama centered around a company that can perfectly match you with your perfect partner, simply through a DNA test.

– Sci-fi drama centered around a company that can perfectly match you with your perfect partner, simply through a DNA test. The Railway Man (2013) – A former British Army officer, tortured by his experience as a POW in a Japanese labor camp discovers the man responsible for his treatment is alive and sets out to find him.

– A former British Army officer, tortured by his experience as a POW in a Japanese labor camp discovers the man responsible for his treatment is alive and sets out to find him. Sherpa (2015) – Documentary that takes an in-depth look into the 2013 event where a group of hikers hada violent confrontation with the Sherpa tribe.

– Documentary that takes an in-depth look into the 2013 event where a group of hikers hada violent confrontation with the Sherpa tribe. Sleeping Beauty (2011) – Romantic thriller starring Emily Browning.

– Romantic thriller starring Emily Browning. Three Summers (2017) – Romantic-drama about a violinist, and a composer, who over the course of three Summers at an Australian folk festival, fall in love.

– Romantic-drama about a violinist, and a composer, who over the course of three Summers at an Australian folk festival, fall in love. Tracks (2013) – Adventure drama that sees a young woman takes on a 1,700-mile trek across the West Australian deserts with her four camels and trustee dog companion.

– Adventure drama that sees a young woman takes on a 1,700-mile trek across the West Australian deserts with her four camels and trustee dog companion. Yes Day (2021) N – Family comedy starring Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez as two parents who spend the entire day saying yes to all of their children’s requests.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on March 13th, 2021

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) – Fast & Furious spin-off which see Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw take on the cyber-genetically enhanced Brixton, who has the power to change the future of humanity.

– Fast & Furious spin-off which see Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw take on the cyber-genetically enhanced Brixton, who has the power to change the future of humanity. Ma (2019) – crime-thriller starring Octavia Spencer as Sue Ann, a generous host who befriends a group of teenagers, but when strange events happen the teens soon begin to question the intentions of Sue Ann.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on March 15th, 2021

Bad Eggs (2003) – Australian comedy.

– Australian comedy. The Daughter (2015) – British drama that follows a man who returns home only to discover a long-buried family secret.

– British drama that follows a man who returns home only to discover a long-buried family secret. December Boys (2007) – Romantic drama starring Daniel Radcliffe.

– Romantic drama starring Daniel Radcliffe. Healing (2014) – Australian drama inspired by true events.

– Australian drama inspired by true events. The Lost Pirate Kingdom (2021) N – Docu-drama detailing the lives of the real-life ‘pirates of the Caribbean’.

– Docu-drama detailing the lives of the real-life ‘pirates of the Caribbean’. The Physician (2013) – In 11th Century Persia, a surgeon’s apprentice disguises himself as a Jew so he is able to study at a school that does not admit Christian students.

– In 11th Century Persia, a surgeon’s apprentice disguises himself as a Jew so he is able to study at a school that does not admit Christian students. Predestination (2014) – Action sci-fi starring Ethan Hawke as a time-traveling agent on one last mission to capture a criminal that’s eluded him his entire career.

– Action sci-fi starring Ethan Hawke as a time-traveling agent on one last mission to capture a criminal that’s eluded him his entire career. Spud (2010) – South African comedy set in the 90s follows Spud, a first-year student who is attending a private boarding school for elite boys’ students.

– South African comedy set in the 90s follows Spud, a first-year student who is attending a private boarding school for elite boys’ students. Spud 2 (2013) – Continuation of Spud’s adventures in the elite boys’ private boarding school.

– Continuation of Spud’s adventures in the elite boys’ private boarding school. Struggle Alley (2021) N – Turkish drama set in an impoverished Istanbul neighborhood, where Mehmet, a former homeless man attempts to reunite a homeless child with his family.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on March 16th, 2021

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (2021) N – German stand-up comedy special

– German stand-up comedy special Waffles + Mochi (Season 1) N – Educational children’s series from Michelle Obama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on March 17th, 2021

Simply Black (2021) N – French mockumentary.

– French mockumentary. Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (Season 1) N – Docu-series looking into a Belgian politician accused of murdering his wife.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on March 18th, 2021

B: The Beginning: Succession (Season 2) N – Japanese anime series.

– Japanese anime series. Deadly Illusions (2020) – Psychological thriller.

– Psychological thriller. Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (2021) N – Stand-up Comedy Special.

– Stand-up Comedy Special. Skylines (2020) – Sci-fi action movie about a virus turning aliens against humans.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on March 19th, 2021

Alien TV (Season 2) – Children’s aniamted series.

– Children’s aniamted series. Country Comfort (Season 1) N – Sitcom about a woman, who after her career and personal life is de-railed, becomes a nanny for rugged cowboy, Beau, and his five kids.

– Sitcom about a woman, who after her career and personal life is de-railed, becomes a nanny for rugged cowboy, Beau, and his five kids. Ladies in Black (2018) – Rom-Com adaptation of Madeleine St. John’s best-selling novel.

– Rom-Com adaptation of Madeleine St. John’s best-selling novel. Searching (2018) – Mystery thriller starring John Cho.

Sky Rojo (Season 1) N – New Spanish crime-drama series from La Casa de Papel creator Álex Pina.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on March 20th, 2021

The Deep (Season 3) – Children’s animated series

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Australia in March 2021? Let us know in the comments below!